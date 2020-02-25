 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Latest college admissions scandal sentencing leaves Jim Gaffigan inconsolable   (nbcnews.com) divider line
36
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone developed hot pockets? That must have taken years of research.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was worried at that headline at first but it was worth a laugh.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Someone developed hot pockets? That must have taken years of research.


Someone got rich from Pet Rocks...
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Someone developed hot pockets? That must have taken years of research.


you'd be surprised by the research that goes into those cheetos stains on your fingers
 
f2f
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoooot Pockets!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My lawsuit for the burns on the roof of my mouth is still in process!
 
f2f
‘’ 1 hour ago  
repeat after me!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

f2f: repeat after me!


I can't, see post above
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm so very sorry I tried to create an unfair advantage for my children," Michelle Janavs told the court.

I'm not sure how she meant that, but that reads well in a Canadian or Midwestern-level passive-aggressive tone.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Someone developed hot pockets? That must have taken years of research.


Making a hot-pocket isn't hard.  Figuring out the process to make 500/minute is something else.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She made her plate and she's got to eat it too, even if it was a bad choice and she got burned by her first bite of crime--not unexpectedly.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
$2 billion for Hot Pockets, damn
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marine1: "I'm so very sorry I tried to create an unfair advantage for my children," Michelle Janavs told the court.

I'm not sure how she meant that, but that reads well in a Canadian or Midwestern-level passive-aggressive tone.


Nah, the apology is for her action.
Passive-aggressive would be more:
- I'm sorry that many find what I did to be immoral
- I'm sorry that many feel I tried to create an unfair advantage
- I'm sorry that many felt injustice in regards to the hard work they have to put in to get accepted
The apology is not for personal action(s) rather how the other person took it, which is up to them
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DarkLancelot: feckingmorons: Someone developed hot pockets? That must have taken years of research.

Someone got rich from Pet Rocks...


samcart.comView Full Size
 
solcofn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: She made her plate and she's got to eat it too, even if it was a bad choice and she got burned by her first bite of crime--not unexpectedly.


It's: Eat it, and have it TOO.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: feckingmorons: Someone developed hot pockets? That must have taken years of research.

Making a hot-pocket isn't hard.  Figuring out the process to make 500/minute is something else.


Pastry Chef Attempts to Make Gourmet Hot Pockets | Gourmet Makes | Bon Appétit
Youtube BriBDiBxaMY
 
SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why didn't these idiots just produce smarter offspring?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is awesome. Now if they could just do something about our government being for sale that would be great.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As a person who worked hard, stressed, spent money, and put in time on weekends and evenings to get admitted into the grad school I wanted, I have to say I feel weird about the aggressiveness of these cases vs financial crimes that have decimated savings and literally put people, including children on the street which led to some dying/committing suicide/getting severely sick.

I'm not sure how to react or classify my feelings.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
5 months in prison over college admissions bribes?

Absolutely ridiculous, considering that absolutely no one - bankers, politicians, or lobbyists - spent a single day in prison for bribing, fixing, and subsequently ruining the entire pre-2008 economy.

Its no wonder America is in terminal decline.
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marine1: "I'm so very sorry I tried to create an unfair advantage for my children," Michelle Janavs told the court.

I'm not sure how she meant that, but that reads well in a Canadian or Midwestern-level passive-aggressive tone.


Came here to say this, leaving with burns in my mouth.
 
f2f
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: f2f: repeat after me!

I can't, see post above


sorry...

HOOOT POCKETS!!!!!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: As a person who worked hard, stressed, spent money, and put in time on weekends and evenings to get admitted into the grad school I wanted, I have to say I feel weird about the aggressiveness of these cases vs financial crimes that have decimated savings and literally put people, including children on the street which led to some dying/committing suicide/getting severely sick.

I'm not sure how to react or classify my feelings.


Forgot to add the slashie:
/yes, I know what decimated originally meant
//originally wrote destroyed, but figured I'll have some fun triggering the grammar nazis
///whee
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a dad with a kid waiting to hear admissions decisions from schools in March I'm really enjoying watching the steady drip of these cheats as they get sentenced.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII: Why didn't these idiots just produce smarter offspring?


I am sure both of her daughters are more than smart enough to get good enough SATs and ACTs to get into Southern California. But that would have required studying, and would have been hard work, plus, what if they did not do quit well enough to get in and have to accept a second choice school? How would they show their faces at the yacht club?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: feckingmorons: Someone developed hot pockets? That must have taken years of research.

Making a hot-pocket isn't hard. Figuring out the process to make 500/minute is something else.


Just take a pop-tart and fill it with nasty meat.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

f2f: MaelstromFL: f2f: repeat after me!

I can't, see post above

sorry...

HOOOT POCKETS!!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She clearly enjoys the product.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

X-Geek: ChiliBoots: feckingmorons: Someone developed hot pockets? That must have taken years of research.

Making a hot-pocket isn't hard. Figuring out the process to make 500/minute is something else.

Just take a pop-tart and fill it with nasty meat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

X-Geek: ChiliBoots: feckingmorons: Someone developed hot pockets? That must have taken years of research.

Making a hot-pocket isn't hard. Figuring out the process to make 500/minute is something else.

Just take a pop-tart and fill it with nasty meat.


And...

Smegma....
 
jsmilky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: 5 months in prison over college admissions bribes?

Absolutely ridiculous, considering that absolutely no one - bankers, politicians, or lobbyists - spent a single day in prison for bribing, fixing, and subsequently ruining the entire pre-2008 economy.

Its no wonder America is in terminal decline.


Police State.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Confiscate all her property and inheritance.  Then make her fight aunt Becky in a thunderdome battle to the death.  Winner gets to go free.  Without any assets, and they are blackballed from any assistance or occupation.

Show the thunderdome battle on YouTube.  With a scroll across the bottom "this is what happens when you are corrupt or a cheat".

Problem solved.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Watch out for your hot pocket, buddy.
 
