|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Horse batter, Farkified Olympics logos, virusmageddon and more
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-02-25 4:04:08 PM, edited 2020-02-25 4:36:05 PM (7 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
124 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 4:33 PM (29 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share: more»
Share this link:
Article Comments close
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
On this week's episode of the Fark and Schnitt podcast: Check out our interview with Bill Bastone, the founder of The Smoking Gun. Bonus: high praise for the Fark community and all about that one time Bill called me for help with TSG's investigation into William Shatner's Horse Semen custody lawsuit
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
kryptoknightmare bragged about being an exciting lover
WTP 2 told Farkers what to do about vertical videos
Devolving_Spud knew how to find out what's in an inaccessible room that was auctioned off for £1
HempHead figured out who should've been in charge of the failed implosion of an 11-story Dallas office building
Abe Vigoda's Ghost gave Heather Graham a new look
syrynxx had an idea for what to do with the inaccessible room, and a question about British cuisine
Xploder was proud of something pants-related
Promo Sapien colorfully expressed belief that a link was indeed safe for work
GungFu showed a character that had a cameo in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
coronavirus listed some preparations in case of COVID-19 outbreak
Bonus FarkStaff Picks:
We all got a good laugh out of this thread full of random silliness, where several of you shared your ideas of what the inside of a modern farm tractor might look like.
FarkStaff enjoyed the creative ways Farkers came up with for getting into a second-floor British apartment with no outside access.
Smart:
fat boy gave more information about a comedian who broke quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19
FormlessOne looked at the attitude that allows abuse to flourish in the entertainment and fashion industries
meanmutton wasn't impressed with a particular treatment for COVID-19
Ishkur needed a time machine to stop this from happening
Herr Morgenstern gave examples of how deepfake technology can eventually cause legal problems
silvervial explained why it's ridiculous to claim it's ridiculous to worry about COVID-19
Mugato compared female-led movies based on comic books and video games
Martian_Astronomer addressed the perception that science fiction is crap
valenumr argued that COVID-19 is going to spread despite precautions
koder discussed the value of sci-fi
CSB Sunday Morning: "You're never going to believe this, but there I was..."
Smart & Funny: Catlenfell started the day Fark-style
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies).
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: Old Man Winter answered a weird question about female anatomy
Funny & Smart: croesius gave advice that applies to both cookies and butts
Funny: sarahthustra was surprised by a thread a TotalFarker submitted while waiting for help after running out of gas
Funny: Streetwise Hercules broke the bad news about hiding a boat purchase from your spouse
Smart: HairyNevus advised a TotalFarker who was having trouble with Facebook
Funny: feckingmorons had a familiar problem
Politics Funny:
mrshowrules explained the sophisticated technology allowing people to climb over the U.S.-Mexico border wall
Uncle Eazy pointed out the reason people from Mexico should be allowed to climb over the border wall
optikeye had a retort for numbers showing that Christians are overrepresented in Congress
MaliFinn showed Trump taking Pete Buttigieg up on his offer
Cubansaltyballs gave up on trying to discuss Trump administration corruption
Politics Smart:
Benevolent Misanthrope argued that nothing will happen if Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon if he would cover for Russia
Gubbo commented on an argument the House of Representatives is using to try to obtain information
MattytheMouse pointed out why a new virus getting out in the U.S. would be catastrophic
bloobeary reminded us about how Kevin McCarthy described the person who met with Assange to discuss a deal
not enough beer thought that Trump had another reason for wanting to kill Hamza bin Laden
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
hail2daking figured that the 2020 Summer Olympics need a new slogan as well as a redesigned logo
DarkJohnson's Olympics logo highlighted the opening ceremony
hail2daking emphasized modern technology that enabled multitasking
Snubnose gave the 2020 Olympics a health-conscious mascot
hail2daking found romance in nature
Terrapin Bound gave Banksy a run for his money
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us the ancient Egyptian monument to Anubis
hail2daking discovered that the name of this small city can make things very confusing
west.la.lawyer rode around town in style
Kick The Chair brought the best game ever to arcades
DarkJohnson showed us Amazon's new smart speake
Captions:
Note: There were no caption contests last week, but I forgot to do them for the previous week, so here ya go:
PainInTheASP added a complaint about a ride being too crowded
SirDigbyChickenCaesar revealed the reason for these unhappy expressions
Devolving_Spud found out what the NRA is up to these days
TheSteelCricket discovered that hockey players have their priorities
sithon noted the pros and cons of an innovative new sanitation technology
RedZoneTuba realized this furniture mover needed help
Farktography:
Farktography Contest No. 772: "In Deep Shadow 2" ended in a tie between Allivymar's sexy squirrel sunset silhouette and MorningBreath's Sunshine State sunrise
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although the 1000 club remains empty yet again. bud jones came out on top with 994, followed by bobobolinskii in second with 950 and State_College_Arsonist in third with 947. Oliver Twisted made fourth with 925, and skloon squeezed into the top five with 924.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over the previous career of Broadway actor Nnamdi Asomugha. Only 30% of quiztakers knew that he was an 11-year veteran of the NFL, with a three-time All-Star career playing for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers. He got his start as a walk-on in the NBC series "Friday Night Lights", and you can currently see him in the Pulitzer Prize-winning show "A Soldier's Play."
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over what the "WD" in "WD-40" stood for. 83% of quiztakers knew that it was "water displacement", and got its name because it was the 40th formula the makers had tried. I will say that it is far from the 40th formula I try when I've got a rusted part.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about the huge hit "Wagon Wheel" as performed by Darius Rucker. Only 49% of quiztakers knew that the song came from a chorus recorded in 1973 by Bob Dylan, with verses added by Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show in 1998. It's not the first time Rucker has showcased his affinity for Bob Dylan tunes, as evidenced by the legal kerfluffle over Hootie and the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be With You," which eventually resulted in a nice payout of royalties to Dylan.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the 2020 Olympics. 82% of quiztakers knew that despite fears of the Corona virus, the games were still on in Tokyo, Japan. No word on if they've created a new furry mascot for the virus.
Congratulations to the winners, and be sure and check out this week's Quiz.
· · ·
7 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 7 of 7 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
Advertisement
In Other Media
|