Photos emerge of the U.S. Army's crazy 1,000 mile range artillery piece
    Artillery, Cannon, U.S. Army, Army's M65, Gun, naval gun, Canadian engineer Gerald Bull  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The weapon we don't need, but we'll get anyway because military contractor welfare.
 
wkndfrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know who else was into super guns and other exotic weapon systems.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It doesn't look very menacing or big.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just going to come right out and say I don't trust them to drop that thing in the right spot when needed.

Call the A-10.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: It doesn't look very menacing or big.


You hear that a lot ... let it go.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wkndfrk: You know who else was into super guns and other exotic weapon systems.


He liked big guns and he could lie, even the white supremacists could not deny.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't it be easier and more accurate to just use missiles?
 
munko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wkndfrk: You know who else was into super guns and other exotic weapon systems.


Wyle. E. Coyote?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright kiddies can we say "propaganda " Yes I knew we could.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Soooo ... what's the difference between a "rocket-assisted shell" and a "missile"?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Don't we have enough ways to kill brown people?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

wkndfrk: You know who else was into super guns and other exotic weapon systems.


The Empire? Darth Vader and the Emperor built this and other shiat like it all the time.....
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm having a hard time with the 1000 mile part.

Maybe some huge navel caliber with a sabot down to .50 would get you somewhere.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They should give it a catchy name like V3.
 
ingo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Soooo ... what's the difference between a "rocket-assisted shell" and a "missile"?


Rocket-assist shell is purely ballistic.  The rocket motor increases the range but there is no mechanism to guide it to a specific target/location at the far end.  A missile is a rocket with a guidance system.
 
dsmith42
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wkndfrk: You know who else was into super guns and other exotic weapon systems.


Saddam Hussein?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: It doesn't look very menacing or big.


Given that Schwerer Gustav and The Paris Gun were moved by rail and had a fraction of that range....it might lead one to conclude that they aren't using standard munitions.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Platform is comprised of a weapon, prime mover, and trailer, [and] projectile and propelling charge capable of delivering massed fires at strategic ranges for multi-domain operations. "

Comprises! It comprises a weapon, et c. No "is... of". It's not just a fancier version of "to compose", which is really what should have been used here. "Is composed of". There. You don't come off as smarter by mis-using comprise. It's not smart-person for compose. It's a different word. If anything it's stupid-person for compose.
 
Gemcee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only weapon that matters, the BFG
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Soooo ... what's the difference between a "rocket-assisted shell" and a "missile"?


No control of the shell once it leaves the muzzle.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wkndfrk: You know who else was into super guns and other exotic weapon systems.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who the fark are we fighting that we need to lob unguided ballistics from 1000 miles away at so badly?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

devine: I'm having a hard time with the 1000 mile part.

Maybe some huge navel caliber with a sabot down to .50 would get you somewhere.


Mount a rocket on the end of the projectile. TA-DA!
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Soooo ... what's the difference between a "rocket-assisted shell" and a "missile"?


My 2 cents....missiles generally describe a broad category of weapons most of which have internal targeting capability. Rockets and rocket assisted shells would be part of the missile family.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Who the fark are we fighting that we need to lob unguided ballistics from 1000 miles away at so badly?


Ze Germans?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

devine: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Who the fark are we fighting that we need to lob unguided ballistics from 1000 miles away at so badly?

Ze Germans?


Then fire ze missiles!
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Who the fark are we fighting that we need to lob unguided ballistics from 1000 miles away at so badly?


If we were building things for who we are fighting now that would seem a little short sighted
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just had a horrible thought. Combine a 1000 mile range with a small nuclear device.....
 
ingo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Wouldn't it be easier and more accurate to just use missiles?


Missiles have to carry the weight of their rocket motor and fuel along the way so the explosive payload is a small part of the whole package.

A standard cannon shell is all payload.  If you add a small terminal guidance system (electronic and rocket motor) to the shell it doesn't reduce the high explosive by much while giving it much more accuracy.  It will also travel at a much greater speed and present a much smaller radar target.  Finally, the ammo is much cheaper and easier to transport.
 
pheelix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This kind of weapon might have made sense during WWII in Europe. Otherwise, what's it good for? Fighting off a Russian incursion into Alaska from Seattle? Shelling Guatemala from Texas? It sure as shiat isn't gonna hit a couple assholes in a 20 year old Toyota Hilux from 1000 miles away.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wkndfrk: You know who else was into super guns and other exotic weapon systems.


Susumu Kodai?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Who the fark are we fighting that we need to lob unguided ballistics from 1000 miles away at so badly?

If we were building things for who we are fighting now that would seem a little short sighted


Spending money on weapons that have no good purpose is short sighted. Do we not already have missiles that can be launched from out of range of the enemy from mobile platforms? Even granting for the reduction in personnel and reduced operational cost, does the purchase and deployment of this weapon go hand in hand with a reduction in redundant weapons systems? Or are we just getting and keeping more toys because we need to keep the military industrial complex fed?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: jjorsett: Soooo ... what's the difference between a "rocket-assisted shell" and a "missile"?

My 2 cents....missiles generally describe a broad category of weapons most of which have internal targeting capability. Rockets and rocket assisted shells would be part of the missile family.


Other way around. Missiles are a subset of rockets.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I just had a horrible thought. Combine a 1000 mile range with a small nuclear device.....


Bud, we've combined nukes with artillery with a 7 mile range.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see the powerful binoculars the spotter uses to help them dial it in.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Perhaps the projectile lacks the thermal plume that a missile has? That might make it harder to detect and track.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Where Are you going to get the money for free healthcare?

Right the fark there.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gemcee: The only weapon that matters, the BFG[Fark user image image 676x300]


Don't push the red button.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Just going to come right out and say I don't trust them to drop that thing in the right spot when needed.

Call the A-10.


Honestly, artillery is one of the few military disciplines I do trust.  Assuming the spotter gives them the correct longitude and latitude to within margin of explosion, artillery commander will land it on target.  Arty officers are trained on their math till they could calculate a shot in their sleep.  Cross a drill instructor with a tiger mom and add a math based BDSM fetish and you're in the ball park.  And they don't even use that nowadays.  I doubt there is a single munition that isn't actually computer targeted actually in use.  Artillery and accountants, the two military service jobs you can count on to count when it counts.

Trust neither at cards or with your money.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Can't wait to see the powerful binoculars the spotter uses to help them dial it in.


extremetech.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: johnny_vegas: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Who the fark are we fighting that we need to lob unguided ballistics from 1000 miles away at so badly?

If we were building things for who we are fighting now that would seem a little short sighted

Spending money on weapons that have no good purpose is short sighted. Do we not already have missiles that can be launched from out of range of the enemy from mobile platforms? Even granting for the reduction in personnel and reduced operational cost, does the purchase and deployment of this weapon go hand in hand with a reduction in redundant weapons systems? Or are we just getting and keeping more toys because we need to keep the military industrial complex fed?


I agree with your first statement but we lack info to determine if this gun fits that statement ( to include pricing). Military combatants to commanders are tasked to be ready to execute war plans in their areas and a lot of effort goes into determining what is required, much of that based on priorities from secdef like be ready to fight to major conflicts or one major conflict and deter a second.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Where Are you going to get the money for free healthcare?

Right the fark there.


Honestly? Deploying an artillery brigade half way around the world is probably cheaper than deploying a cruise missile....
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why not just say "one kilomile"?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: vudukungfu: Where Are you going to get the money for free healthcare?

Right the fark there.

Honestly? Deploying an artillery brigade half way around the world is probably cheaper than deploying a cruise missile....


Probably not but it might be cheaper than 100 cruise missiles
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is a load of bullsh*t, and significantly impractical.
The only conventional cannon I've heard of that could even come close to achieving such a range, is a light gas gun. NASA uses them to test protective materials on satellites and other spacecraft. But they're only shooting small caliber projectiles, and the refurbishment after every shot is significant. X-ray every weld, replace all flange studs and nuts, pressure test combustion chamber and replace the burst disc. The turnaround isn't exactly ideal in wartime.
Here's what a light gas gun looks like:
First impact experiment - high velocity two-stage gas gun
Youtube wjBLFzPb9BQ


Cool science, stupid warfare..
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The inaccuracy inherent in a 1,000 mile range ballistic-only weapon with no mid-course correction would make it useless in tactical applications. Give it a laser-guided warhead capable of mid-course correction and it suddenly becomes a useful tactical weapon, if only in limited scenarios. Use of such a weapon would also probably be directed by at least a Corps-command level officer or higher, as a 1,000-mile range weapon would be pointless for a division, brigade, or battalion-level commander to use. I guess somebody in the Army is tired of not being allowed to play the strategic-attack game without resorting to ballistic missiles or fixed-wing combat aircraft, which they are not allowed to play with without pissing off the Navy and the Air Force.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Who the fark are we fighting that we need to lob unguided ballistics from 1000 miles away at so badly?


Universal heathcare
 
