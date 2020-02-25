 Skip to content
(Billings Gazette)   "Borkholder attempted to castrate himself using a calf bander." That takes some balls, man   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a calf bander might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need to apply the bands to the scrotum... not the calf.
/That would make you need to amputate your leg.
//moran
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: You need to apply the bands to the scrotum... not the calf.
/That would make you need to amputate your leg.
//moran


I didn't name the device, moran.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bork? More like Beek, amiright?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jonjr215: What a calf bander might look like:
[Fark user image 400x400]


and when you squeeze it, the rubber band opens and you pull the calf balls through and let go. Yes, I've done this.
 
drxym
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How can you attempt and not succeed? Those things don't leave margin for error.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PreMortem: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x275]


ooystooors
 
hagopiar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What are you, a wimp?  Use a burdizzo.
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ha ha, what a funny headline!  I guess I'll RTFA in case there are more funny parts to laugh at!

*reads TFA*

I don't want to live on this planet anymore.
 
AintNoAmoeba
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Hold my bork while I try something".
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drxym: How can you attempt and not succeed? Those things don't leave margin for error.


Likely tried to take off the whole business with it, which would leave him a bloody mess but probably not sever everything he wanted severed.  I suppose on the plus side, for a good long while he was in no way interested in any sexual behavior at all after that stunt.   That'd sting a bit
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skyotter: Ha ha, what a funny headline!  I guess I'll RTFA in case there are more funny parts to laugh at!

*reads TFA*

I don't want to live on this planet anymore.


Right? Originally was going to say considering his age and that he'd never get teen love any other way, seems like a good deal. But 7 ???? WTF? Die mofo I don't know why we don't execute child rapist
 
sheilanagig
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One of our rural neighbors when I was growing up tried the same idea but with a fillet knife. He managed to do one before he had to call the ambulance. I often thought to myself that this would have been a more sensible route, if no less painful.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gee, how about fixing the problem *before* you permanently damage one or more kids?
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Calf bander, belt sander, whatever gets the job done. Ball peen hammer, car door slammer, deep fry batter, doesn't matter.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They do make human ones (or did)

This is one from The Roman Cybele rite

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Step 1: Hand him a beer and cherry bomb
Step 2: Light the cherry bomb
Step 3: Hand him another beer
Step 4: Boom!

Problem solved.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: skyotter: Ha ha, what a funny headline!  I guess I'll RTFA in case there are more funny parts to laugh at!

*reads TFA*

I don't want to live on this planet anymore.

Right? Originally was going to say considering his age and that he'd never get teen love any other way, seems like a good deal. But 7 ???? WTF? Die mofo I don't know why we don't execute child rapist


Don't want to give them incentive to kill the witness(es)
 
Armored Vomit Doll
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drxym: How can you attempt and not succeed? Those things don't leave margin for error.


They do, actually.  You need to leave the band on long enough to ensure everything below is dead from oxygen deprivation.

For cattle, this is at least ten minutes - though usually the band is left on until everything kinda falls off a few weeks later.  I have no idea what the time limit is for humans.  I'd rather not go looking either.

I'm guessing he had second thoughts on the procedure early enough into it to prevent anything from being too badly damaged.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: They do make human ones (or did)

This is one from The Roman Cybele rite

[Fark user image 185x272]


That looks more like a ball crusher but it sure fits the Cybele life style.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
castration does not typically remove the desire to molest children, it only removes the physical ability to do so with the natural equipment.
Most switch to using objects, this is common with chemical castration too.

The desire is only incidentally sexual, it is vastly more phycological in nature. The desire to control and believe that the victim is a willing participant.

On the other hand, I'm perfectly fine letting this person cut their junk off.

Then beat them to death with a 2 foot length of garden hose filled with ball bearings.

He did permanent damage to his victims. They will never be the same. No amount of regret or remorse will ever change that. People with these compulsions should kill themselves before their desires manifest into action.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Similar to item used:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report