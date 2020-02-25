 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Dozens of cases of abuse reported at school for the deaf. Complaints seemed to fall on....something   (yahoo.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds awful.

Wait, I mean-
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side at least they didn't turn a blind eye to them....
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I bet they were screaming their hands off.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
10minutesofbrilliance.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ aisle seat
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
See no evil. Hear no evil. Sp...


Meh, nevermind.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
School officials say it's they first they've heard of it.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm just watching too much porn, but this seems to carry some unintended meaning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
upndn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Word
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ah, kids physically isolated from the rest of society being abused? This is a repeat from every boarding school I've heard of, whether religious or secular. These places attract predators. Any place that has escaped this sort of thing has only managed to not have it get out yet.
 
wxboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hadn't heard about this.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you hire deaf teachers
 
MIRV888
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can you repeat that?
I didn't hear what you said.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tell yet again, how power doesn't make people sick?
 
August11
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am aware of the narratives regarding medieval burning of the condemned. I know it is wrong. Barbaric. But burn everyone of these motherfarkers down to the ground.
 
