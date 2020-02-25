 Skip to content
(Newschannel 9)   Sunday, Fark had magnetic fishing. Monday, it had ice fishing. Maybe regular fishing would be safer. Oh my. This isn't good either   (newschannel9.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chaperone failure.  It's just a guess but after reading the article (what there is of it at the moment of this post), they decided to fish the rocks next to the damn (in the lake) and got sucked over.  The rocks on the lake side of the damn are a notoriously good place to catch bass.  When I was a teen we (myself and other teens) pulled this stupid maneuver on Lake Houston - you would have to lift a floating cable over your boat.  You would usually catch a few bass before the lake patrol ran you off.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shonen Knife: Black Bass
Youtube FNONC-d3B7A
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But - I thought fishing was the safest profession!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The missing boat was recovered Monday morning on the Tennessee River below the dam near Savannah.

The real question is if they started out above the dam or not. That would probably be a good indication if the prayers are going to do any good.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It should be mentioned it has rained for days and the lake levels are several feet higher than normal.

I think UberDave may have it right.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It should be mentioned it has rained for days and the lake levels are several feet higher than normal.

I think UberDave may have it right.


It hasn't just rained for days, it's rained all damn month.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UberDave: Chaperone failure.  It's just a guess but after reading the article (what there is of it at the moment of this post), they decided to fish the rocks next to the damn (in the lake) and got sucked over.  The rocks on the lake side of the damn are a notoriously good place to catch bass.  When I was a teen we (myself and other teens) pulled this stupid maneuver on Lake Houston - you would have to lift a floating cable over your boat.  You would usually catch a few bass before the lake patrol ran you off.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those bodies are probably in Kentucky by now, the Tennessee River is seriously full and running hard.
 
Report