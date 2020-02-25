 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Women who cook while going through their period will be reincarnated as dogs, according to this Hindu clergy, proving that Evangelicals don't have a monopoly on stupidity   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
mcmiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the quiverfull evangelicals already solved solved this problem with the whole keep 'em pregnant and in the kitchen.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs are awesome.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmiller: I thought the quiverfull evangelicals already solved solved this problem with the whole keep 'em pregnant and in the kitchen.


When I was younger (maybe 7 or 8), there was a couple down the street, who really believed that a wife should be 'barefoot and pregnant', and whose place as in the kitchen.

At the time, they had 5 kids, and moved away maybe back in '79 or so, and last I heard, they had over 30 children
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trying to see a downside to this.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Men who cook while naked are going to be surprised.
 
joe714
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The dogs in my house are the most spoiled creatures on the planet.

Anything I can do to increase my odds of coming back as one of them, sign me right up.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I want a dog that can cook.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When you have a system that prioritizes belief, this is the downside - people hijacking the power of their religion to further their own stupid ideas.  Works for any system or culture, not just religion.  Hijack the power of a group to further a personal agenda by claiming the idea is part of that system or culture when it really isn't so you can persuade other people through established trusts to your bad idea or ideology corrupting the original intents.
 
advex101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Prove him wrong.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

joe714: The dogs in my house are the most spoiled creatures on the planet.

Anything I can do to increase my odds of coming back as one of them, sign me right up.


You sure you don't also want to specify *WHERE* you come back as one?

The Current State of Animal Cruelty in China
Youtube EOSQCBGtUbw
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One thing I learned as an anthropology minor is that one possible reason many societies, even matriarchal ones, developed & maintained menstrual prohibition taboos like that may have been to give women a freakin' break and a chance to rest once a month. Because across cultures women often to a ton more daily work than men.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone's trying to get his wife to cook when she's on the rag.

/s
orry
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, yes. American evangelicals don't have a monopoly on stupid shiat, they're just the ones we in America have to put up with.

The real issue is that anyone who takes a religious mythology seriously will tend to be prone to manipulation and believing in rock-bottom stupid shiat in direct proportion with how fervent they are about their mythological beliefs. The more serious they take it, the more stupid and evil shiat they'll tend to espouse or believe. The less serious, the less horrifying or dumb.
 
Marine1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are we talking Millennial-owned American/Canadian dog or beggar dog on the streets of Kolkata? Dog has a lotta range these days.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My contempt for "evangelicals" has never led me to assume their stupid is exclusive to them.

Generally (unless we're talking about specific evangelicals or their issues or whatever), I have contempt for most religious people of their ilk.

Sanctimonious assholes who want to give their shiatty, stupid beliefs the force of law.

Applies to all religions: Christian, Mormon, Muslim, Hindu, Scientology, whatever. And no, morons, "atheist" isn't a farking religion. Neither is "socialism."
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: One thing I learned as an anthropology minor is that one possible reason many societies, even matriarchal ones, developed & maintained menstrual prohibition taboos like that may have been to give women a freakin' break and a chance to rest once a month. Because across cultures women often to a ton more daily work than men.


I was wondering about that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

advex101: Prove him wrong.


Protip: you can't.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sirgrim: Men who cook while naked are going to be surprised.


Not as much as the poor bastards who eat the mashed potatoes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: sirgrim: Men who cook while naked are going to be surprised.

Not as much as the poor bastards who eat the mashed potatoes.


Oh. I got the drift that he was talking about frying bacon.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Clifford The Big Red Dog?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gosh, it's almost as if religion's primary purpose is to control women.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: My contempt for "evangelicals" has never led me to assume their stupid is exclusive to them.

Generally (unless we're talking about specific evangelicals or their issues or whatever), I have contempt for most religious people of their ilk.

Sanctimonious assholes who want to give their shiatty, stupid beliefs the force of law.

Applies to all religions: Christian, Mormon, Muslim, Hindu, Scientology, whatever. And no, morons, "atheist" isn't a farking religion. Neither is "socialism."


Wut? They are. You just happen to like that bull.

It's all bull.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: My contempt for "evangelicals" has never led me to assume their stupid is exclusive to them.

Generally (unless we're talking about specific evangelicals or their issues or whatever), I have contempt for most religious people of their ilk.

Sanctimonious assholes who want to give their shiatty, stupid beliefs the force of law.

Applies to all religions: Christian, Mormon, Muslim, Hindu, Scientology, whatever. And no, morons, "atheist" isn't a farking religion. Neither is "socialism."


Stupidity isn't exclusive to religious people either: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Lysenkoi​sm
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They forgot the part where they will be reincarnated as dogs... to be eaten by chinese people
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I get that this may be part of their religion or customs, but it's still tiring and stupid. If you think a woman bleeding from her vagina every month is creepy, imagine what it's like to be the woman bleeding from her vagina every month. But we get used to it.  It's necessary. And if it wasn't for the monthly visit from Aunt Flo, asshole men wouldn't exist. Nobody would.

No smart and sexually active woman would not have sex with her partner because he ejaculates, pregnancy concerns aside. Face it, neanderthal religious nuts. Women have had periods since before we were a gleam in the Universe's eye, and if we're healthy and fertile, we will until menopause. Modern sanitation and advances in health have made having periods practically discreet, barring the fact you may live with nasty women who don't dispose of their shiat properly and wash their asses. And unless she's got the cramps from hell, you don't hear a peep out of your female co-workers during their time of the month.

Right now billions of women are cooking, shopping, eating out at restaurants, working, driving, drinking in bars, raising kids, teaching schools, working as computer programers, et.al., all while on their periods. And the world keeps spinning.

Get over it guys. Please. It's what your mama's, sisters, wives and daughters want. It's not your battle. Give us the sanitary products we need and shut the fark up. You have no idea what it's like, so don't bother. It's not your "party." Stop trying to invite yourself to it.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: One thing I learned as an anthropology minor is that one possible reason many societies, even matriarchal ones, developed & maintained menstrual prohibition taboos like that may have been to give women a freakin' break and a chance to rest once a month. Because across cultures women often to a ton more daily work than men.


And sometimes they have cramps and just want to have a lie down.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Arkanaut:
Stupidity isn't exclusive to religious people either: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Lysenkoism

Didn't say it was. This is something that I guessed incorrectly didn't need to be explained.

Some people are just really slow.
 
formerfloozy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Dogs are awesome.


I have zero issue being reincarnated as a dog, as long as I am a pampered pooch. I am thinking that being a golden retriever would be awesome, they are the sweetest babies.
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: One thing I learned as an anthropology minor is that one possible reason many societies, even matriarchal ones, developed & maintained menstrual prohibition taboos like that may have been to give women a freakin' break and a chance to rest once a month. Because across cultures women often to a ton more daily work than men.


"Yeah, I can't cook while I'm having my period...I really really wish I could stand here and cook all day for you, but you know what? I'll get reincarnated as a dog, so I'm going to have to take a rain check. It's tough to do you know...really tough. I just wish I could work 32 days out of the month but...yeah, sorry."

"Oh yeah, I can't wash clothes, either. Or sex. I've pretty much gotta take a nap for a few days or I'll come back as a chicken or something. Tough shiat, but you know...takin' one for the team!"

I don't see the problem. I doubt anyone is freaking the fark out because they get to take a breather a few days a month.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AnnoyingBuzz: Trying to see a downside to this.


Wife: Can't cook this week. Period.

Husband: But you were on your period last week! And the week before that.

Wife: Yeah. Shame about that. Be a dear and make me a sammich. Fetch me a beer too while you're at it.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: When you have a system that prioritizes belief, this is the downside - people hijacking the power of their religion to further their own stupid ideas.  Works for any system or culture, not just religion.  Hijack the power of a group to further a personal agenda by claiming the idea is part of that system or culture when it really isn't so you can persuade other people through established trusts to your bad idea or ideology corrupting the original intents.


in TFA the leader states this is what is written in their books, their scriptures. it sounds like he did not make this up, he is sharing what is written in their handbook, whatever it may be. so the faithful should already be aware of this writing. in this example a website is using his speech to further their own cause. when people become adults it is more than time for them to examine the belief system they were raised in and make changes if they choose to.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: I get that this may be part of their religion or customs, but it's still tiring and stupid. If you think a woman bleeding from her vagina every month is creepy, imagine what it's like to be the woman bleeding from her vagina every month. But we get used to it.  It's necessary. And if it wasn't for the monthly visit from Aunt Flo, asshole men wouldn't exist. Nobody would.

No smart and sexually active woman would not have sex with her partner because he ejaculates, pregnancy concerns aside. Face it, neanderthal religious nuts. Women have had periods since before we were a gleam in the Universe's eye, and if we're healthy and fertile, we will until menopause. Modern sanitation and advances in health have made having periods practically discreet, barring the fact you may live with nasty women who don't dispose of their shiat properly and wash their asses. And unless she's got the cramps from hell, you don't hear a peep out of your female co-workers during their time of the month.

Right now billions of women are cooking, shopping, eating out at restaurants, working, driving, drinking in bars, raising kids, teaching schools, working as computer programers, et.al., all while on their periods. And the world keeps spinning.

Get over it guys. Please. It's what your mama's, sisters, wives and daughters want. It's not your battle. Give us the sanitary products we need and shut the fark up. You have no idea what it's like, so don't bother. It's not your "party." Stop trying to invite yourself to it.


It's not "guys" per se that are the issue, it's religion that's the issue. Religious puritans ruin farking everything - and continue to perpetuate childish, backwards, harmful attitudes towards sex, human sexuality, and the perfectly normal nude human body. Teachings which harm people's ability to accept normal healthy human behavior until their final day, in most cases.

The more fervent someone is about a religion the more harmful it is. Religion is toxic, the more of it you have the more poisonous it is.
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: AnnoyingBuzz: Trying to see a downside to this.

Wife: Can't cook this week. Period.

Husband: But you were on your period last week! And the week before that.

Wife: Yeah. Shame about that. Be a dear and make me a sammich. Fetch me a beer too while you're at it.


You've met my wife?
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: My contempt for "evangelicals" has never led me to assume their stupid is exclusive to them.

Generally (unless we're talking about specific evangelicals or their issues or whatever), I have contempt for most religious people of their ilk.

Sanctimonious assholes who want to give their shiatty, stupid beliefs the force of law.

Applies to all religions: Christian, Mormon, Muslim, Hindu, Scientology, whatever. And no, morons, "atheist" isn't a farking religion. Neither is "socialism."


You are correct.  Those last two are not religions....they are diseases.
 
