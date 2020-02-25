 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Man arrested when his attempt to blow up his car near the Pentagon by lighting a rag inserted into the gas tank was as successful as the guy who burned his lips on the tailpipe   (fox5dc.com) divider line
    Matthew Dmitri Richardson  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's never seen No Country for Old Men?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Look like a Bernie Sanders voter.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His car?   WTOP was reporting earlier today that it was someone's car who actually worked at the pentagon (and didn't know the attempted arsonist)
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Golly, he doesn't look like a terrorist.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey, let's just throw the mental health cases in jail! That should cure their craziness for sure!
 
Keys dude
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't verify that link: Throwing away unfetchable URL https://www.flkeysnews.com/news/l​ocal/​article240614841.html: 500 read timeout

Thread-jacking: Why do I keep getting this when submitting stuff from verifed news sites?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn MOOO-slims trying to destroy this country! They are the enem....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nevermind....
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's like attempting to light your underwear on fire on an aeroplane.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The day terrorists figure out the difference between conflagration and explosion (burning shiat v shiat goes boom) is going to be a dark one indeed. Still not as funny as those guys years ago who drove a jeep full of propane tanks into the security bollards at Glasgow airport, then ran around, on fire, screaming, until a guard literally stomped them out.

Thank you Hollywood for making people believe that cars and propane tanks easily blow up.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media-exp1.licdn.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Keys dude: https://www.flkeysnews.com/news/local​/​article240614841.html


check the url:

Cannot GET /news/l%E2%80%8Bocal/%E2%80%8Barticle2​40614841.html
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phrawgh: It's like attempting to light your underwear on fire on an aeroplane.


Or the guy who, in violation of every pranking rule known to man, tried to give himself the hotfoot on a plane.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
watched too many movies where cars explode just by looking at them
 
aagrajag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Damn MOOO-slims trying to destroy this country! They are the enem....

[Fark user image image 850x477]

Nevermind....


Well, the Peacers do seem to have this little problem with committing mass-murders, but then there's this failed abortion:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I think Beavis needs to slap his shiat.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Look like a Bernie Sanders voter.


He looks like someone who was arrested for what will most likely be a terrorism charge, so statistically he is far more likely to be a Trump voter.  Sorry if facts hurt your feelings.
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Look like a Bernie Sanders voter.


Arkansas is a red state. Except for Clinton. Because, reasons. Stop trolling.
 
LewDux
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Something something blow, something something Bentagon
 
