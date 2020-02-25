 Skip to content
(Tech Dirt)   "On-point precedent" means "this exact situation." Apparently, because there's no "on-point precedent" saying you can't, the 5th Circuit says it's OK for guards to randomly pepper-spray someone because a different prisoner pissed them off   (techdirt.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it banned now because there is a case about it where the judges said it was bad?

Or because they didn't find the case first, now that it happened it's always okay because this cop got away with it?
 
stuffy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Why do I get the impression writer has ax to grind.
 
upndn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bourbon + the headline makes my head hurt.

/actually just the headline
//bourbon helps
///sippy glasses
 
King Something
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: So is it banned now because there is a case about it where the judges said it was bad?

Or because they didn't find the case first, now that it happened it's always okay because this cop got away with it?


First one.  No other guard can do this - as long as they do the exact some thing as this guy did.  Deviate even slightly, and it is okay.  So, for instance, if the next guard used a can of hairspray and a lighter, that okay, because it isn't using pepper spray.  Or, if he throws a bucket of the pepper spray liquid on the prisoner instead of using the normal aerosol can, then that's also okay.  Presumably, you could also argue pepper-spraying a different inmate makes it substantially different enough for the guards to not understand that it is wrong - or a different guard doing it creates a sufficient deviation.  But this one guy is safe from being pepper-sprayed because some other inmate hacked this particular guard off - so, he has that going for him.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: So is it banned now because there is a case about it where the judges said it was bad?

Or because they didn't find the case first, now that it happened it's always okay because this cop got away with it?


This EXACT situation is banned now.

So they just need to use their off-hand now.
 
lexnaturalis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Welcome to the shiatshow that is Qualified Immunity.  Where police can violate your rights as long as it wasn't a "clearly established right" at the time of the violation.

What's better is the Court doesn't even have to determine whether the right was clearly established.  The Court can just say it wasn't clearly established and punt on whether it was a right at all.  Which means the police can continue doing it because it is never clearly established.

Some Courts are better than others on that issue.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder if there's an "on point" precedent about shoving a bottle up a 5th circuit court judge's ass and kicking them until it breaks. If not someone should do that to both establish the precedent and teach these idiots some perspective.
 
Report