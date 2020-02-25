 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   "Dammit, the wrong number of chalupas AGAIN"   (mlive.com) divider line
14
skiinstructor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Better than a pipe bomb I guess...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Workers need to sue. They pay so little, that the workers don't even try to get anything correct, ever. It's annoying.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a strange reason to shoot up a Taco Bell.

Must be something in the water.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Obviously, it was because they wouldn't accept her two-dollar bill.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Felton then displayed a purple handgun and fired one shot that hit the building, but it did not strike anyone, police said.

Purple handgun?
 
Insain2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PackageHandler: That's a strange reason to shoot up a Taco Bell.

Must be something in the water.


I've been saying that for years!!!!

I have noticed one thing of late and that is people have become so sensitive about every lil thing past breathing.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: Felton then displayed a purple handgun and fired one shot that hit the building, but it did not strike anyone, police said.

Purple handgun?


For committing acts of violets.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Workers need to sue. They pay so little, that the workers don't even try to get anything correct, ever. It's annoying.


Yeah, like she has anything of value.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: Felton then displayed a purple handgun and fired one shot that hit the building, but it did not strike anyone, police said.

Purple handgun?


This is what it sounds like
when bullets fly.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: Felton then displayed a purple handgun and fired one shot that hit the building, but it did not strike anyone, police said.

Purple handgun?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ErinMcRevis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jtown: EdwardTellerhands: Felton then displayed a purple handgun and fired one shot that hit the building, but it did not strike anyone, police said.

Purple handgun?

This is what it sounds like
when bullets fly.


Or a Bullet with Butterfly Wings????
I drive by that Taco Bell every day.
It reminds me to buy toilet paper so there's that.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Spent the last weekend with my brother. Because Pizza Hut sucks on the phone he ordered online. Now I'm sure it was his fault in the end but the delivery was for 24 pizzas and 24 wings. And that's what they delivered. Was supposed to be 1 and 24.

A person good at their job would question this and call to confirm. They did not.

He paid for it, and even tipped for the wrong amount/order, and now has frozen pizza for a month.

/i ate all the wings that night
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here's your no picture no proof.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You can't see the boxes on the far counter or the ones already in the freezer.
 
