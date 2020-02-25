 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Dayton Daily News)   The first rule of Teen Girl Mini Fight Club is do not talk about Teen Girl Mini Fight Club   (daytondailynews.com) divider line
17
    More: Asinine, Want, Need, WHIO-TV, Facebook, Cox Enterprises, Dayton, Ohio, MySpace, Social media  
•       •       •

568 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 5:56 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Teen Girl Miniskirt Fight Club?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
vevmo.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: What about Teen Girl Miniskirt Fight Club?


sigh...

/zip
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You don't know where I've been, Louise! Hah Hah Hah! You don't know where I've been!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"40 to 60 teens in the basement" isn't a "mini" fight club.

It's just fight club.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Could someone make a Smash Bros. montage with...

"Cheerleader!"
"So-and-So!"
"What's-Her-Face!"
"The Ugly One!"

/Please?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also, the nature of an actual "fight club" would be that everyone there WANTS to be there. Thus, the "first rule of fight club" thing.

Forcing unwilling people to participate isn't a "fight club," as I understand it.

It's just a couple of assholes inviting people to a party, then turning it into a scene from "Gladiator." If I sent my kid to a party and ended up having to pay to treat broken bones, I'd be pissed, too.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's probably an Anime about that.
 
Pilikia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [vevmo.com image 480x360]


The first thing I teach my self-defense students is never, ever let go of the shovel.
 
inner ted
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
is it small-statured girls  (i know i ain't supposed to say 'dwarf' or ...the M word)

or is it a small club as in square footage

?
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: What about Teen Girl Miniskirt Fight Club?


...Go on.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
50-60 teens in your house? those parents had zero control. they're lucky they lived through it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: There's probably an Anime about that.


Is this the lesser-known Rule 35?
 
Pilikia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aw. I thought this would be about midgets. I am disappointed.

//not the preferred nomenclature, dude
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: There's probably an Anime about that.


Probably?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report