Fark Weird News Quiz, Feb 16-22 Texts from My Dad Edition
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So each week, I try to find something amusing to talk about. This week, I'm giving you a text from my Dad sent when he and my Mom were traveling to Nashville yesterday.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I find his attempts to use modern technology like text-to-speech the highlight of my day at times. I don't think I'm the only Gen-X'er who feels this way.

Anyway, take the quiz, then come back and tell us how you did and if you learned anything.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz.

Good luck!
 
dracos31
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As God is my witness, I didn't know that crows were migratory.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: As God is my witness, I didn't know that crows were migratory.


Neither did I until I read this article.

So you learned something!
 
Report