(Fox 31 Denver)   "We've got the biggest...balls of them all" Would also have accepted: "Great Balls of Fire"   (kdvr.com) divider line
10
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what did he do at the ball?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firefighters?? Cursing?? Doing sex jokes??

***faints***
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.urbandictionary.com/defin​e​.php?term=ball%20walking
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We've got the Biggiest Smalls of them all!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So some uptight prudes got their panties in a bunch over a comedian telling jokes about sex toys? The Chief's real crime was failure to obtain enough fainting couches.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slightly off-topic....No acknowledgement of Bon Scott dying 40 years ago last week?  Or did I miss that?  ("Big Balls" and all that...)
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So some uptight prudes got their panties in a bunch over a comedian telling jokes about sex toys? The Chief's real crime was failure to obtain enough fainting couches.


If the jokes had been about the length of their hoses it would have been OK
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So some uptight prudes got their panties in a bunch over a comedian telling jokes about sex toys? The Chief's real crime was failure to obtain enough fainting couches.

If the jokes had been about the length of their hoses it would have been OK


I'm not so sure about that. I don't think I want to see the results of a search for "hose play."
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Big Balls
Youtube xPlqLHcphyw
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
