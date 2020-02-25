 Skip to content
(Some Dead Guy)   "One social media user also notes that "the float was followed by the 'Swinging Epsteins,' which consisted of a bunch of convicted 'Jefferys' walking down the street with nooses around their necks"   (971theriver.com) divider line
Artist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hillary? Really??? Should've been Giuliani. Or Barr. Or Stone. Or Jared. Or Ivanka. Or Trump*. Or Trump jr., Or Manafort.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They think she killed him. Like the others.


They think she killed him. Like the others.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're gonna try and blame a Clinton at least go with the one that could possibly have something to hide and want Epstein dead.
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hillary has always been Bill's bag man.


Hillary has always been Bill's bag man.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Come on, everyone knows Hillary wears the pants in that family.  She wants something done right, she has to do it herself.


Come on, everyone knows Hillary wears the pants in that family.  She wants something done right, she has to do it herself.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hillary?! Talk about living rent free in other peoples heads. Had she won the election they could spin it like that but tough shiat trump runs the DOJ directly so if anyone is responsible for epstein it's the orange dotard.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She had a midnight black pantsuit. No one would have ever guessed it but she was the best assassin in the world despite her age. Just in and out, no questions and no one had any idea how she did it."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So NOT the Parade of Roses?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spain's turning the heat up:


Comparsa con temática del Holocausto participa en un desfile de Carnaval
Youtube Rr3xjqUO-R4
 
ntrino
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm disgusted by that video.  Truly appalled.     When will people stop vertical videoing.   oh the huge manatee.....
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
LOL, if Hillary was capable of murdering Epstein without being discovered or apprehended, that's all the proof I need that she would have been a far better president than President Sniveling Asshole.

I mean, besides the proof that he provides every single day via his ongoing incompetence.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If Hillary could have killed Epstein she could have just killed Donald and been President.

/or is that just what theywant you to think
// plans within plans.
/// three
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Way to douche up a party, douche-bros.
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is news?  Imagine if most of them clutching pearls would react to Krewe de Vieux.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

She didn't invent the black pantsuit; she was just the first to realize its potential as a tactical garment.


She didn't invent the black pantsuit; she was just the first to realize its potential as a tactical garment.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Krewe d'Etat features absurdity.  You'll get over it.


Krewe d'Etat features absurdity.  You'll get over it.
 
