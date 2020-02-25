 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   CDC warns U.S. citizens that a coronavirus outbreak here is inevitable and everyone needs to be prepared saying that "this might be bad"   (nytimes.com) divider line
215
    United Arab Emirates, World Health Organization, Lombardy, Epidemiology, South Korea, Regions of Italy, Severe acute respiratory syndrome  
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the second wave that'll get ya.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Itshappening.gif?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we had an organization thats purpose was to be prepared for and help to treat a global pandemic hitting our country... We could call it the department of disease mitigation or something.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classified briefing: "the American people Need to know how woefully underprepared the US is for a pandemic because of the incompetence of the administration."

Trump: "it's fine. we're gonna have a vaccine soon!" *BaghdadBob.jpg*

CDC: "that guy's a farking idiot."
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump appointed a new head of the CDC.  He's a former military doctor... Captain Trips, I believe the name was.  Seemed like a smart enough guy
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we take Giant Meteor off of the ballot now?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...

Olympics in Toyko could be canceled.

https://www.axios.com/olympic-officia​l​-tokyo-cancellation-coronavirus-contai​ned-4ca69a5a-b573-4ec5-8714-959d04ae85​92.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=​social&utm_campaign=organic&utm_conten​t=1100
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone got a link to the CDC report being referenced behind this paywall?
 
Norquist Vagprobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bazzlex001: Classified briefing: "the American people Need to know how woefully underprepared the US is for a pandemic because of the incompetence of the administration."

Trump: "it's fine. we're gonna have a vaccine soon!" *BaghdadBob.jpg*

CDC: "that guy's a farking idiot."


The American electorate: WE BELIEVE THE IDIOT!
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so fast, Subby! Trump has announced that the virus is going to go away!
 
Xaxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Can we take Giant Meteor off of the ballot now?


No, they're the perfect Extermination Party ticket!
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Mardi Gras from one of the most diverse places on Earth. I predict New Orleans will be ground zero for a serious US outbreak. But hey ... beads ...
 
gimlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diapers, formula, water, tuna, dried goods, and a bunch of frozen goodies were purchased over the weekend. The gas tanks will be filled this evening and we should be all set for a while.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corona virus is an anagram of "corona virus".

Study it out.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't worry, even though he fired the entire pandemic response team, Trump will handle it, because he knows more than the pandemic response team officials.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a good thing Americans don't have huge copays on healthcare that may prevent them from seeking treatment for cold-like symtoms.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can stop them at Yonkers.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So maybe Rush will die of the corona virus before his cancer gets him?
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calm down people. Just take your colloidal silver.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump has studied the wind for years and knows everything about windmills.
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Also...

Olympics in Toyko could be canceled.

https://www.axios.com/olympic-official​-tokyo-cancellation-coronavirus-contai​ned-4ca69a5a-b573-4ec5-8714-959d04ae85​92.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=​social&utm_campaign=organic&utm_conten​t=1100


Don't let them hide the real reason.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pedrop357
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saywhonow: If only we had an organization thats purpose was to be prepared for and help to treat a global pandemic hitting our country... We could call it the department of disease mitigation or something.


This is part of what they do - tell people that things might be bad and to prepare for bad things.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Happy Mardi Gras from one of the most diverse places on Earth. I predict New Orleans will be ground zero for a serious US outbreak. But hey ... beads ...


It's all about how you use those beads.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Given the slow ramp-up regarding acceptance of the situation and its attendant ramifications here on Fark, and given that I live in SeaTac (read "THE FARKING CORONAVIRUS SUPERHIGHWAY TO THE SKIES"), I'm just going to skip the preliminaries and go right to the obvious next step:

Feast On The Goo
Youtube RzybAS7zltE
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Also...

Olympics in Toyko could be canceled.

https://www.axios.com/olympic-official​-tokyo-cancellation-coronavirus-contai​ned-4ca69a5a-b573-4ec5-8714-959d04ae85​92.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=​social&utm_campaign=organic&utm_conten​t=1100


ohh ohh that's an achievement. you get another one when they think everything is ok and it gets un-canceled and you infect them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mapesbankruptcyattorneys.comView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the Trump administration's lack of a response can be used against them in the upcoming election.
I hope.
...
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gimlet: Diapers, formula, water, tuna, dried goods, and a bunch of frozen goodies were purchased over the weekend. The gas tanks will be filled this evening and we should be all set for a while.


What's particularly impressive is you don't have any babies
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Can we take Giant Meteor off of the ballot now?


No. Still a popular choice, especially with its new running mate CoronaVirus.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU'RE ALL GONNA DIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIEEEEEEEEEE​EEEEEE!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess we'll find out how the best leadership the GOP has to offer will handle this complex problem. For their sake they better hope trump becomes competent and not corrupt real soon cause the results of all this will rest squarely on their noggins.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pedrop357: saywhonow: If only we had an organization thats purpose was to be prepared for and help to treat a global pandemic hitting our country... We could call it the department of disease mitigation or something.

This is part of what they do - tell people that things might be bad and to prepare for bad things.


And that's all they can do right now, since their budget has been decimated
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: At least the Trump administration's lack of a response can be used against them in the upcoming election.
I hope.
...


Public health crisis sounds like a good excuse to "postpone" elections
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh boy! Im off to buy up all the duct-tape and garbage bag stocks I can find!

ALL
OF
THEM
 
wood0366
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xaxor: Eli WhiskeyDik: Can we take Giant Meteor off of the ballot now?

No, they're the perfect Extermination Party ticket!


The Extermination Party is one of those "Big Tent" that the Republicans talked about so much.

/ Filled with fumigants^Whappiness enhancing gases.
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: It is a good thing Americans don't have huge copays on healthcare that may prevent them from seeking treatment for cold-like symtoms.


The cynical bastard in me hopes it kills a monstrous bunch of cousin-farkers whose county hospital closed down because they've voted Republican since the Civil Rights Act.
 
koinbahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The war with Iran thing didn't pan out so....you have to re-elect Pandemic time presidents!!!!
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Happy Mardi Gras from one of the most diverse places on Earth. I predict New Orleans will be ground zero for a serious US outbreak. But hey ... beads ...


Pfft. "Ground Zero." I'm at an Italian opera written by a German about ancient Egypt.

Doomed.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OldRod
Trump appointed a new head of the CDC.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_end_is_rear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Also...

Olympics in Toyko could be canceled.

https://www.axios.com/olympic-official​-tokyo-cancellation-coronavirus-contai​ned-4ca69a5a-b573-4ec5-8714-959d04ae85​92.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=​social&utm_campaign=organic&utm_conten​t=1100


I have friends running the marathon trials this weekend.
Once actually has a chance to make the team, but even he was darkly joking about the virus situation and how it couple possibly cancel the Tokyo game.
 
Jodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no word on the severity or spread of the Heinikenvirus or the distant, watered-down variant, Coorsvirus.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bazzlex001: Classified briefing: "the American people Need to know how woefully underprepared the US is for a pandemic because of the incompetence of the administration."

Trump: "it's fine. we're gonna have a vaccine soon!" *BaghdadBob.jpg*

CDC: "that guy's a farking idiot."


Hopefully it won't be as bad as the Swine Flu...or Bird Flu..or Ebola...or the Bird Flu (redux)..or any of the other 'The Sky Is Falling" announcements from the past decade.

Sorry to interrupt your derangement. Carry on.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, flying in a pile of infected people on a plane full of uninfected people and then letting them all loose probably didn't help. Gutting the CDC and appointing a random sycophant likely also didn't help much either. Best they can do now is just spout dumbshiat lies like "a vaccine is really close guys!" "It's really not that bad, those people are just dropping dead in the street from other stuff!" while it's allowed to go wild like Reagan just ignoring the AIDS epidemic.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Chain Smokes Freely: Happy Mardi Gras from one of the most diverse places on Earth. I predict New Orleans will be ground zero for a serious US outbreak. But hey ... beads ...

It's all about how you use those beads.


Bleh ... nasty ... might as well use an asbestos dildo ...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just build a wall to keep the virus out, or offer it some tax cuts to go away?
 
RaptorLC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seasons don't fear the reaper.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we have a Manlet Criminal President to lead us through this crisis.

Lovely.
 
Report