(Huffington Post)   Don't know which is worse, that a top official in Homeland Security couldn't find a Covid-19 outbreak map, or that he was too stupid to ask a staffer to find it and instead went on Twitter to lay out his incompetence to everyone   (huffpost.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Internet, The Wall, United States Department of Homeland Security, Ken Cuccinelli, Johns Hopkins, Johns Hopkins Center, World, deputy secretary of Homeland Security  
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why he actually tweeted that.  Like, was there political motivation or something and he was trying to score some points?  Did Johns Hopkins once crack wise about his mother and he wanted to get them back?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all fairness, Ken Cuccinelli is one of the most small minded, provincial, petty, and craven human beings to ever draw breath on this planet. He's doing the best he can with what he has to work with.
 
Barnacles! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: In all fairness, Ken Cuccinelli is one of the most small minded, provincial, petty, and craven human beings to ever draw breath on this planet.


imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: In all fairness, Ken Cuccinelli is one of the most small minded, provincial, petty, and craven human beings to ever draw breath on this planet. He's doing the best he can with what he has to work with.


Even the most imbecilic people usually know how to use Google search.  Usually.
 
Cache
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Only the best people.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yup, the US is in perfect hands and no outbreak will ever make serious inroads there. Nope. Nosiree.

/*is incredibly thankful for living in a hot semi-desert for once*
 
RedComrade
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everyone working for this administration is a idiot. Just what you want at the qheel for a epidemic and economic downturn.  Looks like we might be getting both.

That should put the nail in coffin of this nation's grand experiment quite nicely.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i keep hearing about this virus. are we all gonna die?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, it's Ken Cucinelli.

God I rejoiced when that asshat lost his governorship bid (Twas living in Blacksburg, VA at the time). I had thought we'd seen the last of him.

How foolish I was.

SpaceyCat: Even the most imbecilic people usually know how to use Google search.  Usually.


you're not terribly familiar with Ken, are you.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I am farking sick of hearing about this stupid virus. Wake me up when they start converting football stadiums to crematoriums. Until then shut the fark up already.
 
Vhale
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wonder why he actually tweeted that.  Like, was there political motivation or something and he was trying to score some points?  Did Johns Hopkins once crack wise about his mother and he wanted to get them back?


It's so idiotic it defies belief. Now the site already down due to traffic will get even more traffic as this goes... viral.

>.<
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he was trying to send a direct message to someone inside the agency.

Which brings up a different issue. Why is the government using Twitter as a messaging app? That doesn't seem secure. At all.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
HuffPo, motivated by puerile hatred to break meaningless drivel for 20 years.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cucinelli has been an abject moron for his entire adult life. It's why he's where he is. Do you expect him to start slacking now?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not white-knighting Ken Cuchi-cuchi but I had the same issues yesterday. The Johns Hopkins CSSE map works fine for me (at least) now - since late yesterday afternoon actually.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you selectively breed an animal for one, single characteristic, you will end up with something that won't be much good for anything else.
Employees of this administration are selected for a single characteristic.
They aren't good for much else.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Woooo!!!  More pol tab nutters escape quarantine, infect main page.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Pocket Ninja: In all fairness, Ken Cuccinelli is one of the most small minded, provincial, petty, and craven human beings to ever draw breath on this planet. He's doing the best he can with what he has to work with.

Even the most imbecilic people usually know how to use Google search.  Usually.


No, not really. Type a few letters some time, and see what kind of idiocy autosuggest throws back.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zgrizz: HuffPo, motivated by puerile hatred to break meaningless drivel for 20 years.


Don't like it? Don't read it.
Free country.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Off to stock up on canned goods and shotgun shells.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Woooo!!!  More pol tab nutters escape quarantine, infect main page.


Says guy who is here, posting.
 
ahasp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security" - Trump's appointees are so bad that even he knows that they wouldn't get past the GOP-packed senate.
 
valenumr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Not white-knighting Ken Cuchi-cuchi but I had the same issues yesterday. The Johns Hopkins CSSE map works fine for me (at least) now - since late yesterday afternoon actually.


Yeah, to be fair, he basically was just biathiching that the site was down and asking if others were experiencing the issue. The good ole  huff is just running with another "Twitter overreacts!" Story
 
Corvus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe you call them instead of asking about it on twitter?

🤷♂
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i keep hearing about this virus. are we all gonna die?


I keep telling my liver nanotechnology will save us.
 
Corvus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

valenumr: WordsnCollision: Not white-knighting Ken Cuchi-cuchi but I had the same issues yesterday. The Johns Hopkins CSSE map works fine for me (at least) now - since late yesterday afternoon actually.

Yeah, to be fair, he basically was just biathiching that the site was down and asking if others were experiencing the issue. The good ole  huff is just running with another "Twitter overreacts!" Story


Why didn't he call them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Pocket Ninja: In all fairness, Ken Cuccinelli is one of the most small minded, provincial, petty, and craven human beings to ever draw breath on this planet. He's doing the best he can with what he has to work with.

Even the most imbecilic people usually know how to use Google search.  Usually.


The thing is, they don't.  People don't actually look up things they don't know.  They usually just go with what sounds right to them.

20 years ago, I foolishly thought that people would not use false facts or not believe in things that are easily known because you could just look anything up.  I was extremely wrong.  It seems the internet has just allowed people to corroborate the things they feel to be true.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Cooch tried to outlaw blowjobs in Virginia a few years ago, so this really doesn't surprise me.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
we're_boned.jpg
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wood0366
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Woooo!!!  More pol tab nutters escape quarantine, infect main page.


We got lost when Drew moved the link.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Woooo!!!  More pol tab nutters escape quarantine, infect main page.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why is anyone even talking to DHS about this? What are they going to do, wiretap, interrogate, and shoot the coronavirus? Are we going to be tapping the NHTSA to finally crack down on human trafficking? Demand answers from the EPA on the opioid crisis?

The CDC should be working with HHS to compile and distribute information, and agencies that agencies that have nothing to do with this should get out of the farking way.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Corvus: Maybe you call them instead of asking about it on twitter?

🤷♂


padresteve.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

"Work, work, work."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jso2897: Jeebus Saves: Woooo!!!  More pol tab nutters escape quarantine, infect main page.

Says guy who is here, posting.


From the main page.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: SpaceyCat: Pocket Ninja: In all fairness, Ken Cuccinelli is one of the most small minded, provincial, petty, and craven human beings to ever draw breath on this planet. He's doing the best he can with what he has to work with.

Even the most imbecilic people usually know how to use Google search.  Usually.

The thing is, they don't.  People don't actually look up things they don't know.  They usually just go with what sounds right to them.

20 years ago, I foolishly thought that people would not use false facts or not believe in things that are easily known because you could just look anything up.  I was extremely wrong.  It seems the internet has just allowed people to corroborate the things they feel to be true.


Well, we figured "Dumb, ignorant people suffer from a lack of accurate information - I know! - we'll give them more information, and make them smart!"
Apparently, we didn't think our cunning plan all the way through.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jso2897: Jeebus Saves: Woooo!!!  More pol tab nutters escape quarantine, infect main page.

Says guy who is here, posting.

From the main page.


You'll get over it.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just hope our government officials are loyal enough to stop this outbreak before it's too late.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Yup, the US is in perfect hands and no outbreak will ever make serious inroads there. Nope. Nosiree.

/*is incredibly thankful for living in a hot semi-desert for once*


What a hot semi-dessert might look like:

tasteofhome.comView Full Size

Brown sugar and banana oatmeal
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That was the most annoying autoplay video I have ever encountered in my life.

It follows as you scroll down. It resumes autoplaying if you scroll up high enough to tag the video.

Needless to say, I'll have to learn what was in the article from the fark.com discussion on this one.
 
skyotter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cut CDC's funding some more.

That should help.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zgrizz: HuffPo, motivated by puerile hatred to break meaningless drivel for 20 years.


I liked Ariannaonline way back in the 1990s because it gave a good summary of useful information, much like FARK.com. Then, it got way too much into celebrity gossip drivel.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: Rapmaster2000: SpaceyCat: Pocket Ninja: In all fairness, Ken Cuccinelli is one of the most small minded, provincial, petty, and craven human beings to ever draw breath on this planet. He's doing the best he can with what he has to work with.

Even the most imbecilic people usually know how to use Google search.  Usually.

The thing is, they don't.  People don't actually look up things they don't know.  They usually just go with what sounds right to them.

20 years ago, I foolishly thought that people would not use false facts or not believe in things that are easily known because you could just look anything up.  I was extremely wrong.  It seems the internet has just allowed people to corroborate the things they feel to be true.

Well, we figured "Dumb, ignorant people suffer from a lack of accurate information - I know! - we'll give them more information, and make them smart!"
Apparently, we didn't think our cunning plan all the way through.


Now we've got Kyrie Irving half-promoting flat earthery by saying "do your own research" and by research, he means reading Instagram.
 
wage0048
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Actually, I prefer that incompetent bureaucrats out their own incompetence for all to see.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wonder why he actually tweeted that.  Like, was there political motivation or something and he was trying to score some points?  Did Johns Hopkins once crack wise about his mother and he wanted to get them back?


They insulted his mother saying something about hamsters.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Twitter is how this administration gets shiat done. If you don't see it on Twitter, it ain't happening.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skyotter: Cut CDC's funding some more.

That should help.


I mean, if they're not prepared for this they've clearly been wasting the money they have. Better to cut the waste off before it gets to them to encourage them to be more effective with their funds.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i keep hearing about this virus. are we all gonna die?


It seems very infectious with a long incubation period so a lot of people are going to get it. We don't know how deadly it is because nobody trusts the information coming out of China. Much like the H1N1 outbreak the people saying this disease is the big one that's going to kill us all are lying idiots. The people saying this is nothing and everyone is panicking for no reason are lying idiots. We just don't know. But it appears the Trump administration is particularly unprepared if it actually is bad.
 
