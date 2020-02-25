 Skip to content
(NBC News)   IOC says there's only three months to decide the Tokyo Olympics' fate. In other news, the longest serving member of the IOC is named "Dick Pound". Uh huh huh   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Olympic Games, big decision, Summer Olympic Games, Dick Pound, International Olympic Committee, 2008 Summer Olympics, longest-serving member of the IOC, fate of the Tokyo Olympics  
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should confer with fellow members Rodney Stiffens and Robert Johnson on how to handle this situation.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get all the athletes over early and isolation quarantined for two weeks. Sell masks with country flag designs to the fans, (and have buckets of condoms with country flag designs for the athletes coming out of quarantine.)  Profit(?)
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*looks down*

Well, it *is* pretty big, but I don't think it weighs a full pound.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't think Dick Pound's pronouncements are necessarily authoritative on this.  I'm waiting to hear what other members of the IOC such as Mike Hunt, Jack Mehoff, and Heywood Jablöeme have to say about this.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In other words, the IOC wants some more bribes.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's hope he never gets an Olympic event named after him.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UberDave: He should confer with fellow members Rodney Stiffens and Robert Johnson on how to handle this situation.


Cyberluddite: I don't think Dick Pound's pronouncements are necessarily authoritative on this.  I'm waiting to hear what other members of the IOC such as Mike Hunt, Jack Mehoff, and Heywood Jablöeme have to say about this.


We shouldn't jump to any conclusions until we've heard from the head of the IOC, President Penis Joke.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

xanadian: *looks down*

Well, it *is* pretty big, but I don't think it weighs a full pound.


Doesn't matter, as long as it's not at rest.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Obviously, they should release the virus there now and get it over with. So in three months the natives won't have to worry about it.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xanadian: *looks down*

Well, it *is* pretty big, but I don't think it weighs a full pound.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait and see how the COVID-19 virus thing goes.

You might not need an Olympics at all judging from all the media attention this thing is sucking from the high crimes and misdemeanours of China, Trump, and Brexit.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had a prof in undergrad named Dick Shivers. He usually went by Richard during his professional life for some reason.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
New sport: Downhill Cadaver.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They're all in cahoots I tells yah, including the virus.
 
genner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now Goku will never be an Olympic mascott......


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hmmmm
 
King Something
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sno man: Get all the athletes over early and isolation quarantined for two weeks. Sell masks with country flag designs to the fans, (and have buckets of condoms with country flag designs for the athletes coming out of quarantine.)  Profit(?)


I know of at least sport that won't finish qualifying athletes until mid to late July.  The theory is if the athletes are picked too soon, they will lose their edge.  Reality is, they'll be out celebrating, kicking back, and end up arrested.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
His parents must have been a riot.  I was once treated by a doctor named Cinnamon Redd.  Yes, she had red hair.  But I didn't ask what it was like being raised by a pair of amateur comedians.  Don't mess with people who handle your food and don't mess with health care providers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The four horsemen of the Derpocalypse:


China (death)
Corona (pestilence)
Brexit (war)
Trump (famine)


and an honourary cameo by Dairy Products.

/ Although CheezHitler could easily be all four, nay five, of those.
 
LewDux
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I don't think Dick Pound's pronouncements are necessarily authoritative on this.  I'm waiting to hear what other members of the IOC such as Mike Hunt, Jack Mehoff, and Heywood Jablöeme have to say about this.


Russian judge Sukmiov gave your post 7.8
 
LewDux
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Heh, "post"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I don't think Dick Pound's pronouncements are necessarily authoritative on this.  I'm waiting to hear what other members of the IOC such as Mike Hunt, Jack Mehoff, and Heywood Jablöeme have to say about this.


I'll wait until Gene Masseth has had a say.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How about a compromise? Hold the Olympics but don't let the audience come. The TV broadcast is where the real money is anyway.
 
ParanoidRodent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pound's a known public figure in his native Canada.  He's a former athlete with a hard-o... err, zeal against cheating in sport.  He's spent his entire career being a thorn in the side of the cheats and the corruption that afflicts the Olympic movement and international sport in general (he ran the anti-doping agency like a crusade).  He's often spoken out against cheating and nations that encourage it and gotten in hot water with the IOC for it (but there seem to be enough folks that respect him that he just slowly keeps weathering the criticism and advancing in the system).  He's about as much of a good guy as you will find on the IOC.  And yes, his name is hilarious (but that has probably helped people remember who he is).
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ParanoidRodent: Pound's a known public figure in his native Canada.  He's a former athlete with a hard-o... err, zeal against cheating in sport.  He's spent his entire career being a thorn in the side of the cheats and the corruption that afflicts the Olympic movement and international sport in general (he ran the anti-doping agency like a crusade).  He's often spoken out against cheating and nations that encourage it and gotten in hot water with the IOC for it (but there seem to be enough folks that respect him that he just slowly keeps weathering the criticism and advancing in the system).  He's about as much of a good guy as you will find on the IOC.  And yes, his name is hilarious (but that has probably helped people remember who he is).


Yeah I seem to recall he was big in the Lance Armstrong affair.

/Dick joke
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Cyberluddite: I don't think Dick Pound's pronouncements are necessarily authoritative on this.  I'm waiting to hear what other members of the IOC such as Mike Hunt, Jack Mehoff, and Heywood Jablöeme have to say about this.

I'll wait until Gene Masseth has had a say.


LOL at "Gene Masseth."  That's hilarious!
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Olympic village to be renamed Poundtown.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Think of poor NBC that prepared many hours of heartwarming stories featuring Olympic athletes overcoming great adversity with brief moments of actual Olympic gaming thrown in.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whitefalcon79: Olympic village to be renamed Poundtown.


Will the skinboat take you there?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And the Paralympics also has to be considered.  Many of those athletes have ongoing medical challenges.  A virus among that crowd would be awful.
 
Report