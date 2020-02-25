 Skip to content
(Fark and Schnitt)   An interview with Bill Bastone, the founder of The Smoking Gun. Bonus: high praise for the Fark community and all about that one time Bill got Drew involved in William Shatner's Horse Semen custody lawsuit. Check it out   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
9
•       •       •

FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"William Shatner's Horse Semen" is the name of my all-theremin Stone Poneys cover band
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the real trick would be to have Drew not get involved in a horse semen custody lawsuit.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...that one time Bill got Drew involved in William Shatner's Horse Semen custody lawsuit.."

Come again???
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HiFiGuy: "...that one time Bill got Drew involved in William Shatner's Horse Semen custody lawsuit.."

Come again???


If the horse could, there wouldn't be a lawsuit.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've asked Bill Bastone why his website STILL isn't mobile-friendly.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: Should've asked Bill Bastone why his website STILL isn't mobile-friendly.


They have people for that. And they're not doing a great job.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


UNAVAILABLE FOR TESTICULAR COMMENT.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: I assume the real trick would be to have Drew not get involved in a horse semen custody lawsuit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fetch is still happening?
 
