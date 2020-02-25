 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   After deadly wildfires ravages the country in 2009, the Australian government offered to buy out homeowners who were in the fire zones and help them move elsewhere. Very few accepted...but the ones that did are all smug as hell right about now   (npr.org) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Black Saturday bushfires, Firefighter, Fire, Fire protection, Government, Construction, Government of Australia, Kinglake, Victoria  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 9:19 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldfool
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oldfool: [i.redd.it image 750x714]


What in the unholy fark is that?!?
 
mdarius
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wez' exhortations to go, we go, we go now, seem particularly prescient.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: oldfool: [i.redd.it image 750x714]

What in the unholy fark is that?!?


Looks like a speckle-backed photoshop.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: oldfool: [i.redd.it image 750x714]

What in the unholy fark is that?!?


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"We are from the Government and we are here to help you..........."

Gotz ta luv it,

Right!!!!!!


Not!!!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report