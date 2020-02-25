 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Some people deserve to be fired. Some of us deserve to have our asses kicked for demanding that someone be fired. This is a case of the latter   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cheerleader rape and jocks who crash the corvette dad bought them are okay. don't swear.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
High school kids, on a baseball team, heard profanity?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Censorship ####ing sucks
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seminole HS is in Sanford, FL. Yes, 'that' Sanford.
I can attest to the fact that those students have heard the word fark before starting at home when they were but wee tots.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Apparently some of my coworkers (who wish to remain anonymous, apparently) are miffed at having to overhear profanity.

The profanity speakers continue to not give a fark.

It's an ad agency. Expecting no profanity here is like expecting a profanity-free police station or factory floor or, well, almost any workplace.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What I really want to know is whether his name is pronounced "Ken" or "Kenny"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There is so much censorship in that news article, I'm about to cry.

/There's no crying in baseball.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Our?
 
emiliogtz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Apparently some of my coworkers (who wish to remain anonymous, apparently) are miffed at having to overhear profanity.

The profanity speakers continue to not give a fark.

It's an ad agency. Expecting no profanity here is like expecting a profanity-free police station or factory floor or, well, almost any workplace.


I've worked at software dev companies, the most popular language among devs is always profanity.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ! What the fark is wrong with this world. My grandson is 14 and is in middle school. I hear him talking while playing online games with his buddies and he has taught me some cuss words i never thought of like "titty farking schit" among others.
So titty farking schit to that school and that school board.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why are you all focusing on the profanity and totally ignoring that he announced a student's medical condition publicly? That's the kind of thing that gets a teacher fired. The profanity was just the cherry on top.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I played Lacrosse and Swam in high school. If we ever won state (my coach eventually did) and my coach were to drop an F bomb, everyone would have just chalked it up to being excited.

In lacrosse against our rival, I made a key stop late in the game playing defense. Our coach yanked me by the jersey, got in my face and said "That's how you farking play lacrosse" and it was one of my best memories from high school.

now get off my porch you motherfarkers.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For f$ck sakes.  The proper response to this was for the principal of the school to tell him to watch his language going forward.  Plus, the coach apologized.  I like that he was giving credit to the students for winning and not praising himself.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Brown also got in trouble for his reference to star pitcher Charlie McDaniel having 'type 1 f**king diabetes'.

I don't often LOL but... I LOLed.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
/oblig
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image image 850x581]/oblig


I hate her
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

emiliogtz: I've worked at software dev companies, the most popular language among devs is always profanity.


They moved our IT department to the first floor of our building.  I am a developer.  We all swear like sailors.  Nobody cares.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Why are you all focusing on the profanity and totally ignoring that he announced a student's medical condition publicly? That's the kind of thing that gets a teacher fired. The profanity was just the cherry on top.


Everybody on the team (and most likely in the whole farking school) already knew the kid has diabetes.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Brown also got in trouble for his reference to star pitcher Charlie McDaniel having 'type 1 f**king diabetes'.

I don't often LOL but... I LOLed.


This has SNL skit potential.  "Billy's weak bladder - didn't slow him down on the outfield.  Steve made three double-plays despite his mom relapsing on meth last week.  And Frank, didn't hesitate to slide into homebase even though his herpes had flared-up"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The real question is "why does a UK tabloid give a shiat about a high school teacher in Florida?"

The real answer, of course, is that it's the classic "everyman fighting against political correctness" bullshiat,

WilderKWight: Why are you all focusing on the profanity and totally ignoring that he announced a student's medical condition publicly? That's the kind of thing that gets a teacher fired. The profanity was just the cherry on top.


This. It's a Daily Fail article, so never mind that the HIPAA violation was actually quoted by the superintendent as part of the decision to fire him:

According to reports, Seminole County Public Schools superintendent Walt Griffin in a letter to Brown said the coach "intentionally announced the personal health information of one of your baseball players [McDaniel] that was on the bus when you went on the profanity-laced tirade, which at a minimum is highly unprofessional and at worse may also be considered to be a violation of the Healthcare Insurance Portability and Accountability Act [HIPAA]."

Also, apparently, it doesn't matter, as they gave him his job back.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well it's in the Mail, so luckily it didn't actually happen and we can all rest easy.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: WilderKWight: Why are you all focusing on the profanity and totally ignoring that he announced a student's medical condition publicly? That's the kind of thing that gets a teacher fired. The profanity was just the cherry on top.

Everybody on the team (and most likely in the whole farking school) already knew the kid has diabetes.


At least it's type 1.  Imagine if it was a fat pitcher and it was type 2?

It's not like he blurted out that the kid had herpes or something?

"THIS MOTHERF*CKER BATTED WITH A FLARE UP"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Honestly, I hope the parents of the kid sue the school for the HIPAA violation - even if they also signed the petition to hire him back.

Hell, especially if they signed it. The school's supposed to be the adult in the room, FFS.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: herpes had flared-up"


mcsiegs: It's not like he blurted out that the kid had herpes or something?"THIS MOTHERF*CKER BATTED WITH A FLARE UP"


You can I should get together and make some super-herp.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: emiliogtz: I've worked at software dev companies, the most popular language among devs is always profanity.

They moved our IT department to the first floor of our building.  I am a developer.  We all swear like sailors.  Nobody cares.


Once upon a time I was in QA.

My highest priority bugs were explicitive filled place-holder text blocks, and rare exceptions that theoretically could never happen.  There was usually some very creative language in there.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Apparently some of my coworkers (who wish to remain anonymous, apparently) are miffed at having to overhear profanity.

The profanity speakers continue to not give a fark.

It's an ad agency. Expecting no profanity here is like expecting a profanity-free police station or factory floor or, well, almost any workplace.


What's that old saying? "A little profanity now and then is valued by the wisest men." I may be mis-remembering that.

Profanity has its place but I've worked with people who couldn't get through a complete sentence without throwing a couple of f*cks in there. After a while it starts to sound inarticulate. Or like they're TALKING IN F*CKING CAPS ALL THE F*CKING TIME!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: mrshowrules: herpes had flared-up"

mcsiegs: It's not like he blurted out that the kid had herpes or something?"THIS MOTHERF*CKER BATTED WITH A FLARE UP"

You can I should get together and make some super-herp.


LOL.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Yes, 'that' Sanford.


Did Mr Staker ever get his swan back?
 
