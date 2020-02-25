 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida cop thinks he's arresting an 8-year-old girl at school. He tells teachers that his youngest arrest is a 7-year-old. They tell him the girl he just put in handcuffs is actually 6, not 8. He replies: "She has broken the record"   (tampabay.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even have any words sufficient enough to express the bottomless depths of what-the-farkery involved in arresting a six year and charging her for throwing a tantrum and hitting a few staff members.  Maybe I'm just old but in my day that just got you sent to the principal's office, maybe got you detention, and your parents were certainly called.  But police were never involved unless a the kid was especially bad, and even then it was just a scare tactic.

I can't even can't even.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turner, who was fired days after the arrest became national news, had worked in OPD's Reserve Unit, which is made up of retired officers who are required to work a certain amount of hours at the agency per month and can pick up extra-duty jobs for pay.

Over the course of Turner's 23-year tenure at OPD prior to retiring last year, he was disciplined seven times for violations of department policy that ranged from unsafe driving to a child-abuse arrest in which he was accused of injuring his 7-year-old son, record released Tuesday showed. He was also accused of sending threatening text messages to his ex-wife in 2009 and racial profiling, records show.

So, a model cop.

/Cop-suckers in the thread to defend this piece of shiat in 5... 4... 3...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to take a wild wild guess without RTFA that he was white and she was not.

Over the course of Turner's 23-year tenure at OPD prior to retiring last year, he was disciplined seven times for violations of department policy that ranged from unsafe driving to a child-abuse arrest in which he was accused of injuring his 7-year-old son, record released Tuesday showed. He was also accused of sending threatening text messages to his ex-wife in 2009 and racial profiling, records show.

Sigh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"What are those for?" the 6-year-old girl asked...To continue reading, subscribe to The Tampa Bay Times.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cops like this deserve worse than firing. They should get a penis tattooed on their forehead and anyone they meet should be allowed to donkey punch them.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One of the staff members said she wanted to press charges.  I guess it was still in the cop's discretion to just talk to the kid, though.
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The following day, prosecutors dropped the charge against Kaia.

Of course they did.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did the school administrator or teacher who called the cops in the first place get fired too? Because that should happen too.
 
saywhat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That cop should put a link to the video on his resume.  He'll immediately get a job with the border patrol/immigration.
 
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ACAB, but the school employees who overreacted to a tantrum should be fired too.
 
Explodo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is a failure of the teacher and the school.  The police are complicit for even agreeing to do anything.  They think they're "scaring kids straight," but all they're really doing is making kids distrust the police for life.
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Did the school administrator or teacher who called the cops in the first place get fired too? Because that should happen too.


Exactly!

The parents need to be investigated by child services. Unfortunately these behaviors tend to be learned from home...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But remember people

Blue lives matter.


That six year old girl could have become deadly.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Little bastard shot me in the ass
Youtube sNfMHSJguBQ
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The police should have kicked him out years ago.

Kids are acting out in violent ways and there is not enough staff to take care of them.  There are cases where the school's policy has the kid remain in the classroom while the rest of the class is evacuated until the kid is finished wrecking the place, and there are cases where they just call the cops.  Both are terrible plans, but until you people want to fund proper behavior interventionists or get rid of the least restrictive environment mandate, stuff like this will continue to happen.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You freaking ADULTS cannot control a 6 year old???

We really do suck sometimes...
 
Stretchy Cat [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Over the course of Turner's 23-year tenure at OPD prior to retiring last year, he was disciplined seven times for violations of department policy that ranged from unsafe driving to a child-abuse arrest in which he was accused of injuring his 7-year-old son, record released Tuesday showed. He was also accused of sending threatening text messages to his ex-wife in 2009 and racial profiling, records show."

Fark user imageView Full Size


/This is my shocked face
//Just a few bad apples
///9/10 bad apples
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, I bet that little girl learned a lesson that day.
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: The police should have kicked him out years ago.

Kids are acting out in violent ways and there is not enough staff to take care of them.  There are cases where the school's policy has the kid remain in the classroom while the rest of the class is evacuated until the kid is finished wrecking the place, and there are cases where they just call the cops.  Both are terrible plans, but until you people want to fund proper behavior interventionists or get rid of the least restrictive environment mandate, stuff like this will continue to happen.


The US needs to introduce corporal punishment into the school systems. Rule the children by fear!

That little brat won't misbehave again if she's been beat with a cane in public.
 
zbtop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kids have tantrums and act out. Sometimes they hit people.

Why the everloving fark is law enforcement and the justice system invovled with a 6 year old? Everyone invovled should be professionally embarrassed. The officer should not be employed, the school officials that called for police should be removed, and the department in question needs some serious investigating.

But then again, its Florida. They seem to approve of this sort of thing, so what do I know.
 
advex101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: Joe Stapler: The police should have kicked him out years ago.

Kids are acting out in violent ways and there is not enough staff to take care of them.  There are cases where the school's policy has the kid remain in the classroom while the rest of the class is evacuated until the kid is finished wrecking the place, and there are cases where they just call the cops.  Both are terrible plans, but until you people want to fund proper behavior interventionists or get rid of the least restrictive environment mandate, stuff like this will continue to happen.

The US needs to introduce corporal punishment into the school systems. Rule the children by fear!

That little brat won't misbehave again if she's been beat with a cane in public.


I don't remember my parents ever laying a hand on me in my life.  However, there was never a time when I did not believe that option was on the table.  And I'm ok with that.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
literallycan't even with that article.
 
xalres
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cops: "WAAAAAHHHH! Why does the public haaaaaaate us soooooo muuuuuuch!?"

Also Cops: *do this kind of shiat*
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

advex101: Sajuuk Khar: Joe Stapler: The police should have kicked him out years ago.

Kids are acting out in violent ways and there is not enough staff to take care of them.  There are cases where the school's policy has the kid remain in the classroom while the rest of the class is evacuated until the kid is finished wrecking the place, and there are cases where they just call the cops.  Both are terrible plans, but until you people want to fund proper behavior interventionists or get rid of the least restrictive environment mandate, stuff like this will continue to happen.

The US needs to introduce corporal punishment into the school systems. Rule the children by fear!

That little brat won't misbehave again if she's been beat with a cane in public.

I don't remember my parents ever laying a hand on me in my life.  However, there was never a time when I did not believe that option was on the table.  And I'm ok with that.


Yup. I KNEW. I was ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN that my dad would belt the ever living shiat out of me if I ever crossed the line too far.

I never did. He never did.

Never touched me

But somehow it was always a possibility
 
stlbluez
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I don't even have any words sufficient enough to express the bottomless depths of what-the-farkery involved in arresting a six year and charging her for throwing a tantrum and hitting a few staff members.  Maybe I'm just old but in my day that just got you sent to the principal's office, maybe got you detention, and your parents were certainly called.  But police were never involved unless a the kid was especially bad, and even then it was just a scare tactic.

I can't even can't even.

Please... let me fetch you your fainting couch...
In your day :) ???  hitting multiple teachers "maybe" got you detention???
I sincerely hope you are a liar... and not a parent.

I'm floored with everyone having such an issue with a violent out of control child throwing tantrums and hitting and .. gasp... experience consequences of that behavior.

fta:
"I knew that what they did was wrong, but I never knew she was begging for help," Kirkland said in an interview Monday night about the video. "I watched her break."

GOOD. seriously... just GOOD.
Maybe she'll continue hitting and kicking mommy and grandma and doing whatever she wants at home with no control... but perhaps she's learned how to behave in public and at school and have some respect for the authority and concept of actions/consequence  ???
 
xalres
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

advex101: Sajuuk Khar: Joe Stapler: The police should have kicked him out years ago.

Kids are acting out in violent ways and there is not enough staff to take care of them.  There are cases where the school's policy has the kid remain in the classroom while the rest of the class is evacuated until the kid is finished wrecking the place, and there are cases where they just call the cops.  Both are terrible plans, but until you people want to fund proper behavior interventionists or get rid of the least restrictive environment mandate, stuff like this will continue to happen.

The US needs to introduce corporal punishment into the school systems. Rule the children by fear!

That little brat won't misbehave again if she's been beat with a cane in public.

I don't remember my parents ever laying a hand on me in my life.  However, there was never a time when I did not believe that option was on the table.  And I'm ok with that.


Mine did. They applied physical punishment inconsistently, so all I learned was that violence was a potential solution to any problem.
 
EngineerBob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: You freaking ADULTS cannot control a 6 year old???

We really do suck sometimes...


Teachers or Admin touch kid punching them ...Lawsuit!!!
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xalres: advex101: Sajuuk Khar: Joe Stapler: The police should have kicked him out years ago.

Kids are acting out in violent ways and there is not enough staff to take care of them.  There are cases where the school's policy has the kid remain in the classroom while the rest of the class is evacuated until the kid is finished wrecking the place, and there are cases where they just call the cops.  Both are terrible plans, but until you people want to fund proper behavior interventionists or get rid of the least restrictive environment mandate, stuff like this will continue to happen.

The US needs to introduce corporal punishment into the school systems. Rule the children by fear!

That little brat won't misbehave again if she's been beat with a cane in public.

I don't remember my parents ever laying a hand on me in my life.  However, there was never a time when I did not believe that option was on the table.  And I'm ok with that.

Mine did. They applied physical punishment inconsistently, so all I learned was that violence was a potential solution to any problem.


Exactly why it should be administered through the school system. It would instill a sense of rule following & conformity.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: FTFA: "Over the course of Turner's 23-year tenure at OPD prior to retiring last year, he was disciplined seven times for violations of department policy that ranged from unsafe driving to a child-abuse arrest in which he was accused of injuring his 7-year-old son, record released Tuesday showed. He was also accused of sending threatening text messages to his ex-wife in 2009 and racial profiling, records show."

[Fark user image 273x200]

/This is my shocked face
//Just a few bad apples
///9/10 bad apples


Example #12,742 supporting my theory that there is an inverse relationship between how much someone *wants* to be a cop and whether they *should* be a cop.

/Knew someone in the early 90s who was dating a guy whose goal was to move to L.A., become a cop and patrol Compton. Not a joke; he was serious and was actively working toward that goal. Not sure if he ever made it, since she finally dumped his abusive ass.
 
kindms
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stlbluez: Psychopusher: I don't even have any words sufficient enough to express the bottomless depths of what-the-farkery involved in arresting a six year and charging her for throwing a tantrum and hitting a few staff members.  Maybe I'm just old but in my day that just got you sent to the principal's office, maybe got you detention, and your parents were certainly called.  But police were never involved unless a the kid was especially bad, and even then it was just a scare tactic.

I can't even can't even.
Please... let me fetch you your fainting couch...
In your day :) ???  hitting multiple teachers "maybe" got you detention???
I sincerely hope you are a liar... and not a parent.

I'm floored with everyone having such an issue with a violent out of control child throwing tantrums and hitting and .. gasp... experience consequences of that behavior.

fta:
"I knew that what they did was wrong, but I never knew she was begging for help," Kirkland said in an interview Monday night about the video. "I watched her break."

GOOD. seriously... just GOOD.
Maybe she'll continue hitting and kicking mommy and grandma and doing whatever she wants at home with no control... but perhaps she's learned how to behave in public and at school and have some respect for the authority and concept of actions/consequence  ???


6 dude. 6. They arent always rational

My nephew hit me once, because he got excited etc and was in a room full of adults and he wanted to play. I gave my sister a look, i didnt reach for my phone and call the cops

And We had kids who would get in to fist fights in school and I dont recall the cops EVER getting called i graduated HS in the early 90s. Maybe, Maybe they got called once in HS. Kid drunk having a shouting match with my football coach didnt even get the cops called if i recall.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's farked up. What the hell is wrong with those people?

What a shiat hole.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not a cop so I have to wonder what kind of discretion a cop has in arresting someone when they're called, be it for a child or adult.

A high school friend is a cop and he told me his department is no longer allowed to use discretion when it comes to being called.  If you broke a law, you are getting cited and/or arrested, period.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JesseL: Cops like this deserve worse than firing. They should get a penis tattooed on their forehead and


.. a forehead tattooed on their penis
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: FTFA: "Over the course of Turner's 23-year tenure at OPD prior to retiring last year, he was disciplined seven times for violations of department policy that ranged from unsafe driving to a child-abuse arrest in which he was accused of injuring his 7-year-old son, record released Tuesday showed. He was also accused of sending threatening text messages to his ex-wife in 2009 and racial profiling, records show."

[Fark user image image 273x200]

/This is my shocked face
//Just a few bad apples
///9/10 bad apples


All of them are bad apples. There is not a single decent pig out there. He needs a serious beatdown by all the people he has profiled. Then get the 6 year old to tase him repeatedly while yelling "Quit resisting! Why are you throwing a tantrum??"
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: The police should have kicked him out years ago.

Kids are acting out in violent ways and there is not enough staff to take care of them.  There are cases where the school's policy has the kid remain in the classroom while the rest of the class is evacuated until the kid is finished wrecking the place, and there are cases where they just call the cops.  Both are terrible plans, but until you people want to fund proper behavior interventionists or get rid of the least restrictive environment mandate, stuff like this will continue to happen.


And be more proactive on the early-learning side of things. The more I read and learn, the more I support universal preschool so kids can learn valuable socialization skills. Every dollar spent on that would save us $100 later on in school counselors/intervention, incarceration, income supplements (more mothers would be free to get a better [or any] job), job training (most of which is wasted because they're focusing on technical skills when that's not the problem), etc.

/And it would have the handy side effects of hundreds of thousands of people being able to actually do their jobs rather than deal with BS like this, and millions of people living better lives.
 
zbtop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stlbluez: Psychopusher: I don't even have any words sufficient enough to express the bottomless depths of what-the-farkery involved in arresting a six year and charging her for throwing a tantrum and hitting a few staff members.  Maybe I'm just old but in my day that just got you sent to the principal's office, maybe got you detention, and your parents were certainly called.  But police were never involved unless a the kid was especially bad, and even then it was just a scare tactic.

I can't even can't even.
Please... let me fetch you your fainting couch...
In your day :) ???  hitting multiple teachers "maybe" got you detention???
I sincerely hope you are a liar... and not a parent.

I'm floored with everyone having such an issue with a violent out of control child throwing tantrums and hitting and .. gasp... experience consequences of that behavior.

fta:
"I knew that what they did was wrong, but I never knew she was begging for help," Kirkland said in an interview Monday night about the video. "I watched her break."

GOOD. seriously... just GOOD.
Maybe she'll continue hitting and kicking mommy and grandma and doing whatever she wants at home with no control... but perhaps she's learned how to behave in public and at school and have some respect for the authority and concept of actions/consequence  ???


Fox news like typing detected.

When kids are having tantrums like that, consequences aren't whats processing in their mind.

More to the point, there's something called overkill, inflicting more harm than good. A police arrest is not an appropriate or proportional response to a 6 year olds tantrum.

Reasonable uses of resources is another thing that exists. This is not such a thing. If this is the best use of resources the department can come up with, then those resources would be better spent on literally anything else providing greater value to society.
 
Phantom_Spaceman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stlbluez: Psychopusher: I don't even have any words sufficient enough to express the bottomless depths of what-the-farkery involved in arresting a six year and charging her for throwing a tantrum and hitting a few staff members.  Maybe I'm just old but in my day that just got you sent to the principal's office, maybe got you detention, and your parents were certainly called.  But police were never involved unless a the kid was especially bad, and even then it was just a scare tactic.

I can't even can't even.
Please... let me fetch you your fainting couch...
In your day :) ???  hitting multiple teachers "maybe" got you detention???
I sincerely hope you are a liar... and not a parent.

I'm floored with everyone having such an issue with a violent out of control child throwing tantrums and hitting and .. gasp... experience consequences of that behavior.

fta:
"I knew that what they did was wrong, but I never knew she was begging for help," Kirkland said in an interview Monday night about the video. "I watched her break."

GOOD. seriously... just GOOD.
Maybe she'll continue hitting and kicking mommy and grandma and doing whatever she wants at home with no control... but perhaps she's learned how to behave in public and at school and have some respect for the authority and concept of actions/consequence  ???



Maybe you should leave.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Did the school administrator or teacher who called the cops in the first place get fired too? Because that should happen too.


To be fair, I'll wager there's a significant number of idiot parents who called for a "zero tolerance" policy. Zero tolerance means zero flexibility, if X happens then Y must be followed, or else you're fired. Similar to that idiot parent who was mad the daughter was kicked out of school for violating the drug policy, because she gave her friend a midol, when they were on the news saying there must be a zero tolerance policy.

Not that I agree with zero tolerance rules / policies. They almost always do more harm than good.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just teaching the kid the way America works.

QI | Where are 1% Of Americans?
Youtube sHz2Hmq7soo


British comedy/factual panel show, with comedians on the panel. Note that they start trying to be funny and crack jokes but get quieter as Fry goes on.

/The one armed prisoners and the switchblade joke was a callback to earlier in the show.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I'm not a cop so I have to wonder what kind of discretion a cop has in arresting someone when they're called, be it for a child or adult.

A high school friend is a cop and he told me his department is no longer allowed to use discretion when it comes to being called.  If you broke a law, you are getting cited and/or arrested, period.


The article states that an Orlando cop must have supervisor approval to arrest someone younger than 12, which Turner did not have.

/there, I read the article for you
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: advex101: Sajuuk Khar: Joe Stapler: The police should have kicked him out years ago.

Kids are acting out in violent ways and there is not enough staff to take care of them.  There are cases where the school's policy has the kid remain in the classroom while the rest of the class is evacuated until the kid is finished wrecking the place, and there are cases where they just call the cops.  Both are terrible plans, but until you people want to fund proper behavior interventionists or get rid of the least restrictive environment mandate, stuff like this will continue to happen.

The US needs to introduce corporal punishment into the school systems. Rule the children by fear!

That little brat won't misbehave again if she's been beat with a cane in public.

I don't remember my parents ever laying a hand on me in my life.  However, there was never a time when I did not believe that option was on the table.  And I'm ok with that.

Yup. I KNEW. I was ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN that my dad would belt the ever living shiat out of me if I ever crossed the line too far.

I never did. He never did.

Never touched me

But somehow it was always a possibility


This may come as a surprise (or not) but... this is also a form of trauma. Secure attachments do not include this in their history
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: montreal_medic: advex101: Sajuuk Khar: Joe Stapler: The police should have kicked him out years ago.

Kids are acting out in violent ways and there is not enough staff to take care of them.  There are cases where the school's policy has the kid remain in the classroom while the rest of the class is evacuated until the kid is finished wrecking the place, and there are cases where they just call the cops.  Both are terrible plans, but until you people want to fund proper behavior interventionists or get rid of the least restrictive environment mandate, stuff like this will continue to happen.

The US needs to introduce corporal punishment into the school systems. Rule the children by fear!

That little brat won't misbehave again if she's been beat with a cane in public.

I don't remember my parents ever laying a hand on me in my life.  However, there was never a time when I did not believe that option was on the table.  And I'm ok with that.

Yup. I KNEW. I was ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN that my dad would belt the ever living shiat out of me if I ever crossed the line too far.

I never did. He never did.

Never touched me

But somehow it was always a possibility

This may come as a surprise (or not) but... this is also a form of trauma. Secure attachments do not include this in their history


OK zoomer. It's been proven to be an effective form of punishment within Singapore, a model to be emulated.
 
