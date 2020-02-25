 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Scientists identify chemical compound in elderberries that immobilizes flu virus. Also claim it smells like your father   (returntonow.net)
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Article" from December 2019, from a website [Return to Now] that is dedicated to helping humans live fully in the present, while gleaning tips on how to do so from our distant past. It's a new kind of "news" website, whose contributors are not as concerned with current events as we are with the whole of the human experience. Topics will include rewilding, primitivism, modern "tribal" living, tips for getting off the grid, sustainability, natural health, peaceful parenting, and sexual and spiritual awakening.

Uh, huh. The study they link to is in an Elsevier publication that now requires the author to pay $1750 to publish. Here is a "visual abstract" of the article:
ars.els-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of the blue ones around here in summer, good excuse to make a batch of jam...
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya, let me know when the study is peer reviewed and replicated. Also, not published on a site with an article that says seaweed is better than antibiotics.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick buy elderberry!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting if true, but remarkably scant on details.

I assume this was of course a large scale double-blind study by certified physicians, peer reviewed, and independently duplicated?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm choosing to interpret this as drink more elderflower liqueur and champagne.  Berries, flowers, whatever, because science!
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Interesting if true, but remarkably scant on details.

I assume this was of course a large scale double-blind study by certified physicians, peer reviewed, and independently duplicated?


Funny you should ask....

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC3056848/
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
You're only like 30 years late to the party of anthocyanidines pal.
Elderberry is actually a nice tea even if it does smell slightly of your mother.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elderberries? What is this the farking Dark Ages? Are there vikings approaching from the east?

This is the 21st mutherfocking century! We can now go online, obtain essential oils from around the globe, and have them delivered to our doorstep in a couple days!

What is wrong with you people? Did your mother vaccinate you as a child or something? JEESH!
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skiinstructor: Plenty of the blue ones around here in summer, good excuse to make a batch of jam...


When I was a kid I brought a bunch home.   My grandma knew what they were.   She said bring me more and I will make jelly.    It was the greatest summers after that.

Love me some Elderberry Jelly

/   RIP Grandma
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, boomerberry
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robitussin make me feel so fine
Robitussin and elderberry wine
Hey grandma
Hey grandma

- Moby Grape
"Hey Grandma" 1967
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elder God berries are even more delicious.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Elder God berries are even more delicious.


Hehe... You're just trying to get everyone insane.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Elder God berries are even more delicious.


Especially if eaten last.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Elder God berries are even more delicious.


Drink your Cthulhutine
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jayphat: Ya, let me know when the study is peer reviewed and replicated. Also, not published on a site with an article that says seaweed is better than antibiotics.


While I agree with your assessment I will buy ( and consume) some St Germain liqueur just to be safe
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This one guy mixed acai berries with elderberries and he became immortal, I heard.
 
ingo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Elder God berries are even more delicious.

Drink your Cthulhutine


Who put the homeopathic spleen in Mrs. Murphy's Cthulhutine?

(In his house at R'lyeh appalled Cthulhu lies spinning.)
 
germ78
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So drink elderberry wine when you have a flu? *shrugs* I've heard worse suggestions.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

germ78: So drink elderberry wine when you have a flu? *shrugs* I've heard worse suggestions.


You are a germ; I am not going to trust your advice on this topic.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: germ78: So drink elderberry wine when you have a flu? *shrugs* I've heard worse suggestions.

You are a germ; I am not going to trust your advice on this topic.


But some lady who's a friend of a facebook friend of somebody's sister's cousin who works at a nail salon studied it out and did her own research! Despite what all the scientists have agreed on for over a century, she says those stuffy scholars and doctors have it all wrong and germ78 is actually very good for you. As a matter of fact you should obtain germ78 and rub it all over your face.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Might be a little old for a lot of farkers, but:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
