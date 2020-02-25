 Skip to content
(Vice)   We now take a break from the regular omg we're all going to die coverage of the coronavirus and present this reasoned article that says relax, it's being handled pretty well worldwide   (vice.com) divider line
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Atlantic ran with a story today that basically says we are all going to get it eventually and we will just have to live with that fact
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: And the Atlantic ran with a story today that basically says we are all going to get it eventually and we will just have to live with that fact


So it's like chicken pox and we should all just have a party then.

I'll get the cake and ice cream.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: And the Atlantic ran with a story today that basically says we are all going to get it eventually and we will just have to live with that fact


That's where I am.

Containment isn't going to happen.

I just hope we can develop a vaccine or improve the treatment protocol so the death rate from it decreases.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Shadow Blasko: And the Atlantic ran with a story today that basically says we are all going to get it eventually and we will just have to live with that fact

So it's like chicken pox and we should all just have a party then.

I'll get the cake and ice cream.


meat0918: Shadow Blasko: And the Atlantic ran with a story today that basically says we are all going to get it eventually and we will just have to live with that fact

That's where I am.

Containment isn't going to happen.

I just hope we can develop a vaccine or improve the treatment protocol so the death rate from it decreases.


https://www.theatlantic.com/health/ar​c​hive/2020/02/covid-vaccine/607000/

It's a pretty good read
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
(cough)
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The rest of the world isn't who I am worried about, it is the chucklefarks in charge here that scare the shiat out of me.
 
lennavan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you're worried about Coronavirus and you didn't get a flu shot, you're a f*cking idiot.  A complete f*cking idiot.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People have to have faith in the system for the system to work. Faith in government is at an all time low.
 
manhole
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I rely on Vox for the important information; screw the CDC.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Except we are going to die. All of us. Some may die of this, but we're going to die of something.

My advice to you is to drink heavily.
 
Marine1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We can't contain it at this point, and the Chinese are pissing in the wind by quarantining. Party officials are already telling their serfs to get back to work in "low-risk" fields, which can probably be translated as "high-profit" commercial operations. Eventually the virus will "echo" back to China when people who came from parts of the world with outbreaks encounter Chinese citizens who were protected by the initial quarantines.

The only real hope is that we find a good vaccine in time and produce the hell out of it. After that, the lesson should be to not centralize supply chains and business in China anymore. It might be worth cancelling the trade deal; otherwise, there's little incentive to geographically diversify supply chains.

My mother is a 60-year-old breast cancer survivor with a penchant for getting sinus infections. I'm not looking forward to the next few months.
 
manhole
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lennavan: If you're worried about Coronavirus and you didn't get a flu shot, you're a f*cking idiot.  A complete f*cking idiot.


Huh? different virus.
 
bthom37
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: And the Atlantic ran with a story today that basically says we are all going to get it eventually and we will just have to live with that fact


That Atlantic article said there's not really a consensus on that, to be fair.

I honestly think it won't go as widespread as folks fear it will, simply because the raw #s so far aren't really that big, at least in non-China areas.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meat0918: Shadow Blasko: And the Atlantic ran with a story today that basically says we are all going to get it eventually and we will just have to live with that fact

That's where I am.

Containment isn't going to happen.

I just hope we can develop a vaccine or improve the treatment protocol so the death rate from it decreases.


As it is now, the death rate is pretty low. But if the whole planet gets it, 2% is a LOT of people
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

manhole: lennavan: If you're worried about Coronavirus and you didn't get a flu shot, you're a f*cking idiot.  A complete f*cking idiot.

Huh? different virus.


I think they're saying its dumb to be worried about one virus, but take no precautions against a much more common one.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lennavan: If you're worried about Coronavirus and you didn't get a flu shot, you're a f*cking idiot.  A complete f*cking idiot.


I got my flu shot and I'm only worried about the panicked response to coronavirus and not the disease itself.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Relax. I got this.

target.scene7.comView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lennavan: If you're worried about Coronavirus and you didn't get a flu shot, you're a f*cking idiot.  A complete f*cking idiot.


Yup. 

It's passing asymptomatically. There's no way in hell it's contained, and it'll likely get missed a lot due to people WITH the vaccine going "Oh, it's a run of the mill flu, no big deal." 

I'm fairly certain there's a large outbreak occurring in Los Angeles right now. Only they don't know because they think only people with fevers are passing it. :(
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
U.S. CDC SAYS NOW IS THE TIME FOR BUSINESSES, HOPSTIALS, COMMUNITIES AND SCHOOLS TO BEGIN PREPARING TO RESPOND TO CORONAVIRUS - TELEBRIEFING

All good folks. The flu is worse. And the guy who thinks nuking hurricanes is a good idea is in charge!
 
Ashelth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marine1: We can't contain it at this point, and the Chinese are pissing in the wind by quarantining. Party officials are already telling their serfs to get back to work in "low-risk" fields, which can probably be translated as "high-profit" commercial operations. Eventually the virus will "echo" back to China when people who came from parts of the world with outbreaks encounter Chinese citizens who were protected by the initial quarantines.

The only real hope is that we find a good vaccine in time and produce the hell out of it. After that, the lesson should be to not centralize supply chains and business in China anymore. It might be worth cancelling the trade deal; otherwise, there's little incentive to geographically diversify supply chains.

My mother is a 60-year-old breast cancer survivor with a penchant for getting sinus infections. I'm not looking forward to the next few months.


It's a respiratory virus and there are 7+ billion people in the world.  The fact that everyone on a cruise ship didn't get infected instantly suggests it may be much less transmissible than everyone is thinking.

Watching everyone freak out over this is the equivalent of people thinking hackers took over a nuclear power plant because there was a DOS attack on the Department of Energy's public webpage.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lennavan: If you're worried about Coronavirus and you didn't get a flu shot, you're a f*cking idiot.  A complete f*cking idiot.


LOL theres zero correlation between the two. Hell getting the flu shot might weaken your immune system just in time for you to get the coronavirus and die from it.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Shadow Blasko: And the Atlantic ran with a story today that basically says we are all going to get it eventually and we will just have to live with that fact

So it's like chicken pox and we should all just have a party then.

I'll get the cake and ice cream.


Not anymore. Nowadays kids get vaccinated for chicken pox.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When they say don't panic, that means one of two things. Panic or that they have decided to let 2% of the world die.
May odds always be with you. Or your hot lady relative.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UberDave: (cough)


OMGWTFLOLBBQ I'm going to die now right? I mean aside from the risk associated with high blood pressure and mild diabetes.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA:  To make up for the shortage, China built two brand new hospitals in just over a week.

What are they, just big tents?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Perspective, folks.
The world's going ape because 2,600 people have died in China over the past two months,
Conservative estimates are that 20,000 Chinese die every week from the effects of air pollution.
* Other megacities not included.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do me a favor, guys.  Never time you go to the grocery store, snap a picture of the magazine rack.  Post the result here and we'll all marvel about coronavirus not even being mentioned.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Um. The US no longer has a pandemic response dept. At the CDC. This has led confusion from the people in the US about who is in charge of making decisions regarding preparedness and mitigation. The US government formed a task force to do this very job recently, but it is filled with unqualified people from the White House who haven't yet made much in the way of directions or recommendations to the medical community, nor are they answering many questions.

We slashed our CDC emergency moneys. And they have already run out. Congress hasn't passed new funds yet.

The CDC tried to expand testing in the US but failed. Test kits were made, but they didn't work, so the 117 labs in the US that could be used to test patients are still unable to start working on this. As a result, we don't currently know if the virus is spreading here in locations that we weren't already expecting.

The world might be doing good, but we are off to a terrible start for being the world's richest nation.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
South Koreans are emptying store shelves.
 
Not_The_Target_Market
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


M - O - O - N, that spells "coronavirus"....
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: The rest of the world isn't who I am worried about, it is the chucklefarks in charge here that scare the shiat out of me.


That and some other countries. Iran has a rapidly expanding breakout but they're keeping pilgrimage sites open, so people can gather in the thousands and pray. Exactly what you "want" in the midst of a novel infectious disease outbreak - putting people in close contact then letting them go home.

For fark sake they might as well be inoculating people directly.

Kuwait and Italy had the right idea. "Wow, disease outbreak. Cancel all the public things", which included Venice's Carnival and Kuwait's National Day celebrations. One reason China was hit so hard was all the people traveling home for the New Years festival, which is a big deal to the Chinese.

US response has been rather good with some absolutely stupid moments (Flying everyone back from the plague barge on the same plane, after saying they wouldn't fly back anyone who tested positive, for example.) I'll elide the packaging error on the first set of test kits the CDC made because they caught that almost immediately and got the orders filled well in time, and pobody's nerfect. I actually gain confidence when people catch their own errors and act to rectify them.

Iran? I don't know. They're reporting more and more cases, but reports from Iranians indicate it's still be undersold. Which is more true? Don't know - but the fact that they're basically reporting a doubling every day looks a lot like the Italy and South Korea breakouts. The reported death rate in Iran, however, is MUCH higher than anywhere else, Iran has now reported 15 deaths, putting it in second place, behind China and ahead of South Korea. When South Korea has 977 cases and 11 deaths, and Iran has 95 cases and 15 deaths? Something's missing here. My guess is Iran is vastly underreporting cases. A mutation to a more lethal strain cannot be ruled out, but I don't think that's the case here.

Bahrain has just reported +21 cases, from 2. Not good.

Japan may be getting a grip on its breakout (which is good news because it proves it can be done.) Only two new cases today, total 161.

So, it's sort of 3.6 Rotegens right now. Not great, not terrible.
 
Znuh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know who else was handled pretty well?
 
AlanMooresBeard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think some of you are focusing on the wrong thing. The impact of this virus isn't a Walking Dead mortality rate scenario. Its obvious that this thing isn't deadly. The problem is...
1: "I went 2 weeks without pay because my city was quarantined/my company sent me home"
2: "my company closed shop and wasn't able to sell its product for a couple weeks"
3: "My company is fine but we can't get products from our wholesaler to sell and have no sales for a couple weeks"

Nothing over to panic over, but certainly could be a financial black swan that nobody really thought about what  happens if half or an entire country just shuts down for weeks.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We keep hearing about transmission from one person who went somewhere after traveling or meeting someone else...and in that sense it is like a slow moving disaster movie.  The deal in Tenerife at the hotel right now is a perfect example.

I hated Cheney, but in this case we are dealing with the fact that 1% error is all it takes to spread this thing.  You can lock down 99% of people, and all it takes is one person carrying this virus unknowingly to spread it to a thousand people.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If they're telling is to remain calm it's an obvious sign that all hell is already breaking loose. It's time to start cracking open your neighbors' skulls and feasting on the goo inside. It's the only cure!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
- U.S. HHS SECRETARY AZAR SAYS U.S. STOCKPILE OF N95 MASKS (NOT M95 MASKS) IS 30 MLN, EXPERTS HAVE SUGGESTED WE NEED 300 MLN MASKS FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS
- U.S. HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR SAYS CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IN ITALY AND IRAN IS "VERY, VERY CONCERNING"
- U.S. HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR SAYS DEPARTMENT'S INFECTIOUS DISEASE RAPID RESPONSE FUND RUNNING OUT OF MONEY

All good folks. Remember, the flu is worse.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If vice told me I had a penis I wouldn't believe them....
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TheSteelCricket: Marcus Aurelius: Shadow Blasko: And the Atlantic ran with a story today that basically says we are all going to get it eventually and we will just have to live with that fact

So it's like chicken pox and we should all just have a party then.

I'll get the cake and ice cream.

Not anymore. Nowadays most kids get vaccinated for chicken pox.

FTFY
 
LewDux
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Shadow Blasko: And the Atlantic ran with a story today that basically says we are all going to get it eventually and we will just have to live with that fact

So it's like chicken pox and we should all just have a party then.

I'll get the cake and ice cream.


It's cake and death, buddy
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm just glad it's not those bugs that jump into your dickhole *shudder*
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So to those who were saying but but but theres tons of cases that were just like the normal flu and the real death rate is really low... NOPE.

How many cases does it take to full the hospitals/intensive care units?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: UberDave: (cough)

OMGWTFLOLBBQ I'm going to die now right? I mean aside from the risk associated with high blood pressure and mild diabetes.


Same.
乁༼☯‿☯✿༽ㄏ
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: So, it's sort of 3.6 Rotegens right now. Not great, not terrible.


The yogurt also contains potassium benzoate?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meat0918: [static.wixstatic.com image 579x529]


is that kevin bacon? he looks so young
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: .

The world might be doing good, but we are off to a terrible start for being the world's richest nation.


Having a credit card doesn't mean your rich. Boomer.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: South Koreans are emptying store shelves.


Do they have filled shelves, on the regular to begin with?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The WHO has just released a statement saying that they found no evidence that the much-speculated mild cases that would bring that astounding 15% death rate with ICU care down to under 2% don't exist.

That's your cue to panic.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Znuh: [scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x420]


It's a fine plane, you just need to have some faith.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
