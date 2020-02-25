 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Space Coast Daily)   Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred   (spacecoastdaily.com) divider line
41
    More: Interesting, Tropical cyclone, season forecast calls, Atlantic hurricane season, Wind, Tropical Storm Risk, Forecasts of hurricane activity, University College London, risk management  
•       •       •

844 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 11:22 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Omar comin'.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am more than slightly surprised that "Donald" or "Trump" hasn't been sharpied into this list.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are 21 people who've never been in my kitchen?
 
Milk D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
List fails without another Karen.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I've never really thought about it one way or the other before, but I just noticed there's no Q, U, X, Y, or Z.
 
Cheron
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
A dollar a pick.  Which storm does the most damage measured by cost. I got Cristobal, sounds like a soap villain.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Xerxes, Yolanda and Zebulon if needed.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Isn't this like counting chickens before they hatch or something?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I had to mooooooove
Really had to moo-oo-ove
That's why if you please
We are all evacuees
Bertha don't you come around here anymore
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cheron: A dollar a pick.  Which storm does the most damage measured by cost. I got Cristobal, sounds like a soap villain.


It's always the one you'd never expect, like Hanna or Teddy.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh Great, Florida gets destroyed by another Marco

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No love for Quentin, Uma, Xander, Yancey, or Zora?
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hurricane Nana will be very, very wet.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rooting for Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) for the pronunciation lulz
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bertha sounded familiar. I thought they were unique, but Wikipedia shows seven Berthas, three of them from 2002 through 2014.

/ None of the others ring a bell.
// Like Quasimodo
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Holly, Acorn, Stephen Jr., Gunther, and Suuuuuusan...
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For those of you that want to get ahead, here is the 2021 list:

Ana
Bill
Claudette
Danny
Elsa
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Marco will barely have the strength to get up to a Cat-1, and will dissipate quickly under any sort of pressure.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I had to mooooooove
Really had to moo-oo-ove
That's why if you please
We are all evacuees
Bertha don't you come around here anymore


I see this has been covered already.

/I had a hard on, running from your window
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cheron: A dollar a pick.  Which storm does the most damage measured by cost. I got Cristobal, sounds like a soap villain.


Sounds like the kind of guy I'd like to go 50/50 with.

Barry (2018) - NoHo Hank tries to kill Barry. Again.. (50/50 with Christobal)
Youtube 5zXrjeTNXJw


/NSFW
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought this was about a sequel to "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers".
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Who are 21 people who've never been in my kitchen?


Oh really? We had a hell of a party after you passed out last weekend. Sorry about the guy who barfed in your tuba, but how was I to know he'd believe me when I said "hey, check out this golden toilet!"?
 
luna1580
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
oh no, my name is on there. as someone now living in florida i didn't truly understand just how very personified hurricanes become back when i lived in chicago, despite having florida relatives.

but no name on this list will probably be as fun as saying "shiat, it's irma-geddon!" and then "we survived the irma-geddon!" sometimes you gotta laugh (and make cheesey puns) to get through things.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lou Bega - Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit of...) (Official Video)
Youtube EK_LN3XEcnw
 
12349876
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Bertha sounded familiar. I thought they were unique, but Wikipedia shows seven Berthas, three of them from 2002 through 2014.

/ None of the others ring a bell.
// Like Quasimodo


There's a rotation.  Maybe 6 years?  Only the ones that cause lots of damage/death get retired and replaced.
 
thecrust
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: List fails without another Karen.


It has a Kyle, the male equivalent
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dolly is going to be huge
 
pup.socket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Zed is dead, baby. Zed is dead.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cheron: A dollar a pick.  Which storm does the most damage measured by cost. I got Cristobal, sounds like a soap villain.


Then you'll find out why it was a bad idea to name a hurricane Omar.

/Apparently there was one in 2008
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Q. What is a list of names I have in my family tree?

Mind you, none of them are all that surprising except Christobel who was a greatn grandmother in the late 1500s and early 1600s.

I think Omar might be a Biblical name or at least one adopted for it's exotic sound, but I checked and I have eight of them (with one duplication I should fix).

I have at least three Christobels, all related closely, but there are several redundancies which I must amend some day.

Sadly, Brantgoose will probably never be a hurricane and if it is, it will be spelled differently, as there are tonnes of Brants, Brents, Bryandts, Bryans, and so forth across half of Europe. I have lots of those in my family tree but it is coincidence. I was not named for any of these families or individuals.

What are we going to do tonight, Brantgoose? Same thing we do every night, Pinky, exercise our genealogy OCD and try to prevent Trump from taking over the world.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thecrust: Eli WhiskeyDik: List fails without another Karen.

It has a Kyle, the male equivalent


I thought that Chad or Greg would be the equivalent.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If there were a hurricane named Donald, it would both suck and blow. It would also try to destroy half the United States and the World to ensure a legacy that will eclipse Hurricanes Barrack, Georgie, and Bill. Vanity thy name is woman Don.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No Propecia? No Sinutab?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

12349876: jaytkay: Bertha sounded familiar. I thought they were unique, but Wikipedia shows seven Berthas, three of them from 2002 through 2014.

/ None of the others ring a bell.
// Like Quasimodo

There's a rotation.  Maybe 6 years?  Only the ones that cause lots of damage/death get retired and replaced.


Yes, six years, I looked it up after posting. So Berth shows up in 2002, 2008, 2014 and 2020.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who are 21 people living in the same one-bedroom apartment in Hell's Kitchen?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 700x480]

Dolly is going to be huge


I thought that was the Creature Who Challenged the World. Or God was doodling and did "Kilroy Was Here" after doing his very own Boobies.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: No Propecia? No Sinutab?


Those are hurricanes in the 23rd century. It gets really confusing reusing the same names.

Captain Kirk was named after hurricane Tiberius, not the Emperor. It was the first hurricane to flatten Iowa.

Global warming, still a Vulcan hoax.

Hurricane Sinutab drove every body crazy looming behind or in front of women and sniffing like a coke head.
 
luna1580
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: thecrust: Eli WhiskeyDik: List fails without another Karen.

It has a Kyle, the male equivalent

I thought that Chad or Greg would be the equivalent.


definitely Chad
 
PirateKing
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: I've never really thought about it one way or the other before, but I just noticed there's no Q, U, X, Y, or Z.


Quincy,
Ursula,
Xerxes,
Yolanda,
Zachary.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Agnes
Agatha
Jermaine
Jack
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report