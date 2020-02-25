 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Student arrested after Long Beach school threat on social media. Details unknown, but it probably wasn't on Twitter since that only lets you get up to 250 characters, and that's not long at all   (abc7.com) divider line
    High school, LONG BEACH, Millikan High School, social media threat  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm going to blow up my school" is only 30 characters, subby
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Millikan High School

I'm going to guess he threatened to napalm the school.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He just said he was gonna go to school with a cold.

Yeah he's chinese.

You racist bastards
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So much drama
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

busy chillin': So much drama


It IS the LBSD, after all.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's 280 characters, subby.
 
