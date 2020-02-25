 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   Have you ever wanted to feel like a REAL leprechaun? Well now you can with McDonalds' new Shamrock Shake cup consisting of 18 karat gold and diamonds   (abc27.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.resources.festicket.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that I'm all good with a beverage that for the life of me reminds me of what I imagine a Clurichaun's toss rag stuffed into a milk bath might taste like.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
far CRY FROM this ONE...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll give you a Tinder account but you're always swiped to the left.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. SS heard about the macdonald candles and she thought it was a great idea. i don't know. what's to be said? at this point i'm lost. first gwyneth paltrow, now macdonalds.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: [upload.wikimedia.org image 269x187]


done in 3
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would pay $100,000 for a tacky and gaudy piece of McCrap
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wayne's World - 'I'm the Leprechaun!'
Youtube FxJ8X2_wsVk
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: far CRY FROM this ONE...

[Fark user image 567x640]


Shamrock Shakes are terrible ever since McDonald's switched to the "triple thick" shakes. They're just cups of syrup now. It used to be a pleasant vanilla shake with a hint of mint and now it's unbelievably sweet and over the top.
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: Who would pay $100,000 for a tacky and gaudy piece of McCrap


Dumb rich people would.
 
Dick Hammer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Gonad the Ballbarian: far CRY FROM this ONE...

[Fark user image 567x640]

Shamrock Shakes are terrible ever since McDonald's switched to the "triple thick" shakes. They're just cups of syrup now. It used to be a pleasant vanilla shake with a hint of mint and now it's unbelievably sweet and over the top.


I quit getting them years ago because they were too mild but your review makes me want one now.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Who would pay $100,000 for a tacky and gaudy piece of McCrap


Someone who wants to contribute to Ronald McDonald House Charities?

https://www.ebay.com/itm/193339587941​

CSS:

I have a brother who had vaccine-induced polio as a kid, and needed extensive surgery.  He had to go out-state for the treatment, and the only way our family could do it was thanks to being able to stay in a Ronald McDonald House.  We would never have been able to afford the cost of a hotel on top of the medical costs.  It's a real-deal charity, not a cheap money grab.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So does it include a Shamrock shake?
I need to know as that will materially affect my bid price.
(raising it from zero)
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GoldDude: So does it include a Shamrock shake?
I need to know as that will materially affect my bid price.
(raising it from zero)


Honestly, it should. I know the money from this goes to a really good cause but I think they can afford you one Shamrock Shake per day for life if you win it. (during seasonable availability, of course)
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's sort of a chalice, and every pimp needs one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vorpal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A NONDAIRY SHAKE WITH GREEN FOOD COLORING AND A DAB OF ARTIFICIAL MYSTERY FLAVOR?!?!?!

: masturbates:
 
