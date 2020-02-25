 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   The best part of this article about eliminating nj.com's comments section is the comments section
39
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see the meeting for this going something like this.

Bob: Ok, so the comments section is just a headache. Its nonsense, and people saying vile shiat and we have to spend money to monitor it and literally we haven't had a good discussion come out of it since the White Manna vs White Mana debate 8 years ago. Pull the plug.

Jen: But you know those people, they are going to flip, start crying about censorship and free speech without understanding what they are talking about....they are just going to flood us with calls and letters

Bob: Fine. Tell them a couple of days in advance. Put a link to the comments for the story right on the top of the farking page, and let them have at it. Then when they ask why we pull the plug, just send them that link.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, the butthurt from the trolls is strong under that article.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Journalists do not enjoy being publicly fact checked in a footer to their work product.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but do they have clickable gifs?
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No reason to sign on

shiat man, the only reason you sign in to a newspaper site is to shiatpost?  Really?  There's plenty of other sites that don't require signing in to do that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem isnt really the comments section by itself. It's the fact that it's linked to Facebook.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Journalists do not enjoy being publicly fact checked in a footer to their work product.


Yes, "fact-checking", that's what was happening there. It's good to know you're so concerned with ethics in journalism.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Journalists do not enjoy being publicly fact checked in a footer to their work product.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i couldnt even get the comments to show up.  after 3 rounds of unblocking things the page (already 5+ times its starting length due to ads) was now taking 30+ seconds to reload and i just gave up with the comments still not displaying.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"but but but but them libby lib libs want to shut down my voice!"
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MinatoArisato013: shiat man, the only reason you sign in to a newspaper site is to shiatpost?


Welcome to Fark
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed.

Call me when NJ legalizes weed.

Every time we travel to NJ, it's a hassle.  Tool booths out the yang, the cops are even bigger aersholes than the cops everywhere else.  Beach tags (FARKING BEACH TAGS).  It really is like a whole other country on a different continent.

And I enjoy N. Wildwood, Cape May, and the occasional trip to AC if the room price is right (me and the missues don't drink or gamble).  Otherwise, I would rather the DE or MD beaches.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My small state (NH) has essentially one major news station. It's been traditional New England Republican for a very long time.  When things started getting Trumpy... a lot of state citizens started speaking out against Trump on the website comments section, at which point the entire comments section was removed for being too divisive... and... they moved the comments section to Facebook.  Vermin.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Journalists do not enjoy being publicly fact checked in a footer to their work product.


Lol like Republicans do any fact checking
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Weed.

Call me when NJ legalizes weed.

Every time we travel to NJ, it's a hassle.  Tool booths out the yang, the cops are even bigger aersholes than the cops everywhere else.  Beach tags (FARKING BEACH TAGS).  It really is like a whole other country on a different continent.

And I enjoy N. Wildwood, Cape May, and the occasional trip to AC if the room price is right (me and the missues don't drink or gamble).  Otherwise, I would rather the DE or MD beaches.


I got you man just hop on the Toms River I'll meet you in my kayak with a fatty
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Journalists do not enjoy being publicly fact checked in a footer to their work product.


I don't care who you are - this right here is funny.
Thanks for the chuckle, Bro. You made my morning.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: My small state (NH) has essentially one major news station. It's been traditional New England Republican for a very long time.  When things started getting Trumpy... a lot of state citizens started speaking out against Trump on the website comments section, at which point the entire comments section was removed for being too divisive... and... they moved the comments section to Facebook.  Vermin.


Faux doesn't have active comments on their articles either anymore. I think the commenters there were making it too hard for Faux to defend their fans as "not racists"
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Journalists do not enjoy being publicly fact checked in a footer to their work product.


Ah yes, how could we get by without journalistic integrity experts such as "LibertyGlockMan53" keeping the elite liberal media in line and zealously safeguarding the American people from their distortions in the vigorously vetted and ubiquitously viewed comment sections that 99.9% of people definitely don't avoid reading.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: This text is now purple: Journalists do not enjoy being publicly fact checked in a footer to their work product.

Lol like Republicans do any fact checking


They fact check - they have to, in order to make sure none of those slippery reporters try to sneak any in.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: I could see the meeting for this going something like this.

Bob: Ok, so the comments section is just a headache. Its nonsense, and people saying vile shiat and we have to spend money to monitor it and literally we haven't had a good discussion come out of it since the White Manna vs White Mana debate 8 years ago. Pull the plug.

Jen: But you know those people, they are going to flip, start crying about censorship and free speech without understanding what they are talking about....they are just going to flood us with calls and letters

Bob: Fine. Tell them a couple of days in advance. Put a link to the comments for the story right on the top of the farking page, and let them have at it. Then when they ask why we pull the plug, just send them that link.


Is this like when 4chan had a furry board for April Fools and then permabanned everyone who posted in it the next day?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the linked FAQ: "Q: Are you censoring my right to free speech?"

If I ran the site I would answer "Yes, we are censoring you. You should go to Facebook or Twitter or MySpace or Instagram or SnapTok and complain that you aren't allowed to speak online any more."
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Cdr.Murdock: Weed.

Call me when NJ legalizes weed.

Every time we travel to NJ, it's a hassle.  Tool booths out the yang, the cops are even bigger aersholes than the cops everywhere else.  Beach tags (FARKING BEACH TAGS).  It really is like a whole other country on a different continent.

And I enjoy N. Wildwood, Cape May, and the occasional trip to AC if the room price is right (me and the missues don't drink or gamble).  Otherwise, I would rather the DE or MD beaches.

I got you man just hop on the Toms River I'll meet you in my kayak with a fatty


Call me in 3 years when I can get my pension check.  For now, I'm stuck pissing in the cup.

And they're total pricks about it too.  One guy drew a 6 week no pay suspension for bringing the form back an hour and 15 min. late.  No shiet, either.  He actually gave the sample, it tested negative (within the 24 hour time frame) and he just didn't drive back and hand in the form.

He fought it, and the union is getting him his back pay.  They nullified the suspension with the exception of the weeks worth of pay he lost (as of now) because the department's policy doesn't match state personnel's policy and he got a different answer every time he called them.

The great weed freak out.  It pisses me off more every day, and I never touched the stuff...
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Googling something for 10 minutes that thousands of PhDs work on for decades does not count as fact checking, especially when that time is spent on whack job conspiracy sites.  Or Fox News.  But I repeat myself.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

no1curr: TL;DR:

[Fark user image image 391x390]


Yeah, out of curiosity I checked the comments and... I can totally see why they're shutting them down. It was filled to the brim with boomer morons brainlessly bloviating about the libs and how they want to destroy America/all the babies.

Nothing of value is being lost.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Journalists do not enjoy being publicly fact checked in a footer to their work product.


You can fact check without being overtly negative, hateful, racist, misogynist, or vacuously stupid. The problem is that a great many people who comment on news sites don't seem to understand this concept. I have no issues with dealing with other points of view, even when I hold the polar opposite position but people who politicize every thread, are hateful and negative about everything, or who just troll to provoke reactions are off-putting. So to are racists / sexists who hide behind a wall of anonymity. I don't have any use or time for such individuals and apparently neither do the staff at NJ.com. Good for them.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cdr.Murdock:

Call me in 3 years when I can get my pension check.  For now, I'm stuck pissing in the cup.

And they're total pricks about it too.  One guy drew a 6 week no pay suspension for bringing the form back an hour and 15 min. late.  No shiet, either.  He actually gave the sample, it tested negative (within the 24 hour time frame) and he just didn't drive back and hand in the form.

He fought it, and the union is getting him his back pay.  They nullified the suspension with the exception of the weeks worth of pay he lost (as of now) because the department's policy doesn't match state personnel's policy and he got a different answer every time he called them.


That is...draconian. Geez.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: You can fact check without being overtly negative, hateful, racist, misogynist, or vacuously stupid.


But it's less fun.
 
Tman144
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Awww, we should invite them to Fark. We hardly have any True Believers on here anymore. It's always fun when a new one stumbles in and is immediately ridiculed for believing easily disproved nonsense.
 
Tman144
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zbtop: This text is now purple: Journalists do not enjoy being publicly fact checked in a footer to their work product.

Ah yes, how could we get by without journalistic integrity experts such as "LibertyGlockMan53" keeping the elite liberal media in line and zealously safeguarding the American people from their distortions in the vigorously vetted and ubiquitously viewed comment sections that 99.9% of people definitely don't avoid reading.


Hey now, that's not fair, according to the article, only 97% of readers avoid the comment section.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Tyrosine: You can fact check without being overtly negative, hateful, racist, misogynist, or vacuously stupid.

But it's less fun.


Then go hang out on 4Chan /b with the other degenerates.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mudd's woman: Cdr.Murdock:

Call me in 3 years when I can get my pension check.  For now, I'm stuck pissing in the cup.

And they're total pricks about it too.  One guy drew a 6 week no pay suspension for bringing the form back an hour and 15 min. late.  No shiet, either.  He actually gave the sample, it tested negative (within the 24 hour time frame) and he just didn't drive back and hand in the form.

He fought it, and the union is getting him his back pay.  They nullified the suspension with the exception of the weeks worth of pay he lost (as of now) because the department's policy doesn't match state personnel's policy and he got a different answer every time he called them.


That is...draconian. Geez.


I've put up with these assholes for 22 years.  No wonder I'm bitter, and my liver is shot.

The pay sucks too.  But now I've got to stay until I have 25 so I can get my check and health insurance.  It's the only think keeping me here.

This is only the tip of the iceberg.  I could ramble on about it.  Most of Fark would tell me I was full of shiet, or that I should quit if it's that bad.

But, I've got 3 years until I can get that check, then I can pretty much do whatever I want.

The way I see it, they could throw dog shiet at me every morning.  I know it's only for 3 more years.  My revenge is that check every month.

BTW, they guy they screwed is like the NICEST guy you ever want to meet.  Used to drink too much.  He's been sober for over 12 years now and is a mentor to others trying to get sober themselves.  He's got 9 months to retire.  NINE FARKING MONTHS.  Here's a guy, close to the end, trying to help his co workers overcome their demons and so they do this.  He was going to stay on a little while longer, but now he isn't.  Like most people, he's counting the days.

Sorry to rant.  I summary, you're right.  Draconian is the proper way to describe it....
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think that the comment sections on the Daily Fail are why so many wingnuts from the US go there now.   Virtually no moderation and there is a down vote option.   Very satisfying for them.

The "fun" always started when the American wingnuts came to disagree with the British (or other nationalities)...it usually ends with "If it wasn't for us you'd be speaking German!!!".   Also the arguments over spelling, Brit vs. American and why is some foreigner talking about American politics on the Daily Mail????

I used to go ...then I got better.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: This text is now purple: Tyrosine: You can fact check without being overtly negative, hateful, racist, misogynist, or vacuously stupid.

But it's less fun.

Then go hang out on 4Chan /b with the other degenerates.


They didn't think I was good enough, so I had to hang out on pol tab.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cdr.Murdock:

Yeah, 3 years? As crappy as it is, it will be worth it.

Serenity now and all that shiat.

Hope the final stretch for you is better than the run up.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I was at my paper, we ended up moving our comments to be posted through Facebook because people were just posting really mean, wrong and hateful stuff. When we went to FB, that basically stopped because people had to ID themselves. We banned only one commenter ever because all he posted was stuff that could open us up to lawsuits.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The best part of reading our local newspaper online versus the print edition was reading the comments.  I was disappointed when they did away with it. I was fascinated by how many commenters seem to hate the newspaper yet they read it religiously anyway.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Marcos P: Cdr.Murdock: Weed.

Call me when NJ legalizes weed.

Every time we travel to NJ, it's a hassle.  Tool booths out the yang, the cops are even bigger aersholes than the cops everywhere else.  Beach tags (FARKING BEACH TAGS).  It really is like a whole other country on a different continent.

And I enjoy N. Wildwood, Cape May, and the occasional trip to AC if the room price is right (me and the missues don't drink or gamble).  Otherwise, I would rather the DE or MD beaches.

I got you man just hop on the Toms River I'll meet you in my kayak with a fatty

Call me in 3 years when I can get my pension check.  For now, I'm stuck pissing in the cup.

And they're total pricks about it too.  One guy drew a 6 week no pay suspension for bringing the form back an hour and 15 min. late.  No shiet, either.  He actually gave the sample, it tested negative (within the 24 hour time frame) and he just didn't drive back and hand in the form.

He fought it, and the union is getting him his back pay.  They nullified the suspension with the exception of the weeks worth of pay he lost (as of now) because the department's policy doesn't match state personnel's policy and he got a different answer every time he called them.

The great weed freak out.  It pisses me off more every day, and I never touched the stuff...


Friend of mine here had a coworker strung out on heroin fall off a boat so he ended up getting tested and failed.
What a country.
 
astroman05
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's gotta be the parent company that's doing it.  My local newspaper on the same platform also announced they're ending comments as of Thursday.  Different byline, but basically the same article.

https://www.syracuse.com/news/2020/02​/​syracusecom-to-end-reader-comments-on-​website-beginning-thursday.html
 
