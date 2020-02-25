 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1779, the British surrendered Fort Sackville. Those responsible for Sackville were sacked, and the Revolutionary War was completed in an entirely different style at great expense and at the last minute   (history.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh.  Sackville was a total sausage fest anyway.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what?
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Sackville Bagginses have been insufferable ever since.
 
physt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sackville is nice but it's not Fort Pillow.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_​o​f_Fort_Pillow
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 A Møøse once bit my sister...
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But weren't the Americans racist colonial imperialists?  Shouldn't we be outraged at their victory?

Some people actually believe the above.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Sackville is nice but it's not Fort Pillow.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_o​f_Fort_Pillow


Ugh, I want to make a joke, but that's a rough farking topic.

For those not in the know, Nathan Bedford Forres'st (kkk founder) troops massacred a bunch of black Union troops after they surrendered.  Some might suggest that he should have been hung as a war criminal, but then again a whole lot more Confederates should have been hung.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: But weren't the Americans racist colonial imperialists?  Shouldn't we be outraged at their victory?

Some people actually believe the above.


Well the Americans did butcher five Native American prisoners by ratcheting them to death with tomahawks.  It was in the article.

I am glad the Americans won th ed ir independence, but I do not romanticize these people.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first they thought we were daft to try to declare our Independence...
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They surrendered Subby's mom's house?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new llama cavalry units were indispensable for the defeat of the Hessian mercenaries..
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Has some moderator been on a history kick for the past week, and greening their own shiat?

I don't need to know what happened this day in history every day, but it's been hitting the Main page for a week+ now.

/I'd give a pass for 9/11, first atomic bomb, etc.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mi'kmaq attacks on Halifax

Sounds like a nursery rhyme
 
tothekor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Has some moderator been on a history kick for the past week, and greening their own shiat?

I don't need to know what happened this day in history every day, but it's been hitting the Main page for a week+ now.

/I'd give a pass for 9/11, first atomic bomb, etc.


Eff you! Mods, keep greenlighting stuff like this! It's fascinating stuff! Far better than all the political crap we experience all the time!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bthom37: physt: Sackville is nice but it's not Fort Pillow.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_o​f_Fort_Pillow

Ugh, I want to make a joke, but that's a rough farking topic.

For those not in the know, Nathan Bedford Forres'st (kkk founder) troops massacred a bunch of black Union troops after they surrendered.  Some might suggest that he should have been hung as a war criminal, but then again a whole lot more Confederates should have been hung.


One of the things that kept the south from continuing to rebel but in a more early Vietnam or Afghanistan way was that they were welcomed back into the fold.  You turn in your guns, swear allegiance to the Union, and you were (mostly) golden.

Unfortunately, Reconstruction failed.   I mean, it was inevitable that slave traders and owners like Forrest were not going to be happy about their loss of livelihood.  They couldn't really fight back against the North anymore, not after getting their free pass for the first treason.   The Hayes deal which ended Reconstruction shouldn't have happened.

Having said that, we tend to give medals to people who massacre innocents anyway.  We even name ships after them:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Dudley_W​._Morton
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tothekor: Mister Buttons: Has some moderator been on a history kick for the past week, and greening their own shiat?

I don't need to know what happened this day in history every day, but it's been hitting the Main page for a week+ now.

/I'd give a pass for 9/11, first atomic bomb, etc.

Eff you! Mods, keep greenlighting stuff like this! It's fascinating stuff! Far better than all the political crap we experience all the time!


Seconded.
 
Vorpal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not before these BASTAGES sold everything first...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: But weren't the Americans racist colonial imperialists?  Shouldn't we be outraged at their victory?

Some people actually believe the above.


Do you think Custer's men were butchered and disfigured to the last because of all the hospitals and schools they were building?

Their officers were West Pointers and they were fine men who happened to be racist, colonial, expansionist murderers.

You know, you'll like America more if you face our darker side with honesty and conviction, realizing how lucky we are to have survived ourselves.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

physt: Sackville is nice but it's not Fort Pillow.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_o​f_Fort_Pillow


better resource

Community S03E14 New Fluffytown, Blanketsburg and Pillowtown
Youtube fNDWKm0BkvI
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

August11: Do you think Custer's men were butchered and disfigured to the last because of all the hospitals and schools they were building?

Their officers were West Pointers and they were fine men who happened to be racist, colonial, expansionist murderers.


Custer thought highly of the indians (he was a cavalry officer and an outdoorsman). He had the backing of the Crow against the Sioux. His intention was to quickly cut off the women and children from the main meeting of the soldiers, and by holding them hostage, secure a quick surrender and return everyone to the reservations.

This had worked before. But due to the terrain and some confusion in the scouting (and his own reckless impatience, and Benteen betraying him), he ended up charging in to a much larger camp than he anticipated, and with a major force present there. It did not go well.

Custer thought the Sioux had a legitimate claim regarding the Black Hills. He also thought he had his orders.

In the end, the Little Big Horn only increased the resolve of the US Army to push the indians off any land the settlers wanted. It was basically their last stand. The west would close in the next 15 years.
 
