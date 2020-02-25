 Skip to content
(Sci Tech Daily)   Hey, maybe we should rethink the acronym we chose for this repository of genetic material   (scitechdaily.com) divider line
    Genetics, DNA, genetic information, genetic profile of Quebec, Universit du Qubec, Tommy Harding, genetic structure, historical population  
posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 12:40 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spermbank was taken?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nuts.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No... this is good. Nobody say anything to them at all.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Mike
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just really enjoy tea time >.>
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can think of better names.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Had the DNA data of every person on the planet.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear everyone is pretty sweaty there
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x300]

R.I.P. Mike


He ain't dead yet.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x300]

R.I.P. Mike

He ain't dead yet.


I thought the cancers got him
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love curling up with a nice, musty BALSAC.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess not. Awesome.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: No... this is good. Nobody say anything to them at all.


They are saying it with a french ....
accent but...

They know.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the way they don't explain it or anything.

They just act like they didn't just say BALSAC database
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BALSAC_​(​database)
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Museum
Of
Mitochondria?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panel discussion on the new use of cemetery DNA in genealogical research.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-li​v​e/video/lets-talk-books/2870489
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now really, people, it's based in a French-speaking province:  https://en.wikipedia.org/w​iki/Honor%C3​%A9_de_Balzac
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll stick with "Your Mom" subby.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Balzac is a perfectly cromulent French name of ancient Basque region origin. Balsac is just a variant spelling.

I fart in your general direction, snickering Anglophones!

Sounds great. 5,000,000 cousins for me to add to my family tree (well, a few hundred thousand I already know a bit about). And I have done my Y chromosome (was one of the three test used for triangulation) and mtDNA, as well as autosomal, so any DNA on file would, if not already known to me through my own tests, fill in massively in  the details of my 8th to 15th cousins and grandparents.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

I sound fat: I love the way they don't explain it or anything.

They just act like they didn't just say BALSAC database


They also don't spell out the acronym on their own web site. All I can find are these two snippets:
"The first major accomplishment was to recreate the population of the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean region from 1838 to 1971 from 660 000 vital event records, such as birth, marriage and death certificates. "
"The name "BALSAC" is derived from the first letters of the regions first included in the database."

Welcome to BALSAC
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Panel discussion on the new use of cemetery DNA in genealogical research.
[Fark user image 476x315]


damn, that's the one I was looking for!

musty old Balzac
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Now really, people, it's based in a French-speaking province:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wi​ki/Honor%C3%A9_de_Balzac


The database people don't mention that.
http://balsac.uqac.ca/english/balsac-​d​atabase/brief-historical-overview/
 
jthsbay
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Just like the Canadians, trying to promote the material from their BALSAC!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

brantgoose: What? Balzac is a perfectly cromulent French name of ancient Basque region origin. Balsac is just a variant spelling.

I fart in your general direction, snickering Anglophones!


You seem a little teste.
 
general tso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Chaucer! Rabelais! BALSAC!
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I heard it hangs low, and wobbles to-and-fro.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I told them they shoud have stuck with Special Curated Repository Of Territorially Uncategorized Material!
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
SOCK
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The acronym is composed of the first letters of names of six regions of Quebec, apparently.

I don't remember a region that starts with Z. Maybe it stands for les Zautres (other).

That's a joke. In French. Laugh: hon, hon, hon, hon, hon.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: You seem a little teste.


Oy!
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The acronym is composed of the first letters of names of six regions of Quebec, apparently.

I don't remember a region that starts with Z. Maybe it stands for les Zautres (other).

That's a joke. In French. Laugh: hon, hon, hon, hon, hon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AintNoAmoeba
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I sound fat: I love the way they don't explain it or anything.

They just act like they didn't just say BALSAC database

They also don't spell out the acronym on their own web site. All I can find are these two snippets:
"The first major accomplishment was to recreate the population of the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean region from 1838 to 1971 from 660 000 vital event records, such as birth, marriage and death certificates. "
"The name "BALSAC" is derived from the first letters of the regions first included in the database."

Welcome to BALSAC

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The acronym is composed of the first letters of names of six regions of Quebec, apparently.

I don't remember a region that starts with Z.


There is no Z in the acronym.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why? Where do ya think genetic material comes from? Your Mom's curtains?

JC
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've got a friend who did his masters degree with a physicist whose research focused on the mathematical modeling of molecular interactions with the goal of one day being able to design molecules with specific shapes. The guy was Argentinean and English was his 4th language. He spoke it really well, but sometimes he missed nuance and slang often confused him.

One day he asked my friend to proof a paper he was submitting. It descried a new method to calculate electron position and the acronym he came up with was C.U.M. My friend told him that acronym wouldn't work and after a few attempts to subtly explain it had a sexual context he finally had to say "C.U.M. means seamen and that's all anyone will think about when they read your paper".

My supervisor in grad school was German and also didn't understand a lot of slang terms. She was teaching a Genetic Engineering class and wanted to use crop circles as an analogy to describe the appearance of certain genomes but couldn't think of the right word so she spent an hour talking about "corn holes". She couldn't understand why everyone in the class kept laughing and after lecture asked my about it so I had to go explain to her what "corn hole" means. She was not happy.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There are many reasons why the rest of the Francophone world looks a little askew at Quebec. This is only one.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I sound fat: I love the way they don't explain it or anything.

They just act like they didn't just say BALSAC database

They also don't spell out the acronym on their own web site. All I can find are these two snippets:
"The first major accomplishment was to recreate the population of the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean region from 1838 to 1971 from 660 000 vital event records, such as birth, marriage and death certificates. "
"The name "BALSAC" is derived from the first letters of the regions first included in the database."

Welcome to BALSAC


I'd have maybe gone with BLAACS. I don't know.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Simpsons Skinners Ball Sack
Youtube wI2sy3i5Rvc
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Spermbank was taken?


There is a russian bank called Sberbank. https://www.sberbank.ru/en/​individualc​lients
 
ParanoidRodent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
While it's very possible that the officials in charge of picking the name were unilingual francophones or have limited enough English to fail to grasp the slang meaning, it's rather unlikely that no one on their staff had strong enough English to not notice.  Someone kept quiet and giggled.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My company was offering a discount for people who attended a workshop in Beijing and my boss wanted me to create a discount code "BJworkshop."
 
