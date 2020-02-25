 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Mullets are making a comeback. Can Sporto boots and denim jackets be far behind?   (q1041.iheart.com) divider line
55
    More: Strange, Party in the U.S.A., Miley Cyrus, Hollywood Records, David Spade, American television actors, American film actors, American voice actors, Joe Dirt  
•       •       •

756 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 2:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anchovies and smelt still waiting for their turn.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[OUTRAGE] Haircut
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Business in the FRONT.....
 
fark_booger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And lo, I watched as the Angel opened the Fourth Seal...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just waiting for the late 70's/early 80's 'stache to come back. Sometimes it seems like a cruel cosmic joke that I was a young adult in an era when the best style for my facial hair pattern was entirely socially unacceptable.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miley Cyrus is rocking a mullet. No sh*t, her dad damn near invented the thing.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
be still, my achy breaky heart
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look out, ladies. Just looking at that mullet could get you pregnant. Man's fighting no fewer than twenty child support claims in Ontario's courts as we speak.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Knife - You Take My Breath Away
Youtube hJCE48VnI1o
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesbians rejoice.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hockey hair is making a comeback? I guess junior league semi-pro players still get more tail than a dog groomer.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fanny packs have been unironically back for a while.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha, my younger brother, who has always had a constantly changing hairstyle, gor a haircut last week. As a joke, he told them to leave the back long. For a couple of days, he ran around town with a mullet.

40 years old, engineer, father of three who lives in the suburbs. It was pretty funny.
 
EmperorSled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not your typical mullet though; at least not the ones I've seen. Basically, kids are shaving their entire head except for the back and letting it grow long. I saw a bunch of them at a school event recently; turned to my wife and said I never knew you could have made the mullet look dumber.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I has a confuse. WTF is a 'sporto boot'?
Sporto is a company makes snow boots, which AFAIK have never been -out- of fashion in snowstorms, nor -in- fashion anytime or anyplace else.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Lesbians rejoice.


(In a deep voice not unlike a idling Subaru)     !!!YAAAAYYYY!
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mullet is still a better look than the faux-hawk (and faux-hawk adjacent cuts) ever was.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
How can something that has never left come back? Huh?!?

/Takes a long swig of Schaefer
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

EmperorSled: It's not your typical mullet though; at least not the ones I've seen. Basically, kids are shaving their entire head except for the back and letting it grow long. I saw a bunch of them at a school event recently; turned to my wife and said I never knew you could have made the mullet look dumber.


The haircut that says, "Look I may be a white supremacist, but that doesn't mean I don't know how to have a good time.."
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had am unintentional mullet thing going on for awhile just by not getting cut in way too long. It looked terrible and felt gross. Finally getting that nasty thing shorn off felt awesome.  The back of my neck could breathe once again. Never again
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whar SCARY tag?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Time to buy stock in Oakley sunglasses!
 
whitroth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's wrong with denim jackets? And are you trying to tell me they've  been "out"?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes, a couple of celebrities that change hairstyles every three days had them for a minute so that's means they're back in style!
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Time to buy stock in Oakley sunglasses!


"Thermonuclear Protection"

/I LOVED my jean jackets.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jagr approves
 
LewDux
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EmperorSled: It's not your typical mullet though; at least not the ones I've seen. Basically, kids are shaving their entire head except for the back and letting it grow long. I saw a bunch of them at a school event recently; turned to my wife and said I never knew you could have made the mullet look dumber.


Did you ask them "what do you want to do with your lives?!"
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
lollipop.comView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Uhh, even as a bald guy, I know there's only so many ways in general to wear hair.
(without extensive setup & maintenance)

Let's just chill and let go
I'm sure it will cycle around again in some years

Not like we're all wearing wigs again.
And if so, so be it.

I tell ya, people get upset about the most silly things
(and I'm writing about it because I'm bored and hate haters)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: [lollipop.com image 250x373]


I was just about to ask if that website is still up and running.
I'm too scared to look right now. My stomach and all that.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hopefully they will be sweet mullets.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Starting guard for my alma mater.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [i.pinimg.com image 600x600]


Just realized beards are chin mullets.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
" New York City hairstylist Vincent Minchelli says..."

Oh shiat, they talked to a New York City hairstylist. This must be real.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have the pictures. Oh boy. Do I have the pictures.
 
ifky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image 350x263]

Jagr approves


Of course, Jagr is God.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As a sports official, I'm around high schools a few times a week and yes, the mullet is making a small comeback. Around here it's the FFA "farmer" kids doing it. Rock a trucker hat with the ears uncovered a sweet bush hanging out the rear of the hat. At first I thought it looked dumb and then reminded myself that my wedding picture shows me wearing a mullet with the front/top spiked up, so I got no room to talk.
 
badcommand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marine1: [Fark user image 480x360]

Look out, ladies. Just looking at that mullet could get you pregnant. Man's fighting no fewer than twenty child support claims in Ontario's courts as we speak.


Please post a link to the child support claim, sounds like a hilarious read during lunch!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We sent our dog to a groomer just a couple of weeks ago and I was not happy with the job they did. Basically, they gave her back a buzz cut and left her underside entirely uncut. My reaction: "They went business on top, party underneath. They gave her a dogullet!" Little did I know, my dog is now at the forefront of fashion.

/it'll grow back
 
LewDux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image 350x263]

Jagr approves


What is this, mullet for ants?

Arvydas Sabonis - ,,CSKA žąsinai"
Youtube 6ZxfJ_cqOmU
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Starting guard for my alma mater.

[Fark user image 400x345]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Women with mullets can look pretty nice:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
]


...or not so nice:

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
NoGods
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know a guy who rocks a serious rat tail. It's long enough to braid.

The Mrs wants me to let my hair grow out some. I have been keeping pretty short on the sides and back with a little length on top. I think it contrasts well with my thick friendly mutton chops. Even Lemmy would be impressed by them.

/not going to do a mullet
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report