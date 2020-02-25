 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   EU's last nickel smelter to be shut down, threatening people's ability to tie onions to their belts and get five bees for a quarter   (aljazeera.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, European Union, Government-owned corporation, Euro, European Commission, period three-quarters of Larco, Larco's real problems, Hellenic Shipyards, Greek state  
•       •       •

178 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 1:41 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, because we're not going to need things like stainless steel.  It's all plastics these days.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do not fear, comrade, Norilsk will supply your most precious nickel. For a price...
 
uttertosh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nickel see, Nickel do.
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Weird timing considering how important Nickel is in making modern chemistry Lithium Ion batteries. You would think that such a strategically important asset could be upgraded to modern emissions standards.
 
OldJames
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good time to be in the nickel smelting business. Make the EU pay through the nose
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*rtfa

Old, inefficient plant using low grade ore?  Yeah, it's closing
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nickel's kinda important, Subby.

We can sell them some: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/E​agle_Mi​ne_(Michigan)

Or the Canadians.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Being dimed and quartered to death doesn't have quite the same ring to it...
 
Uzzah
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OldJames: Good time to be in the nickel smelting business. Make the EU pay through the nose


Truly, if there is anyone else out there who can smelt it, from now on, they can be the one who dealt it.
 
p51d007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whatever they do, DO NOT take away our Zinc-Oxide!  The world would fall apart!

Zinc Oxide and You (Kentucky Fried Movie, 1977)
Youtube yo5g2LLxKHg
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Uzzah: OldJames: Good time to be in the nickel smelting business. Make the EU pay through the nose

Truly, if there is anyone else out there who can smelt it, from now on, they can be the one who dealt it.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: Nickel's kinda important, Subby.

We can sell them some: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ea​gle_Mine_(Michigan)

Or the Canadians.


Huh. I've been up in that area.
 
Cormee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A quarter what?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report