(NPR)   When your secretive cult also happens to be the epicenter of the outbreak of a deadly virus in your country? Well, let's just say we've all seen this movie, and it ends in tears, and pitchforks and torches   (npr.org) divider line
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Step 1 : create an end times cult
Step 2 : catch the coronavirus
Step 3 : spread it to your followers
Step 4 : spread it to the people who ruin society
Step 5 : winning
 
aagrajag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jesus is a dangerous drug in any case, but for some reason, the Koreans dial it up to eleven.

Some would blame it on Confucious, but even Chinese society never produced anything quite like that.
 
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, Jesus is the reason for the Siezure?
 
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Will no one rid me of this virulent priest?
 
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Critics say the disease may have spread within the church quickly because of the way that it worships. "Shincheonji followers hold services sitting on the floor, without any chairs," packed together "like bean sprouts," says Shin Hyun-uk, director of the Guri Cult Counseling Center, an organization in Gyeonggi province that works to extract members from the church. Shin was a member of the Shincheonji group for 20 years, managing the church's Bible study instructors, until 2006.

"A bigger problem is that they shout out 'amen' after every sentence the pastor utters, pretty much every few seconds. And they do that at the top of their lungs," sending respiratory droplets flying everywhere, he adds. These droplets are believed to transmit the coronavirus.

I suppose a religious service where you turn to the parishioner next to you and lick the back of their throat while you cough would be more effective at spreading this disease, but not by much.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A riot is an ugly thing.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: So, Jesus is the reason for the Siezure?


phrawgh: Will no one rid me of this virulent priest?


