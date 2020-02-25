 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Doctors reject woman for liver transplant because of excess drinking. Now say apparently her bladder had a drinking problem and was brewing alcohol. Transplant went ahead after they got the bladder into rehab   (inquirer.com) divider line
    Ethanol, Alcoholic beverage, Metabolism, Urine, alcohol addiction, liver transplant  
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My headline "Budweiser plans on suing woman after doctors discover she has a rare disorder causes her to excrete alcohol-infused piss water" went green briefly, and got flushed down the shiatter by the modmins.

I need a beer.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: My headline "Budweiser plans on suing woman after doctors discover she has a rare disorder causes her to excrete alcohol-infused piss water" went green briefly, and got flushed down the shiatter by the modmins.

I need a beer.


You had a better headline.

/raises glass
 
Slypork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: My headline "Budweiser plans on suing woman after doctors discover she has a rare disorder causes her to excrete alcohol-infused piss water" went green briefly, and got flushed down the shiatter by the modmins.

I need a beer.


I also submitted this article with a reference to the source of Coors Light
 
patrick767
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hear several craft breweries are already in contact with her, hoping to obtain some of her piss yeast for new beer releases. Brewed with yeast from a woman's urine!

Possible beer names:

Urine Trouble Double IPA
Pee Pee Pilsner
Taking the Piss ESB
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JesseL: markie_farkie: My headline "Budweiser plans on suing woman after doctors discover she has a rare disorder causes her to excrete alcohol-infused piss water" went green briefly, and got flushed down the shiatter by the modmins.

I need a beer.

You had a better headline.

/raises glass


Wait...a glass of what?
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's a helluva yeast infection...
 
