 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TC Palm)   Woman keeps low profile behind the wheel by: a.) driving topless, b.) performing sexual favors on passenger, c.) crashing vehicle, d.) all of the above   (tcpalm.com) divider line
23
    More: Florida, Arrest, topless 23-year-old woman, Resisting arrest, Human sexual behavior, 24-year-old man, Martin County, Florida, Crime, 23-year-old woman  
•       •       •

1120 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 10:12 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she was driving? Pretty much rules out road head.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

John Buck 41: So she was driving? Pretty much rules out road head.


Depends how far up the 'crazy' axis she is.
Didn't see a mugshot to evaluate her 'hot' value.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Off the beat? Seems more like a "beat the off" story.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: John Buck 41: So she was driving? Pretty much rules out road head.

Depends how far up the 'crazy' axis she is.
Didn't see a mugshot to evaluate her 'hot' value.


She'd have to be off the charts. The crazy charts, not the hot charts.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who is this angel?

Err umm, I mean, Slut!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
Flagg99
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This story is useless without at least a mugshot photo.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ah the old "resisting arrest without violence" charge.

"Sir you are under arrest"

"Huh? Why?"

"Resisting arrest without violence. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. Hands behind your back".
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is the first thing that came to mind

The World According to Garp (8/10) Movie CLIP - The Accident (1982) HD
Youtube bUWnZAFfxYc
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: So she was driving? Pretty much rules out road head.


Was playing Cards against humanity, with a family of four (mom/dad/son/daughter) and some other random folks. The "road head" card was played by the daughter.  The mom, who was judging, had to ask for an explanation of what it was.  Mom got the explanation and was like "well, I never!"  All eyes at the table turned to the dad for his reaction.  He just shrugged.

Best family game ever.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The article was straight and to the point.  Nothing like a typical Greenlee article.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Actually there IS a mugshot, a topless one no less...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good thing the car had a cumple...er, crumple zone.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mom? That's it we're taking away the keys.

John Buck 41: So she was driving? Pretty much rules out road head.


Not necessarily. Think of sun roofs. It may take skill and contortionism but theoretically possible.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"He said a man and woman ran from the vehicle, and they ended up in some bushes. He said the woman was on the ground, sans a shirt."

Pardon my French.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image

//Maybe.  I don't know.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: So she was driving? Pretty much rules out road head.


You've never seen Free Enterprise, have you?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


They don't say "a ______".  They say "_____"

In the next sentence, they say "a _________"

That is "head" and "blow job".  One slang term had to be explained and the other didn't.

She was blowing this guy while driving.  Not a hand job.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

grokca: Off the beat? Seems more like a "beat the off" story.


I think she was  blowing him while driving.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Best.uber.ever.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No mugshot=obese and edentulous. Not gonna bother finding a photo.
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What where they homeless????

Kidz do your "Fappin" at home no fun in jail to Fap no fun at all!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report