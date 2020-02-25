 Skip to content
(Chron)   When the call goes out for racy lingerie, the retirement community responds   (chron.com) divider line
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you think grandparents first got to be parents?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that movie.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retirement Homes: For guys who think blow-up dolls are too prudish.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: How do you think grandparents first got to be parents?


The stork, of course.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lumberjack costume party?  Rocky Horror Picture Show re-enactment?
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you know Pearland, then you likely haven't stopped vomiting yet.
 
tmyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been farking for 60 years. They might be good at it by now.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh HELZ YEAH, Gertrude!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/look at those elbows...
//and that BACK!
///ye' olde fap!
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
like doilies spread out over an elephant skin rug.

I'll pass.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I am disturbed that the first thing my subconscious came up with on reading "racy lingerie" was a Dale Earnhardt branded silk camisole. And I don't care about NASCAR
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: oh HELZ YEAH, Gertrude!

[Fark user image 850x1389]

/look at those elbows...
//and that BACK!
///ye' olde fap!


Whar, internal organs, whar???!
 
poodebunker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abb3w: How do you think grandparents first got to be parents?


I thought it was because they got nakey?
Aha! That explains my grandma's bottom drawer she kept off limits to anyone opening. She must've stashed her sexy time panties in there! Hmmph, all my life I figured that's where she kept the dollar-dollars she'd slip into our pockets during visits.
Oooh...my gram was frisky, and wore come and get me knicks. Lol
 
poodebunker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: oh HELZ YEAH, Gertrude!

[Fark user image image 850x1389]

/look at those elbows...
//and that BACK!
///ye' olde fap!


Refined yet suggestive. Ooh la la...sexy chic.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm pushing 60 so, yeah, sure, what the hell.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would to ask the young Farkers at what age they intend to stop having sex.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: I would to ask the young Farkers at what age they intend to stop having sex.


In public or in private?
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dyhchong: ObscureNameHere: I would to ask the young Farkers at what age they intend to stop having sex.

In public or in private?


Most of them haven't started yet.
 
Magnus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

poodebunker: abb3w: How do you think grandparents first got to be parents?

I thought it was because they got nakey?
Aha! That explains my grandma's bottom drawer she kept off limits to anyone opening. She must've stashed her sexy time panties in there! Hmmph, all my life I figured that's where she kept the dollar-dollars she'd slip into our pockets during visits.
Oooh...my gram was frisky, and wore come and get me knicks. Lol


The sexy underwear is HOW she earned those dollars, no?
 
LograyX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man, I should really start reading past the comma before I click a link.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Magnus: poodebunker: abb3w: How do you think grandparents first got to be parents?

I thought it was because they got nakey?
Aha! That explains my grandma's bottom drawer she kept off limits to anyone opening. She must've stashed her sexy time panties in there! Hmmph, all my life I figured that's where she kept the dollar-dollars she'd slip into our pockets during visits.
Oooh...my gram was frisky, and wore come and get me knicks. Lol

The sexy underwear is HOW she earned those dollars, no?


Grandpa used to ask her each payday "how much you want this week woman?" She'd reply, "How much you got old man?" So maybe?
 
