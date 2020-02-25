 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Subby is pretty sure that this WaPo writer didn't go to journalism school to cover public peeing during Carnival, having to watch people pee and "wait until they finish their business to approach" for an interview   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Rio de Janeiro, Urine, Urination, RIO DE JANEIRO, city square, public urinators, city's world-famous Carnival  
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No they didn't, but for some enterprising soul with a particular fetish, this assignment was the two-fer that some wait for their entire careers to cover.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I just wanted to be #2 in this thread.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MrPoopyPants: I just wanted to be #2 in this thread.


Username checks out.
 
manhole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WaPo had to spin the pee-tape hoax into something.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My city also has approximately zero public restrooms, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Only evil people deny a fellow human the use of a restroom. But, let's have Rights, instead . FML and humanity
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Only evil people deny a fellow human the use of a restroom. But, let's have Rights, instead . FML and humanity


Did you even read TFA, bro?  They've been putting port-a-johns out everywhere - many Brazilian urinators refuse to use them.

/that's a lot of urinators
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So...
We are saying that Brazil is a UriNation?
 
Best Princess Celestia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Its not like you go to journalism school for anything worthwhile.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: waxbeans: Only evil people deny a fellow human the use of a restroom. But, let's have Rights, instead . FML and humanity

Did you even read TFA, bro?  They've been putting port-a-johns out everywhere - many Brazilian urinators refuse to use them.

/that's a lot of urinators


My bad.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

//
Csb
I'm Mexican American. I had a Mexican national tell me I wasn't Mexican and tell me that not being able to poop in the street was the opposite of freedom. And I still can't reconcile this. I think people should never restroom in the street or a bush. But, God forbid we make store owners be hospitable.  So maybe she is correct? End csb
///FML
//FRTWFA!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How do you know, subby? Perhaps the author was interested in yellow journalism.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FrancoFile: waxbeans: Only evil people deny a fellow human the use of a restroom. But, let's have Rights, instead . FML and humanity

Did you even read TFA, bro?  They've been putting port-a-johns out everywhere - many Brazilian urinators refuse to use them.

/that's a lot of urinators

My bad.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

//
Csb
I'm Mexican American. I had a Mexican national tell me I wasn't Mexican and tell me that not being able to poop in the street was the opposite of freedom. And I still can't reconcile this. I think people should never restroom in the street or a bush. But, God forbid we make store owners be hospitable.  So maybe she is correct? End csb
///FML
//FRTWFA!


Do you want brantgoose?  Because this is how you get brantgoose.
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FrancoFile: waxbeans: Only evil people deny a fellow human the use of a restroom. But, let's have Rights, instead . FML and humanity

Did you even read TFA, bro?  They've been putting port-a-johns out everywhere - many Brazilian urinators refuse to use them.

/that's a lot of urinators

My bad.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

//
Csb
I'm Mexican American. I had a Mexican national tell me I wasn't Mexican and tell me that not being able to poop in the street was the opposite of freedom. And I still can't reconcile this. I think people should never restroom in the street or a bush. But, God forbid we make store owners be hospitable.  So maybe she is correct? End csb
///FML
//FRTWFA!


I have a friend who once made a habit of pissing in public areas at night (mostly bank branches, for some reason) and then marveling as it rolled downhill into the parking lot.

/In Florida of course
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khatores: I have a friend who once made a habit of pissing in public areas at night (mostly bank branches, for some reason) and then marveling as it rolled downhill into the parking lot.

/In Florida of course


Maybe, Dante was correct: Bunch of savages.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Downvote this paywall crap.
 
