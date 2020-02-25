 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   ♪ Everybody was kung flu fighting. Those viral vectors were fast as lightning ♪   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was a little bit frightening.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some sic dace moves.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you've got to go on and be your own hero.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Daily Fail: we make fun of 'em, so you don't get caught having to.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have just gunned the motor while the guy was twirling around like Stevie Nicks on a three-day coke bender .
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I've seen enough Kung-Fu movies to know that someone dressed like that is either a fraud or a total badass. I wouldn't take my chances.
 
Mashaka
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Am I really the first one to notice that next autoplayed video is a king fu master pulling a bus with his dick?
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be Kung Fru?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You shao not pass!

/Kung Flu fighting
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We need a remix of this song by The Wu-Han Clan.
 
p51d007
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't know for sure, but I think this was staged/fake.
 
Report