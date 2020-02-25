 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Baboon avoids vasectomy and escapes with 2 baboon females for some copulation. Nothing in that tagline is a euphemism (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity, New South Wales, Baboon, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Hamadryas Baboon, Medical research, The Daily Telegraph, Buckingham Palace, Sydney  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get Anthony Serkis on the line, we got us a picture!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
something something macaque
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
99 Red Balloons Parody - 99 Dead Baboons
Youtube g9Lt1rwj6R8
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Life finds a way
 
palelizard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Somebody must feel like an ass.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dissemination Monkey is on point today!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Vorpal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now, to be fair, that's a completely acceptable reaction to realizing the position he's in....
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Where are the baboons?"
"They escaped."
"They escaped? I told you to watch them!"
"I did watch them! I saw the whole thing, it was pretty impressive how he managed it."
 
