(Patheos)   Old and Busted: Church that bleeds miracle oil. New and Just As Stupid: Church that produces its own gold. Fark: Two separate churches, same grifter   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Miracle, Member of Parliament, Church member Jerry Pearce, reporter Wyatt Massey of the Times, amazing thing, gold chunks, Harry Brannen, Robert Bankston  
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What happened to the good ol, blood-cryimg statues?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: What happened to the good ol, blood-cryimg statues?


Statues? Too Catholic. The Catholic Church has exclusive rights to all grift in their buildings and among their adherents. And they play dirty if you try to horn in. No, to get any kind of good religion con going, you have to go with the Evangelicals - preferably independent churches with no central authority to mess with your scam.

Religion is one of the oldest and easiest con games out there, especially in these kinds of churches where each believer is told its their own personal relationship with their God that matters, and their faith alone will make them the Chosen Ones. They've already been primed - all a decent con man has to do is play it right. Obviously, this guy went too far too fast. And too big. Gold appearing out of nowhere? Over the top, man. Should have been things like crosses in wreckage and maybe the holy oil trick again.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  They created a Sampo.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still amazing to me that people do cheap shiat like this.

It's not for no reason that religions typically promise you benefits that are either psychological or impossible to test, like "a full life" or "assurance of God's plan" or "salvation." When you've created a construct that's immune to direct falsification, then you can be assured that nobody's going to take your religion to a lab and discover under an electron microscope that it does not provide salvation.

(That's not to say you can't do deconstructions based on inferences and parsimony, but those are, of course, indirect. And many religions do have testable claims in their texts that are downplayed in daily life, but I'm usually happy to go with a de facto approach and just say the religion is what's practiced.)

The second you start hosing your church down with oil or spraying fake gold dust everywhere, though, then someone is going to jam some science (or basic investigative work) all up in your face. Most religions figured out how to deal with that a long time ago.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: It's still amazing to me that people do cheap shiat like this.


It's always been amazing to me that 20th-century American believe this crap.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bible spewing motor oil sounds like a massive inconvenience rather than a miracle.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could we just get this over and feed the crooks to the lions? I mean honestly think of the starving lions at this point.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He bought motor oil to fake a miracle. Didn't even have the common courtesy to use something that won't kill his marks
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Great.  They created a Sampo.


I not only got that reference, but I can still hear the riffs...
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  This appears to be totally different from the scammers sending me emails trying to sell Jesus Approved® CBD oil for biblical anointing and healing.  Still better than the magic printer paper "prayer shawl" people.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Yattering: He bought motor oil to fake a miracle. Didn't even have the common courtesy to use something that won't kill his marks


Those that die are unworthy of God's grace. It's an easy way to winnow the chaff from the grain.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gold? Is King Midas hiding there?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does any one collect Jebus poo?  I have a lot of Jebus poo in collectible plastic baggies.  Can't get in to Heaven without Jebus poo.

Okay, here's the joke:
Man breaks in to a house.  it's dark.  He's sneaking around when he hears a voice "Jesus is watching you."  He freezes.  Again "Jesus is watching you".  His eyes get accustomed to the dark and he looks around.  There in the corner is a parrot.  The parrot looks at him and says "Jesus is watching you."  The burglar says "Hey parrot, why do you keep sayin' that?"   The parrot replies "Jesus is the rottweiler."
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can fool some of the people all of the time.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Martian_Astronomer: It's still amazing to me that people do cheap shiat like this.

It's always been amazing to me that 20th-century American believe this crap.


Take a look around. You obviously have not been paying attention.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: A bible spewing motor oil sounds like a massive inconvenience rather than a miracle.


Not if you stick the bible down in the oil pan. You'll never have to change the oil again!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
cdn.christianpost.comView Full Size

How has this giant jar of fark-nuggets not been arrested yet?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Call me when they find 30 pieces of silver.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nah. Unable to find any sympathy. Mostly because they make it just so easy.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's the grifter getting out of it?  He gave the "miracle" oil away and he's leaving the "gold" around not trying to get any money for it.

What's the point?

I could understand it if he had been charging for the oil or the phony gold but I don't see anything indicating that he's gaining anything from this.  If anything he spent money to do it.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The Yattering: He bought motor oil to fake a miracle. Didn't even have the common courtesy to use something that won't kill his marks

Those that die are unworthy of God's grace. It's an easy way to winnow the chaff from the grain.


Much the reverse. They were called home by God because they were blessed.
 
fark_booger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: TuckFrump: What happened to the good ol, blood-cryimg statues?

Statues? Too Catholic. The Catholic Church has exclusive rights to all grift in their buildings and among their adherents. And they play dirty if you try to horn in. No, to get any kind of good religion con going, you have to go with the Evangelicals - preferably independent churches with no central authority to mess with your scam.

Religion is one of the oldest and easiest con games out there, especially in these kinds of churches where each believer is told its their own personal relationship with their God that matters, and their faith alone will make them the Chosen Ones. They've already been primed - all a decent con man has to do is play it right. Obviously, this guy went too far too fast. And too big. Gold appearing out of nowhere? Over the top, man. Should have been things like crosses in wreckage and maybe the holy oil trick again.



Start small.. Friday nights with your wife.. Then move on to periodic visits with multiple wives to ensure God is present.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: It's still amazing to me that people do cheap shiat like this.


I'm amazed people still fall for these snake-oil peddlers
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I swear I'm going to start bottling tap water, and selling it as 'blessed water'. I can make a fortune
 
MasterPython
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: What happened to the good ol, blood-cryimg statues?


Once DNA tests got cheap enough you needed to find a steady supply of female blood for Mary statues to maintain any credibility.
 
NoGods
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Martian_Astronomer: It's still amazing to me that people do cheap shiat like this.

I'm amazed people still fall for these snake-oil peddlers


When the JWs would come to my house, I made sure that my kids could here me debating them with logic and reason. I might not have taught any of the JWs anything about critical thinking, but my kids learned a thing or two about it.

My favorite was when a young lady began telling me the "good news" about Jesus. Rather than let her go on I stopped her and calmly said, "I'm familiar with the legend." She stomped her foot and shouted, "It's not a legend!"
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You religious people...sheesh.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: A bible spewing motor oil sounds like a massive inconvenience rather than a miracle.


Gospel of Mopar.
 
