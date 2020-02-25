 Skip to content
(WHYY)   "If the goal at sentencing was simply to lock up those that are at highest risk of reoffending, there is an argument to be made that you should just lock up all teenage boys and throw away the key and let them out when they turn 28 or 30"   (whyy.org) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The last time I hung out with a group of guys aged 28 to 30, I thought they all had drinking problems and were sex addicts. Their entire conversation revolved around how much they drink, how drunk and high they get, and the hangovers the next day. And they would make a lewd, disgusting comment about some girl in the pub every minute or two.

I'm 39. I was surely never like that, right?

/ Gets an onion for his belt
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is worthy of a sci fi short story or movie or something.

It's ghastly and interesting at the same time.

Now I need to google and see if someone has already written something similar.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark Twain called, he wants his quote back.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protecting the public is not the goal of prison.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: The last time I hung out with a group of guys aged 28 to 30, I thought they all had drinking problems and were sex addicts. Their entire conversation revolved around how much they drink, how drunk and high they get, and the hangovers the next day. And they would make a lewd, disgusting comment about some girl in the pub every minute or two.

I'm 39. I was surely never like that, right?

/ Gets an onion for his belt


That sounds like every monday morning at my highschool, decades ago.

/didn't have many friends
 
rikkards_alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Argument for mandatory service....
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Jeff Epstein and Roy Moore, they would have to lock up 4-17 year old girls, too.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, we are becoming Gazorpazorp?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikkards_alt: Argument for mandatory service....


When I was a teenager, I honest to God thought that was the point of the Peace Corps. Draft everyone, and if you didn't need them killing Viet Cong Al Queda ISIS, then make them build houses and water purifiers on the edges of our soft power. Also a good excuse to draft women. I wonder why we don't do that.
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the whole point of throwing away the key that you can't let them out later?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't rocket science, ya know.

Many jurisdictions have been using the LSI-R risk/needs assessment tool for over a decade now.  It has a very reliable track record of predicting re offending behavior, targeting the needs of the offender to reduce recidivism, and inter-rater reliability from person to person regardless of race or gender.

It uses a hand written question guide, and a carbon paper scoring sheet.  Problem is, it takes time for trained assessors (a lay person with no college background can be trained to administer the tool itself in a few days) to administer and score.  No one wants to put the time into actually solving people problems.

It takes.  PEOPLE.  What..the HELL....is WRONG with YOU PEOPLE.  I'm A PEOPLE PERSON DAMMIT.

But seriously, it's a well proven tool that doesn't require a thinking box, or millions of dollars of "machine learning" to use....
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would leave a lot of teenage girls with nothing to do.  Hmm. Hmmmmm.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All because prison has the goal of punishment, rather than rehabilitation.

If the goal of prison were to be to reform offenders and make them productive, non-offending members of society it would have a radically different form than it currently does.

Instead, it confirms and reinforces the status of inmates as being excluded from society and when they come out, they are deeper in the world of criminals, gangs, and anti-social criminal behaviours.

Prison makes criminals.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Boys are best raised in a barrel until age 16. Then you decide to either let them out, or drive home the bung!"

-Lazarus Long, Time Enough for Love, R.A. Heinlein
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the military still offer get out of jail free cards to low-level offenders willing to enlist?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikkards_alt: Argument for mandatory service....


this is one of those arguments that always kills me.

the military is not a jobs program.  nor is it a college degree program.  if you want "mandatory service" have mandatory government jobs doing a useful task like repairing bridges and roads or something.  having millions more soldiers which we have to pay billions of dollars to train, house, and equip - which we do not need, for a conflict that doesn't exist, is a ridiculous waste of resources.

the only reason people think being in the military teaches responsibility is you get in trouble if you fark around or try to not show up.  literally any job could enforce those rules if you let them.  and 95% of those jobs are more needed than a million extra people in the military.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First the establishment went for the black males now they're coming for the rest of them.   Do we really want to respond to the encroachment of automation by doubling down on the police state?
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I recently read Malcolm Gladwell's Talking to Strangers. One point he makes in the book is that humans - even professionals like prosecutors and judges - are horrible at predicting who will re-offend, doing no better than random chance, when making decisions in setting bail and sentencing.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Locking up all young males DOES sound like it would make the world a better place. It seems a bit unfair, but I can live with that.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"...just lock up all teenage boys and throw away the key and let them out when they turn 28 or 30"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I was a teenaged male a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away
//don't let them out until they are 40
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The original ending of the novel A Clockwork Orange basically makes the same point.  Alex is a terrible shiat of a human, so are his friends.  He goes away, his friends grow up and get jobs as cops, he thinks his friends are sellouts, they beat him and run him out of town trying to show him he's still a terrible shiat, end of novel he grows up and calms down too, and all the in between with the punitive re-education attempt didn't really change the outcome.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Algorithms are involved in looking at history, age, gender, but exclude race and county from the equation...

I can't, for the life of me, imagine how this will blow up in their faces.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dready zim: All because prison has the goal of punishment, rather than rehabilitation.


Nobody in the penal system is thinking about it that hard.

The number one purpose of prison is to squeeze money out of prisoners, their families, and taxpayers.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds good to me.  When do we start?
 
