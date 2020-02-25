 Skip to content
(YouTube)   You don't need to understand Japanese in order to just say no to flying marijuana monsters and kids with fat sacks of weed in the Tokyo government's new anti-drug video   (youtube.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it's an anti-drug video, what the hell is weed doing in it?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think you'd need weed in order to watch it
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: I think you'd need weed in order to watch it


i did. but i'm canadian, i smoke all day long
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: TuckFrump: I think you'd need weed in order to watch it

i did. but i'm canadian, i smoke all day long


You need a new username then.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they were sampling the merchandise when they came up with that one
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 1 hour ago  
those kids look mega-depressed... you know what helps with that?

cocaine...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: some_beer_drinker: TuckFrump: I think you'd need weed in order to watch it

i did. but i'm canadian, i smoke all day long

You need a new username then.


ya, you're right. i switched to whiskey too....beer is bad for my gout
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the frogs you gotta watch out for.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gaboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you see giant green flying weed bats, you've moved way beyond weed.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That may be the strangest episode of Pretty Guardian Inuyashpokemon you'll every see, but have you tried watching it... on weed?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well,

I have a bad case of Diarrhea - Japanese learning English
Youtube CKjaFG4YN6g
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't slow down, this is Cthulhu weed-bat country.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also:

Take Anything You Want - Spare Me My Life
Youtube 1BrpZe8PUBI
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are very important English phrases to learn before traveling to the US.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mock it all you want but at least they are doing something to prevent the scourge of weed from taking the lives of their young.  The U.S. unfortunately seems to have given up on anti drug campaigns and look where we are: opioid and meth abusers everywhere, "legalized" dope, and trump as president.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: at least they are doing something to prevent the scourge of weed from taking the lives of their young


Whut?

As opposed to the actual scourge of alcohol?
 
Juc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Judging by that bag of oregano I'm imagining they're telling kids to STOP if someone tries to sell you fake drugs. Gotta make sure the merch is legit.
Or I guess have a backup plan to make a lot of lasagna.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There are no drugs that can even compete. Well, u less it is an escape from the weird that already is.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cigarettes are legal, but I wouldn't smoke one.
Has anyone made nicotine edibles?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Also:

[YouTube video: Take Anything You Want - Spare Me My Life]


Was that George Costanza in the world's worst mask at the beginning??
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Mock it all you want but at least they are doing something to prevent the scourge of weed from taking the lives of their young.  The U.S. unfortunately seems to have given up on anti drug campaigns and look where we are: opioid and meth abusers everywhere, "legalized" dope, and trump as president.


Dogs bark, but the caravan moves on.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

i ignore u: These are very important English phrases to learn before traveling to the US.


I guess eating at Arbys for the first time could give you a case of diarrhea so bad that you might need an ambulance. Especially when you are used to eating wholesome foods like octopus and highly fermented soybeans.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Monsters need more tentacles.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

??????????????????????????????????????​?????
 
