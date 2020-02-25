 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Iran's Deputy Health Minister just got some real-world Coronavirus experience under his belt   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shouldn't this have the Irany tag?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've got to scroll down quite a bit to find the relevant story in the WaPo live updates.

Iranian deputy health minister and opposition lawmaker say they are infected with the coronavirus
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more interested in the story at the top of the WaPo link now:

Live updates: Health officials warn that spread of coronavirus in U.S. appears inevitable

*cough* *sneeze*
Do you hear that, Mr. Anderson? It is the sound of inevitability. It is the sound of (a 2% chance of) your death.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that Iran is a modern country (medical care and hygiene at least) and Italy too, not to mention South Korea.....makes the spread and viruluence in those countries very concerning.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand WaPo links on Fark. I can never access them. It always wants $1.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: The fact that Iran is a modern country (medical care and hygiene at least) and Italy too, not to mention South Korea.....makes the spread and viruluence in those countries very concerning.


Also it makes me feel bad for Africans. China is their biggest trade partner. It seems like transmission there is inevitable, and their resources are a lot more limited.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Shouldn't this have the Irany tag?


Or the Paywall tag.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Play It Safe was afraid of the Coronavirus, and as the test came back positive he thought, "well, isn't this nice." And isn't it Iranic, don't you think? A little too Iranic.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: I don't understand WaPo links on Fark. I can never access them. It always wants $1.


I was told that you can clear your cache and get past the pay wall.  I never bother with them or the NYTs since they refuse to link to WSJ.   Though, on the WSJ, its just a variable paywall...sometimes its there, other times it isn't.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Chris Ween: The fact that Iran is a modern country (medical care and hygiene at least) and Italy too, not to mention South Korea.....makes the spread and viruluence in those countries very concerning.

Also it makes me feel bad for Africans. China is their biggest trade partner. It seems like transmission there is inevitable, and their resources are a lot more limited.


Its odd that it hasn't shown up there, or that it isn't out of control in India.  But then again, people have a higher rate of death there generally so maybe they haven't notice new ways of people dying/getting sick.  Or maybe, in India, the virus is afraid of all the other things in India that will kill you.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: flucto: I don't understand WaPo links on Fark. I can never access them. It always wants $1.

I was told that you can clear your cache and get past the pay wall.  I never bother with them or the NYTs since they refuse to link to WSJ.   Though, on the WSJ, its just a variable paywall...sometimes its there, other times it isn't.


I think it has to do with using firefox advance tracking protection. If they can't follow you all over the internet then you can't see their shiatty news. don cur.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live updates: Health officials warn that spread of coronavirus in U.S. appears inevitable

You just know that the paperwork for Trump to sign declaring martial law and the suspension of all elections is already prepared & waiting for his "Klan Rally" signature as soon as enough people start coughing.

cms.qz.comView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Mr. Limbaugh assured us that Corona Virus was invented by China specifically to make Trump look bad.  Surely this is Fake News and no one in Iran is infected.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know about you suckers, but I've been guzzling Jim Bakker's Silver Solution by the gallon, so I'll be OK.

DOOK! DOOK! DOOK! DOOK! DOOK!
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we ever get to the "anyone who has traveled overseas in the past six months may be infected phase," does that mean Donald and Melanoma will be under quarantine? Like sealed-in-a-plastic-draped-room-tended​-to-by-doctors in-biohazard-suits quarantine?

I hope they set up a live stream of that. I'd eat popcorn and watch that shiat with glee.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the BBC:

"Iran's deputy health minister has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease...

He was seen mopping his brow repeatedly at a news conference on Monday, when he denied the authorities were lying about the scale of the Covid-19 outbreak."
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I flu shot the sheriff, but I did not flu shot the deputy.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: jaytkay: Chris Ween: The fact that Iran is a modern country (medical care and hygiene at least) and Italy too, not to mention South Korea.....makes the spread and viruluence in those countries very concerning.

Also it makes me feel bad for Africans. China is their biggest trade partner. It seems like transmission there is inevitable, and their resources are a lot more limited.

Its odd that it hasn't shown up there, or that it isn't out of control in India.  But then again, people have a higher rate of death there generally so maybe they haven't notice new ways of people dying/getting sick.  Or maybe, in India, the virus is afraid of all the other things in India that will kill you.


India probably just doesn't know they have it. This thing basically looks like the flu, but with a higher death rate. You need to count a lot of cases to detect the difference, which probably isn't happening.
 
LewDux
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flucto: I don't understand WaPo links on Fark. I can never access them. It always wants $1.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: If we ever get to the "anyone who has traveled overseas in the past six months may be infected phase," does that mean Donald and Melanoma will be under quarantine? Like sealed-in-a-plastic-draped-room-tended​-to-by-doctors in-biohazard-suits quarantine?

I hope they set up a live stream of that. I'd eat popcorn and watch that shiat with glee.


Well shiat..i was in Africa this past October....😬
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: The fact that Iran is a modern country (medical care and hygiene at least) and Italy too, not to mention South Korea.....makes the spread and viruluence in those countries very concerning.


Better off countries tend to have more mobile populations, thus, the initial spread is accelerated. Nothing like planes and cars to move a disease around.

The infectivity (not virulence, that's how harmful a given disease is) of COVID-19 is worrying. It seems to spread easily and has a super-spreader aspect where a certain percentage of the infected are much more likely to infect others irregardless of other factors. A case in Korea had one person infect at least 70 other after attending an event.
 
