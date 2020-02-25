 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   4-year-old student finds methamphetamine inside a library book he was returning to school. Says the book kept him up all night, then stole all the copper from the drinking fountains   (wjactv.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big deal.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Four year old? Was he reading "Hopped up on Pop?"
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It was written by a doctor.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
nice H/L subby.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sno man: nice H/L subby.


Agreed.

/I submitted this with a worse headline.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm just shocked that a meth user had a library card, and checked out a book; and returned it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Four year old? Was he reading "Hopped up on Pop?"


Green eggs and crack?
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For the record Subby, the plumbing in fountains is mainly brass which is currently worth more than #2 copper at most scrap dealers.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yank on Crank...

/ these rewrites of Dr. Suse have to be stopped!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That the kid didn't try selling the book to buy some meth proves that the kid isn't an addict - yet.
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sub Human: Four year old? Was he reading "Hopped up on Pop?"

Green eggs and crack?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
BOOKS!  Not even ONCE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jclark666
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, that's one way to get a four-year-old to clean his room.
 
Report