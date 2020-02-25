 Skip to content
(KPTV Portland)   Fark has yet to explain why this story about a lost sea lion hasn't been greenlit. I'd like to have a civil conversation about this coverup which needs to be discussed. They've done this in public for all to see. Are they unable to defend this?   (kptv.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Columbia River, Cowlitz River, Longview, Washington, Police, Cowlitz County, Washington, 600-pound sea lion, CASTLE ROCK, Mount St. Helens  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard one of my sisters moved to Washington, so this interested me.

But I looked at the picture, and it's not her.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No coverup.  But the records are sealed.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberDave: No coverup.  But the records are sealed.


I sea, but I think you might be pushing the lion on that one.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Funny looking dog found somewhere. Film at 11:00.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

/Oblig
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You mean like this one, Failmitter?

https://www.fark.com/comments/1072176​2​/I-cant-find-my-bukket#new
 
ifky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Needs more dynamite
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Aqua'ered.
 
