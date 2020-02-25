 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Weird. Nobody from the sparsly populated areas of America is editing Wikipedia
39
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dial up connections are a biatch.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]


Thread's over.
I'll get the lights.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I use PigeonNET and during hunting season I lose a lot of packets.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Weird. Nobody from the modmins noticed subby's spelling error.

/Sparsely, sage, rosemary and thyme
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]

Thread's over.



No it isn't. Fark XKCD. Dumbest strip on the Internet. It's the RedLetterMedia of comic strips (and that's not a good thing).
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I use PigeonNET and during hunting season I lose a lot of packets.


You hunt pigeons with a net and lose packets?  You need to leave the packets at home or have better pockets if you carry them while hunting.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: SpectroBoy: Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]

Thread's over.


No it isn't. Fark XKCD. Dumbest strip on the Internet. It's the RedLetterMedia of comic strips (and that's not a good thing).


Wanna show us on the doll where Randall touched you?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Dial up connections are a biatch.


this.

THIS RIGHT HERE.

Trillions telecoms have taken in incentives, grants, tax cuts to bring "Rural high speed internet"

I have been on AT&T's yacht and served lobster to that crowd.
I know what they do with the money.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: SpectroBoy: Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]

Thread's over.


No it isn't. Fark XKCD. Dumbest strip on the Internet. It's the RedLetterMedia of comic strips (and that's not a good thing).


Dilbert exists man
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like the Airmen at Dover AFB are kinda bored.

The rest of Delaware is sleeping off a hangover, or a coke bender with Hunter.
 
bthom37
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]


It's expressed as % of household by county, not by raw numbers.

One graph it doesn't contain is age, which would seem to pretty important.  You could make the argument that the religious adherence graph is one that overlaps pretty well with age, but there's no specific one to age.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, and it's not like rednecks, coal miners, and dirt farmers can spell, let alone operate Wikipedia properly. That's asking a lot of them. They're too busy looking at YouTube videos to try to learn to hack their John Deere tractor or how to correctly hang testicles on their pickup truck.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Oh, and it's not like rednecks, coal miners, and dirt farmers can spell, let alone operate Wikipedia properly. That's asking a lot of them. They're too busy looking at YouTube videos to try to learn to hack their John Deere tractor or how to correctly hang testicles on their pickup truck.


Are the RLM of Fark?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: WilderKWight: SpectroBoy: Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]

Thread's over.


No it isn't. Fark XKCD. Dumbest strip on the Internet. It's the RedLetterMedia of comic strips (and that's not a good thing).

Dilbert exists man


Dilbert does exist and it's rancid, but it's not an Internet strip; It somehow wormed it's way into old fashioned print newspapers back in the day, and has remained there despite being created by a woman-hating douchenozzle.
 
turboke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I use PigeonNET and during hunting season I lose a lot of packets.


Tests of ADSL versus IP over Avian Carriers turn out in favour of the pigeons.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wikipedia is the debbil in those parts.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: SpectroBoy: Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]

Thread's over.


No it isn't. Fark XKCD. Dumbest strip on the Internet. It's the RedLetterMedia of comic strips (and that's not a good thing).


Well, I guess not everything can be as poetic, poignant, and timeless as Ben Garrison.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A LOT of folks live up here in Texas. Texas still is pretty damn rural. This state is so farking huge. It takes about 12 hours to drive from Brownsville (the city most southern in Texas) to El Paso (the most western city of Texas)
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: WilderKWight: SpectroBoy: Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]

Thread's over.


No it isn't. Fark XKCD. Dumbest strip on the Internet. It's the RedLetterMedia of comic strips (and that's not a good thing).

Well, I guess not everything can be as poetic, poignant, and timeless as Ben Garrison.



Oh, now you're on the exact other end of the pretentious twat scale.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Former Secretary General of the Non-Aligned Movement Hosni Mubarak is stlll dead.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Xanlexian: WilderKWight: SpectroBoy: Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]

Thread's over.


No it isn't. Fark XKCD. Dumbest strip on the Internet. It's the RedLetterMedia of comic strips (and that's not a good thing).

Well, I guess not everything can be as poetic, poignant, and timeless as Ben Garrison.


Oh, now you're on the exact other end of the pretentious twat scale.


And I don't mean you, but your reference. Garrison is 40 pounds of shiat in a 6-ounce glass.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Rush County, Kansas in green? Based on the surrender flags proudly flying one block away from the city hall of the county seat, I'm betting most of their curation involves the 'Northern War of Aggression'.
 
hi13760
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: SpectroBoy: Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]

Thread's over.


No it isn't. Fark XKCD. Dumbest strip on the Internet. It's the RedLetterMedia of comic strips (and that's not a good thing).



Alright then, tell us what you think is the best 'strip' on the internet. Also, that the fark is RedLetterMedia?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bthom37: Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]

It's expressed as % of household by county, not by raw numbers.

One graph it doesn't contain is age, which would seem to pretty important.  You could make the argument that the religious adherence graph is one that overlaps pretty well with age, but there's no specific one to age.


Oh it's not like I read the article. I'm a farker. I just wanted to post the funny little comic
 
Sasquach
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: SpectroBoy: Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]

Thread's over.


No it isn't. Fark XKCD. Dumbest strip on the Internet. It's the RedLetterMedia of comic strips (and that's not a good thing).


Let me guess...it's crap compared to some vastly superior comic strip that only you and 2 friends know about?
Or do you simply hate it because it's popular and therefore mass market garbage?
The author is a sellout for writing books and making money from his work?

This is fun!
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My county, Harris, TX, is in the top 20% but we're one of the most populated in the country.  What interesting is that also in the 2018 top 20% are counties like Alamosa, Saguacha ("sa-watch"), and Gunnison counties in Colorado are there.  Those are sparse areas with lots of mountainbillys...and tons of weed-farmers.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Everyone here is mocking this map for just being a population map. Meanwhile almost all of Wyoming is average or above.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I use PigeonNET and during hunting season I lose a lot of packets.


"Ain't never seen a packet dropped by birdshot 'afore... Bill, shake another one outta the router!"
*Bill grabs side of pigeon coop, shakes it until a couple of pigeons take off*
"Damn it, Bill, now we gotta race condition! Ah told ya - only leave one door open when we're online!"
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hi13760: WilderKWight: SpectroBoy: Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]

Thread's over.


No it isn't. Fark XKCD. Dumbest strip on the Internet. It's the RedLetterMedia of comic strips (and that's not a good thing).


Alright then, tell us what you think is the best 'strip' on the internet. Also, that the fark is RedLetterMedia?


RLM are the neckbeards who make 3-hour-long video "reviews" that shiat on everything and nitpick movies to death. They are the patron saints of toxic fandom.

And I'll be honest: I find most webcomics to be awful. However, if I had to pick out of the ones I see regularly on FARK, I'd say Tom The Dancing Bug and The Oatmeal are both far better than any XKCD ever made.

But what do I know? My favorite dead-tree strips were The Far Side, Bizarro, Zippy the Pinhead, Life In Hell, and Bloom County. I know those aren't to everyone's taste. I'm also not much of a fan of Calvin & Hobbes and I know that's like saying "I kick puppies" to people on the Internet, but I have my reasons.

Still, I concede that the worst thing XKCD ever made is still leaps and bounds better than even the best Dilbert strip. That strip was for soulless people who thought Marmaduke was too edgy.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mean, what are they gonna spend their time doing, editing wikipedia entries they can barely read or cooking meth?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sasquach: WilderKWight: SpectroBoy: Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]

Thread's over.


No it isn't. Fark XKCD. Dumbest strip on the Internet. It's the RedLetterMedia of comic strips (and that's not a good thing).

Let me guess...it's crap compared to some vastly superior comic strip that only you and 2 friends know about?
Or do you simply hate it because it's popular and therefore mass market garbage?
The author is a sellout for writing books and making money from his work?

This is fun!


I don't like it because it's not much of a comic strip. It's a stick figure just spewing out the author's own frequently-pretentious, self-satisfied talking points or philosophy about something, often without anything close to a punchline or joke. Just "I like to fark with people this way" or "I think I'm particularly clever for thinking this."

I don't care if he makes money. Good on him if he can con people into buying his stick figures. I don't know that it's particular popular; I mainly only see it on FARK and some other forums, but never in meatspace. I don't compare his strips to others because I don't consider his stuff even on the same level; It's clearly just smug sayings for other smug coder-types to echo and show off how clever they think they are. I find it less "humorous and entertaining" and more "pedantic and neckbeardy".

But to each their own.

Either way, slapping down an XKCD is not the end of any conversation. He's not the last word on anything, and I really don't want to live in a world where those strips are considered the pinnacle of wisdom.
 
turboke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Still, I concede that the worst thing XKCD ever made is still leaps and bounds better than even the best Dilbert strip. That strip was for soulless people who thought Marmaduke was too edgy.


There is one exception. This was taped to the designer's screen at the first company I worked at. And it is 100% accurate.

assets.amuniversal.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]


It actually is a per capita map already.

I'm curious what would happen if you overlaid college towns on that county map, though.

There are also some curious blindspots by the author, most visible when discussing India. He was surprised that the Indian blog he co-founded was disinterested in translating everything into the regional languages. Even a casual should be aware that English is the unifying language in India, because there are something like 47 official regional languages spoken by people who won't speak the language of their rivals, but who will speak English.

How do you work with Indians and not know this?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Xanlexian: WilderKWight: SpectroBoy: Gubbo: [imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]

Thread's over.


No it isn't. Fark XKCD. Dumbest strip on the Internet. It's the RedLetterMedia of comic strips (and that's not a good thing).

Well, I guess not everything can be as poetic, poignant, and timeless as Ben Garrison.


Oh, now you're on the exact other end of the pretentious twat scale.


I think we've found Donald Trump's Fark name.
 
wjllope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cman: A LOT of folks live up here in Texas. Texas still is pretty damn rural. This state is so farking huge. It takes about 12 hours to drive from Brownsville (the city most southern in Texas) to El Paso (the most western city of Texas)


Start in Beaumont, TX, and head West towards Los Angeles on I-10.

When you are ~halfway there, you are still in Texas.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I mean, what are they gonna spend their time doing, editing wikipedia entries they can barely read or cooking meth?


Conservapedia's always looking for a few dumb men.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Dilbert does exist and it's rancid, but it's not an Internet strip; It somehow wormed it's way into old fashioned print newspapers back in the day, and has remained there despite being created by a woman-hating douchenozzle.


This is why Alice is the sole competent human character.
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Former Secretary General of the Non-Aligned Movement Hosni Mubarak is stlll dead.


What about Generalissimo Francisco Franco?  Has he gotten any better?
 
