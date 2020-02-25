 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Students of Lake Superior State University have a new program: cannabis chemistry. Lessons may include: not getting high on your own supply, answering the door for "Dave"   (mlive.com) divider line
    Michigan, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Lake Superior State University, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, recreational marijuana, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, opening of its new cannabis training, research center  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know a girl named Gale who takes that course, and her Garcia very seriously.
Don't try to borrow tapes from her.
It is said she doesn't give up her Dead.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dave's not here."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a friend, SIU- Carbondale had this 'program' in it's Agricultural school back in the 1970's, duuuuuude.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are majors in beer and wine making at a number of schools- if MJ is legalized why not include it as well?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The program's tenured faculty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Why is every other article on Fark about dope?  Can't we talk about some nice things rather than the constant articles about a dangerous, federally banned narcotic?
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Why is every other article on Fark about dope?  Can't we talk about some nice things rather than the constant articles about a dangerous, federally banned narcotic?


Sure, lets talk about Trumps some more.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Why is every other article on Fark about dope?  Can't we talk about some nice things rather than the constant articles about a dangerous, federally banned narcotic?


It does seem like there are awful lot of articles about Oxycontin and other opioids and the tremendous harm they are causing.  Very depressing

Luckily, they get interleaved with discussion about a reasonably safe plant that's legal for medical use almost everywhere and increasingly legal for general use.
 
Gough
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anything to make winters in the Soo less depressing.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Why is every other article on Fark about dope?  Can't we talk about some nice things rather than the constant articles about a dangerous, federally banned narcotic?


Here:  have a kitten.  Now go away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MessyDwarf: Ima4nic8or: Why is every other article on Fark about dope?  Can't we talk about some nice things rather than the constant articles about a dangerous, federally banned narcotic?

Sure, lets talk about Trumps some more.


Smoke!
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Ima4nic8or: Why is every other article on Fark about dope?  Can't we talk about some nice things rather than the constant articles about a dangerous, federally banned narcotic?

Here:  have a kitten.  Now go away.

[Fark user image 850x565]


Awwww.  That is a cute kitty.
 
Insain2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bout time Michigan woke up!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

What I never saw when I lived there (good big buds)....nothing but "Shake & Flake" when I lived there.......I grow my own now didn't go to no college just read one good book on the subject. Cost me $15.99 on Ebay no student debt either.
 
dsmith42
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Why is every other article on Fark about dope?  Can't we talk about some nice things rather than the constant articles about a dangerous, federally banned narcotic?


You aren't Cannabevets. Why are you stealing his shtick. Its all he has.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm assuming you have to be into the outdoors and long winters to go to a college so far away from any major city.

On the plus side is the 52 - 48 ratio of women to men.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I know a girl named Gale who takes that course, and her Garcia very seriously.
Don't try to borrow tapes from her.
It is said she doesn't give up her Dead.


When the bud ripens to danky?
 
