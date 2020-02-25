 Skip to content
(NPR)   Fine, I'll start my own state. Without hookers or blackjack, and it will remind me of the 1950's I grew up in   (npr.org) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they join Idaho, that's fine.  They can't have their own state.  They don't get two new senators and a rep for their bullshiat.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I grew up in the 50s and 60s, and it was a great time. It was a blue collar state, a state of hardworking people."

And if you just vote Republican, Trump will be bring back those high paying factory jobs that made it all possible. Possibly right after the election, or in a couple weeks' time.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The 50's had hookers, they were just called "Secretary". They brought you coffee too.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It wouldnt surprise me if someone were to bring up a Puerto Rican compromise.

Maine was allowed to enter the union because Missouri wanted to enter the union as a slave-owning state. Before that Maine was part of Massachusetts.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That'd probably be fine.  It wouldn't alter the Senate.  The only loser here is Boise which has to support more deadbeats.  It's a huge win for Silicon Valley, SF, LA, and Portland.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I grew up in the 50s and 60s, and it was a great time. It was a blue collar state, a state of hardworking people."
Just shut the fark up, chill out and enjoy your retirement view of the mountains and quit trying to turn your ruminations of the good old days into reality.  When you fark sticks talk about bringing back the tax rate, tuition prices, home prices and medical costs, etc., of the 50s and 60s then maybe people other than right-wing pieces of shiat will listen to you.  Until then, your desire to return that time smacks of wanting white men in charge with little accountability and none of what little integrity and courtesy existed back then.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cman: It wouldnt surprise me if someone were to bring up a Puerto Rican compromise.

Maine was allowed to enter the union because Missouri wanted to enter the union as a slave-owning state. Before that Maine was part of Massachusetts.


Except that literally nobody is going along with this other than the cousin farkers.

We just aren't allowed to let a group of angry, below average white people speak without having a national news outlet around to air their grievances. It's part of our national charter or some such shiat.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If they join Idaho, that's fine.  They can't have their own state.  They don't get two new senators and a rep for their bullshiat.


But if they branch off and join Idaho it wouldn't be making a "new" state with extra senators, they would just now be part of Idaho.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meh, these Secede From Oregon (or Washington) movements have existed for longer than I've been alive. They're a dime a dozen.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WithinReason: EvilEgg: If they join Idaho, that's fine.  They can't have their own state.  They don't get two new senators and a rep for their bullshiat.

But if they branch off and join Idaho it wouldn't be making a "new" state with extra senators, they would just now be part of Idaho.


that's why I said it would be fine with me.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just moving to Idaho not an option for some reason.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
LOL like they could survive without sucking off the Federal teat.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like our southwestern counties who want to join West Virginia.

Of course, if those counties did leave, the collective IQ of both Virginia and West Virginia would go up. I wonder if Idaho would be similar?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, for fark's sake...someone round up these jackasses and just shoot them.

Or, run the goddamned LHC backwards for a few years...this farking timeline sucks.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think this is a great idea. Let's add Montana and a Dakota or two. Congeal all the rough individualists into a state with a smaller population than the greater Portland area.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MrBallou: "I grew up in the 50s and 60s, and it was a great time. It was a blue collar state, a state of hardworking people."

And if you just vote Republican, Trump will be bring back those high paying factory jobs that made it all possible. Possibly right after the election, or in a couple weeks' time.


You mean the ones that both Democrats and Republicans let bleed to Mexico and China over the last 25 years or so?

I've heard people say that the manufacturing job loss is due to automation, but I can show you five empty factories in my area where the jobs were either exported to Mexico in the wake of NAFTA, or the company in question went out of business because it couldn't compete with cheap Chinese imports.

Kind of hard to compete on price when you're paying people $10-12 an hour and the same job in China pays just $2 an hour.

But hey, you keep fighting for $15, and voting for the people willing to sell your jobs for the lowest bidder.

Who would have thought that Red Dawn was prophetic back in 1984?

America is a whorehouse where the revolutionary ideals of your forefathers are corrupted and sold in alleys by vendors of capitalism...
 
johnphantom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberDave: Until then, your desire to return that time smacks of wanting old rich Christian white men in charge with little accountability and none of what little integrity and courtesy existed back then.


FTFY.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I grew up in the 50s and 60s, and it was a great time. It was a blue collar state, a state of hardworking people."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

holdmybones: cman: It wouldnt surprise me if someone were to bring up a Puerto Rican compromise.

Maine was allowed to enter the union because Missouri wanted to enter the union as a slave-owning state. Before that Maine was part of Massachusetts.

Except that literally nobody is going along with this other than the cousin farkers.

We just aren't allowed to let a group of angry, below average white people speak without having a national news outlet around to air their grievances. It's part of our national charter or some such shiat.


If I learned anything from 2016, it's that the only people who matter are broke white people in the sticks.  Everyone else doesn't matter.
 
Cheron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I grew up in the 50s and 60s, and it was a great time. It was a blue-collar state, a state of hardworking people."

When those people kept to themselves and girls never wore slacks. You could buy a gallon of gas for 16¢ and Bob was happy to check the water in the Studebaker. It was always a warm summer night accept on Christmas eve when it would begin to snow. No wait that was The Andy Griffith Show
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is only the latest separatist cause in Pacific Northwest history to spark popular interest, despite being practically infeasible for a long list of legal, political and economic reasons.

Fark user imageView Full Size


A movement of grifters, LARPers and the mentally ill.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: holdmybones: cman: It wouldnt surprise me if someone were to bring up a Puerto Rican compromise.

Maine was allowed to enter the union because Missouri wanted to enter the union as a slave-owning state. Before that Maine was part of Massachusetts.

Except that literally nobody is going along with this other than the cousin farkers.

We just aren't allowed to let a group of angry, below average white people speak without having a national news outlet around to air their grievances. It's part of our national charter or some such shiat.

If I learned anything from 2016, it's that the only people who matter are broke white people in the sticks.  Everyone else doesn't matter.


They're the heartbeat of America, like today's Chevrolet.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dittybopper: MrBallou: "I grew up in the 50s and 60s, and it was a great time. It was a blue collar state, a state of hardworking people."

And if you just vote Republican, Trump will be bring back those high paying factory jobs that made it all possible. Possibly right after the election, or in a couple weeks' time.

You mean the ones that both Democrats and Republicans let bleed to Mexico and China over the last 25 years or so?

I've heard people say that the manufacturing job loss is due to automation, but I can show you five empty factories in my area where the jobs were either exported to Mexico in the wake of NAFTA, or the company in question went out of business because it couldn't compete with cheap Chinese imports.

Kind of hard to compete on price when you're paying people $10-12 an hour and the same job in China pays just $2 an hour.

But hey, you keep fighting for $15, and voting for the people willing to sell your jobs for the lowest bidder.

Who would have thought that Red Dawn was prophetic back in 1984?

America is a whorehouse where the revolutionary ideals of your forefathers are corrupted and sold in alleys by vendors of capitalism...


Brainiac, we can't compete with 3rd world countries for labor, unless you want us to be a 3rd world country. The future is in information.

U.S. factory sector in deepest slump in more than 10 years
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Partisan gerrymandering is a long-accepted part of U.S. politics. Practically every history of gerrymandering includes a reference to Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry , who in 1812 approved a state Senate district shaped like a salamander that became known as a "Gerry-Mander."Mar 8, 2018
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Does this have some sort of impact on potato prices?

If not.  Meh....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Rapmaster2000: holdmybones: cman: It wouldnt surprise me if someone were to bring up a Puerto Rican compromise.

Maine was allowed to enter the union because Missouri wanted to enter the union as a slave-owning state. Before that Maine was part of Massachusetts.

Except that literally nobody is going along with this other than the cousin farkers.

We just aren't allowed to let a group of angry, below average white people speak without having a national news outlet around to air their grievances. It's part of our national charter or some such shiat.

If I learned anything from 2016, it's that the only people who matter are broke white people in the sticks.  Everyone else doesn't matter.

They're the heartbeat of America, like today's Chevrolet.


Cue the Bob Seeger.  LIIIIIKE A ROOOOOCK!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why is Idaho drawn that way? A lot of states it's about rivers or ocean access. Idaho just looks like they really wanted access to Calgary. Wtf is so important about Calgary?? Beaver pelts or beer or maple syrup or something?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnphantom: dittybopper: MrBallou: "I grew up in the 50s and 60s, and it was a great time. It was a blue collar state, a state of hardworking people."

And if you just vote Republican, Trump will be bring back those high paying factory jobs that made it all possible. Possibly right after the election, or in a couple weeks' time.

You mean the ones that both Democrats and Republicans let bleed to Mexico and China over the last 25 years or so?

I've heard people say that the manufacturing job loss is due to automation, but I can show you five empty factories in my area where the jobs were either exported to Mexico in the wake of NAFTA, or the company in question went out of business because it couldn't compete with cheap Chinese imports.

Kind of hard to compete on price when you're paying people $10-12 an hour and the same job in China pays just $2 an hour.

But hey, you keep fighting for $15, and voting for the people willing to sell your jobs for the lowest bidder.

Who would have thought that Red Dawn was prophetic back in 1984?

America is a whorehouse where the revolutionary ideals of your forefathers are corrupted and sold in alleys by vendors of capitalism...

Brainiac, we can't compete with 3rd world countries for labor, unless you want us to be a 3rd world country. The future is in information.

U.S. factory sector in deepest slump in more than 10 years


We're all supposed to pay more for everything to give makework jobs to conservatives in the sticks say self-proclaimed "capitalists".
 
