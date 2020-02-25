 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Ben Folds reveals the secret to successful songwriting, which subby is assuming for Ben Folds is "let someone else do it"   (slate.com) divider line
17
    More: Unlikely, Pearl Jam, Ben Folds, breakup song, best breakup songs, recent episode, verses' worth, entire episode, little real estate  
•       •       •

365 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 10:00 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby's headline: Ben Folds reveals the secret to successful songwriting,

TFA headline: Ben Folds Reveals the Secret to His Songwriting
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Produce an album with The Shat?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's one down and 3.6 tomorrow, and he's outta here
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And that's why Subby is an idiot
 
H31N0US
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You have to live like common people, feel like common people, and do what common people do.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ignore people who say he's terrible without the other two guys?
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA: I can put my stereo anywhere I want to. I can decide to get a boa constrictor and a lava lamp if that's what I want to do. And that was a happy beginning.

Pretty funny, I got divorced a couple years ago and my kids and I were shopping for something and we saw a lava lamp. The kids thought it was cool and I thought to myself "I am single now, I can buy whatever I want for my place" so we bought it. I love that thing. I turn it on every day. And that was a happy beginning.

i don't have a boa constrictor though.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gonna get on the microphone down at Wal-Mart,
tall about some shiat that's been on my mind...
 
chawco
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

busy chillin': FTFA: I can put my stereo anywhere I want to. I can decide to get a boa constrictor and a lava lamp if that's what I want to do. And that was a happy beginning.

Pretty funny, I got divorced a couple years ago and my kids and I were shopping for something and we saw a lava lamp. The kids thought it was cool and I thought to myself "I am single now, I can buy whatever I want for my place" so we bought it. I love that thing. I turn it on every day. And that was a happy beginning.

i don't have a boa constrictor though.


There was a bunch of stuff my ex wife.sort of slowly put away from my life. And now that big ugly metal sheild crest if arms thing hangs in a prominant place in my living room.

Love me, love my big ugly metal shield crest if arms thing.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who?
 
10Woodsman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ben Folds is one of the more talented musicians of his generation. Saw him with the BF5 years ago when they were first hitting big and it remains among the top three or so shows I ever attended. Then saw his solo piano tour a couple years back and was blown away by his intelligence, writing and playing. Don't know what subby is into but you're swinging and missing here.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's a pretty good songwriter and excellent musician and an average singer.
 
luna1580
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
once upon a time (like 11 or 12 years ago) ben folds and his young kids were eating breakfast in the booth next to me in nashville. they seemed like thoroughly normal people and, despite being a big fan, i left them alone.

he writes his own songs. subby may be a moran.

Ben Folds Five - Underground
Youtube jqADHn7SWlA
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Old and Busted: "I don't like this artist, IMHO."
New Hotness: "This artist is an objective failure."
Into the Future: "God has told me to kill this artist."
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't feel bad, subby. There's always someone out there cooler than you.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's easy: it has to have Mama, drinking, trains, and prison. Oh, and a hound dog never hurt.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
3 chords and the truth. If you play an instrument but can't write a song you need to eat mushrooms. The end.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report