 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The "Airbnb of farmland" hits a snag. Mainly, that they started to act like techbros   (npr.org) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Renting, Parker Smith, Lease, Landlord, Housing tenure, Smith Farms, Tillable's CEO, much ground  
•       •       •

673 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 2:59 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A grassroots campaign could easily plant the seeds of a class action in this case. This is going to get dirty--manure will be flying everywhere.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember reading the biggest owner of US farmland lives on Park Place, NYC.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Parker Smith, like a lot of farmers, uses equipment that automatically collects all kinds of data about his operations - like how much fertilizer he applies and how much grain he harvests from each small piece of each field. He pays a company called the Climate Corporation to manage that data and help him understand it.
Last fall, though, the Climate Corporation and Tillable announced a partnership. And after Smith learned about Tillable's letters to landowners, Smith had to wonder: Did Tillable target specific landlords because it got access to data about how productive and profitable their land is?

*sobs* The monopoly megacorp that holds all of my data might have used it for their own profit! The gall!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's a similar company called Acre Trader that I hear advertised a lot.  I think it's like a REIT but with more fees.  Not interested.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Funny term for 'share-cropping'.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Parker Smith, like a lot of farmers, uses equipment that automatically collects all kinds of data about his operations - like how much fertilizer he applies and how much grain he harvests from each small piece of each field. He pays a company called the Climate Corporation to manage that data and help him understand it.
Last fall, though, the Climate Corporation and Tillable announced a partnership. And after Smith learned about Tillable's letters to landowners, Smith had to wonder: Did Tillable target specific landlords because it got access to data about how productive and profitable their land is?

*sobs* The monopoly megacorp that holds all of my data might have used it for their own profit! The gall!"


The cognitive dissonance of willing serfs.
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Funny term for 'share-cropping'.


I was going to post "That's just sharecropping with extra steps".
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Across the Midwest, about half of all the farmland is owned by landlords who live somewhere else.

Maybe this article is just hitting a symptom of a much larger problem.
 
turkeybrain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dirtbag middle-man rent-seekers.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA:

These farmer-landowner relationships can last for decades. They sometimes feel personal. So Smith was pretty upset when he heard that a company had sent letters to his landlords a few months ago, offering cash up front to rent the land that he's been farming.

This sounds a LOT like the farmers were long enjoying the benefits of renting land in a highly inefficient market based on personal relationships where they can schmooze favorable deals from area landowners rather than actually competing to rent land to grow crops.

They can complain all they like, but there's nothing wrong with the landowners bringing more data analysis to bear and realizing they could be making more money by putting the rental up on a website rather than going with their buddy's cousin who they've stuck with the past decade.

Agriculture is a business and these are business decisions.
 
Marine1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Across the Midwest, about half of all the farmland is owned by landlords who live somewhere else.

Maybe this article is just hitting a symptom of a much larger problem.


It's fun living in the Colony of the Eastern Seaboard.

/ farkin' coasties.
 
profplump
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Maybe this article is just hitting a symptom of a much larger problem.


Absolutely. But we're going to keep share-cropping in spite of it.

It's what this country was founded on -- the idea that some rich dude in some another place has the right to charge rent to the people actually using a piece of land. Has the right to use state violence to remove them if they don't pay rent or he otherwise wants them gone. It's how colonialism has worked for centuries, and it will only stop when we make rich people feel the suffering this system creates.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: FTA:

These farmer-landowner relationships can last for decades. They sometimes feel personal. So Smith was pretty upset when he heard that a company had sent letters to his landlords a few months ago, offering cash up front to rent the land that he's been farming.

This sounds a LOT like the farmers were long enjoying the benefits of renting land in a highly inefficient market based on personal relationships where they can schmooze favorable deals from area landowners rather than actually competing to rent land to grow crops.

They can complain all they like, but there's nothing wrong with the landowners bringing more data analysis to bear and realizing they could be making more money by putting the rental up on a website rather than going with their buddy's cousin who they've stuck with the past decade.

Agriculture is a business and these are business decisions.


Yeah, also supporting the party of big bussiness all these decades was probably a bad idea.
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: UltimaCS: Parker Smith, like a lot of farmers, uses equipment that automatically collects all kinds of data about his operations - like how much fertilizer he applies and how much grain he harvests from each small piece of each field. He pays a company called the Climate Corporation to manage that data and help him understand it.
Last fall, though, the Climate Corporation and Tillable announced a partnership. And after Smith learned about Tillable's letters to landowners, Smith had to wonder: Did Tillable target specific landlords because it got access to data about how productive and profitable their land is?

*sobs* The monopoly megacorp that holds all of my data might have used it for their own profit! The gall!"

The cognitive dissonance of willing serfs.


I agree with most of the previous posts. It is to easy to blame the farmers. What can be done to reduce absentee landlords?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report