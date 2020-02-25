 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Protip for FDNY firefighters: Don't go and try to put out a fire in another state when you're blotto drunk after ignoring multiple requests to stay behind the lines and stand down   (nj.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did somebody say "Blotto"?   Because it sure sounded to me like someone said "Blotto"......


METAL HEAD by Blotto
Youtube Vzu4L4ZnMvQ
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


OK movie.
Kim Cattrall was babealicious.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Were they visiting Trenton for something? Why would three FDNY firefighters be in Trenton wanting to fight a fire, that's a long distance from NYC. The story needs more details.
 
lennavan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"There are no allegations at this time which would warrant a suspension."

So like, firefighters trying their very best to work drunk but literally the only reason they weren't allowed to work drunk was because they were physically prevented and arrested doesn't warrant a suspension?  Awkward, but nice to know working drunk is no biggie for firefighters.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trenton Municipal Court records show each pleaded guilty the next day and paid a fine, Farletta $233 and Paglione $183.

Was Farletta just $50 more of a dickhead to the officers?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Were they visiting Trenton for something? Why would three FDNY firefighters be in Trenton wanting to fight a fire, that's a long distance from NYC. The story needs more details.


Who do you think set the fire?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: DarkSoulNoHope: Were they visiting Trenton for something? Why would three FDNY firefighters be in Trenton wanting to fight a fire, that's a long distance from NYC. The story needs more details.

Who do you think set the fire?


Warren from The Simpsons - I Start Fires
Youtube GCerPSSoTEA
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems like more of a guideline than a rule
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't tell The Smartest Man In The Room ®to shut up can we? Seems to be the case across all the board.
 
manhole
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Habitual line-stepper." RIP Charlie Murphy
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trenton is not that far from Staten Island I guess (assuming they are from SI since they are FDNY). They were probably there visiting their mistresses they met at the shore.
 
Slypork
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 312x445]

OK movie.
Kim Cattrall was babealicious.


Done in two.
 
Report